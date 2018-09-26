IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2018 highlights: Afghanistan tie match in last ball thriller

India captain MS Dhoni says: Their cricket has improved a lot. The way they have continued from the start of the Asia cup, it is commendable and we have enjoyed it. It is one country that has risen through the ranks very well. The wicket slowed down later, but they bowled extremely well throughout the game. I wouldn't say we went wrong in the chase. To start off, it was like a handicap in golf. We didn't go with a full-strength side. We didn't hit the back of a length area, and we gave away too much initially with the ball. The wicket slowed down over the course of the game, so someone should have continued with the bat. There were a couple of run-outs, and a few things we can't talk about (the incorrect LBW decisions) unless you want to get fined for it. It's good that it's a tie, but they played really well.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan says: Today the wicket was a good one for us. Shahzad played really well and very positive cricket. Their opening partnership was good and our spinners did an equally good job. When you tie a match with a side like India, it's just like a win. Such tough games are good for the fans as well. Every time we haveasked him, Shahzad has done it for us. Again, I give him a lot of credit for his knock. Thank you very much.