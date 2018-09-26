IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2018 highlights: Afghanistan tie match in last ball thriller

Live now
Sep 26, 2018 01:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Man of the Match
Playing XI
What a fantastic match we had! Afghanistan bow out of the tournament with their head held high. India would have wanted another win before the final but that was not meant to be. India would keep eye on tomorrow's match between Bangladesh and Pakistan to see who they face in the final. Thanks for joining us for this entertaining match. For now it is good-night!
Mohammad Shahzad says: I'm not very happy, we have slogged for 6 hours at the ground without result, but I am happy with the performance of the team. We have a flight tomorrow, so I thought of playing my game freely. I am feeling proud, because I have played an innings like this against the best side in Asia. I haven't played well throughout the tournament, but I am happy that I played well in this one.
Man of the Match:For his brilliant century Mohammad Shazad is the Man of the Match
India captain MS Dhoni says: Their cricket has improved a lot. The way they have continued from the start of the Asia cup, it is commendable and we have enjoyed it. It is one country that has risen through the ranks very well. The wicket slowed down later, but they bowled extremely well throughout the game. I wouldn't say we went wrong in the chase. To start off, it was like a handicap in golf. We didn't go with a full-strength side. We didn't hit the back of a length area, and we gave away too much initially with the ball. The wicket slowed down over the course of the game, so someone should have continued with the bat. There were a couple of run-outs, and a few things we can't talk about (the incorrect LBW decisions) unless you want to get fined for it. It's good that it's a tie, but they played really well.
Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan says: Today the wicket was a good one for us. Shahzad played really well and very positive cricket. Their opening partnership was good and our spinners did an equally good job. When you tie a match with a side like India, it's just like a win. Such tough games are good for the fans as well. Every time we haveasked him, Shahzad has done it for us. Again, I give him a lot of credit for his knock. Thank you very much.
What a match! Stay tuned as we bring captain quotes and Man of the match
What a match. It ends in a TIE!
Last over. Rashid Khan will bowl. Jadeja on strike. First ball is dot. FOUR. Jadeja hits the second ball to mid-wicket and gets a boundary. Jadeja gets a single on the second ball to backward square leg. Jadeja is off the strike. Khaleel Ahmed is on strike. Two runs off three balls. Ahmed gets a single on fourth ball. Scores are level. Jadeja on strike. One run off the two balls. WICKET! Jadeja can’t get his team over the line as he plays the ball to mid-wicket and incoming fielder Najibullah takes an easy catch. Jadeja is distraught. What a match.
India 252/10 after 49.5 overs
Aftab Alam will bowl. Yadav on strike. RUN OUT. He plays the first ball to deep extra cover and is off for runs. But he is caught short of his crease. Siddarth Kaul is the new man. Jadeja gets two runs on second ball towards deep square leg. Third ball is dot. Fourth ball is played to long-on and Jadeja settles for a single. Siddarth Kaul on strike. RUN OUT! He plays the ball towards mid-on and is off for a quick single but is caught short off the wicket. Khaleel Ahmed is on strike. Jadeja on strike. He plays the last ball down fine leg for a single.
India 246/9 after 49 overs
Rashid Kahn is back. Jadeja on strike. Batsman misses the first ball. Jadeja plays the second ball to mid-wicket and takes a single. 16 needed of 16. Yadav on strike. Third ball turns and Yadav misses to read the ball. Yadav sweeps the next ball and gets a single. Jadeja on strike. Fifth ball is dot. Last ball is played to mi-wicket and Jadeja gets two runs.
India 240/7 after 48 overs
Aftab Alam continues. On strike is Yadav. Yadav plays the first ball to backward square leg and gets two runs. He just dabs the second ball right in front of him and is off for a fast single. Jadeja on strike. Third ball is dot. Fourth ball is played down the ground for a single. Fifth ball hits Yadav on the pads and batsman takes a single. Jadeja on strike. Jadeja plays the last ball to square leg and gets a single.
India 236/7 after 47 overs
Bowling change. Nabi into the attack. Jadeja gets a single on first ball towards backward point. Yadav on strike. He gets a single towards sweeper cover on third ball. Jadeja on strike. He gets a single on fourth ball to point. Yadav gets a leading edge on the last ball and takes a single.
India 230/7 after 46 overs
Bowling change. Aftab Alam is back into the attack. Jadeja on strike. He gets a quick single on first ball to backward point. Chahar on strike. He gets another single on second ball. Brings back Jadeja on strike. Jadeja plays the fourth ball to mid-off and gets a quick single. BOWLED! Chahar is cleaned up on the fifth ball. Kuldeep Yadav is the new man. Last ball is dot.
India 226/7 after 45 overs
Mujeeb will continue. Jadeja on strike. Jadeja plays the first ball to off-side and gets a single. Chahar on strike. Appeal for LBW on second ball but umpire is not interested. Third ball is played to off side and Chahar gets a quick single. Jadeja on strike. He plays the fourth ball towards square leg and gets another quick single. FOUR. Fifth ball is poor as it is short and wide and Chahar cuts the ball for a boundary. A dot ball to finish the over.
India 223/6 after 44 overs
Bowling change. Rashid Khan into the attack. Jadeja on strike. First ball is full toss and Jadeja helps it towards leg side for a single. Chahar on strike. He misses the second ball. He plays the third ball to square leg and gets a single. Next two balls are dots. A single to close the over. Three runs off the over.
India 216/6 after 43 overs
Afghanistan is going down with a fight. What a tournament they have had!
Bowling change. Mujeeb Ur Rahman into the attack. Jadeja on strike.First four balls are dots. Fifth ball is played to off side for a single. Chachar on strike. He plays the last ball to square leg and gets two runs. Three runs off the over.
India 213/6 after 42 overs
We are into the third and final power play. And a bowling change. Aftab Alam is back into the attack. Ravindra Jadeja is on strike. He gets a single on second ball towards mid-wicket. Chachar on strike. He gets a single to fine leg on fifth ball. Jadeja finishes the over with another single to long-on.
India 210/6 after 41 overs
Nabi continues. Karthik on strike. First three balls are dots. OUR. Karthik misses to read the spin on fourth ball and is trapped in front of wickets. Umpire raises his finger and sends Karthik back. Deepak Chachar is the new man in. He plays the first ball of his international career down to fine leg for a couple of runs. Last ball is defended. Just two runs and a wicket off the over.
India 207/6 after 40 overs
