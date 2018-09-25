IND vs AFG LIVE Asia Cup 2018: Shahzad completes his century as Afghanistan cross 150

Live now
Sep 25, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET!Naib c Jadhav b Chahar 15 (46)
Hundred up for Shahzad! 103 (88)
WICKET! Asghar Afghan b Kuldeep 0 (1)
WICKET! Shahidi st Dhoni b Kuldeep 0 (3)
WICKET! Rahmat b Jadeja 3 (4)
WICKET! Ahmadi st Dhoni b Jadeja 5 (30)
FIFTY up for Shahzad! 50 (37)
Playing XI
Click here for the complete scorecard.
Siddharth Kaul will bowl the first over after drinks. On strike is Nabi. Kaul starts off the over with a bouncer and Nabi just watches the ball sail over his head. Second ball is dot. Third ball is full and Nabi plays it for a single. Shahzad on strike. Fourth ball is right in the block hole and Shahzad just gets his bat down in time and gets a single. SIX. Fifth ball is short from Kaul and Nabi swings his bat for a flat six towards square leg. Last ball is played to third man for a single.
Afghanistan 163/5 after 35 overs
Time for drinks!
Jadhav continues. Nabi on strike. First four balls are dots. FOUR. Fourth ball is sprayed down the leg side and Nabi goes on his knees and sweeps the ball towards fine leg boundary. Nabi finishes the over with a single. Five runs off the over.
Afghanistan 154/5 after 34 overs
Bowling change. Siddharth Kaul is back. Shahzad on strike. WIDE. First ball is sprayed way down the off-stump. Shahzad picks up a single on the first ball towards sweeper cover. Nabi plays the third ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. . Shahzad on strike. Last two balls are dot. Three runs off the over.
Afghanistan 149/5 after 33 overs
Jadhav continues. On strike is Nabi. First four balls are dots. Fifth ball is knocked towards long-on for a single. Shahzad plays the last ball towards long-off for a single. Just two runs off the over.
Afghanistan 146/5 after 32 overs
Chahar continues. Shahzad on strike. SIX. Shahzad starts the over with a monster six over mid-wicket boundary. Third ball is played for a single to mid-wicket. Nabi plays the fourth ball for a single down the fine leg. No runs off last two balls. Eight runs off the over.
Afghanistan 144/5 after 31 overs
Bowling change. Kedar Jadhav into the attack. Shahzad on strike. First ball is dot. Second ball is helped for a single towards long-on. Nabi sweeps the third ball for a single. Shahzad on strike. Next two balls are dots. Last ball is played for a single to long-on.
Afghanistan 136/5 after 30 overs
Bowling change. Deepak Chahar into the attack. On strike is Shahzad. He is on 99. FOUR. First ball is sprayed down the leg side and Shahzad helps the ball towards fine leg boundary. One Leg Bye on second ball. Third ball is dot. OUT. Naib flicks the fourth ball but manages to find Kedar Jadhav standing at fine leg. Mohammad Nabi is the new man. Shahzad gets a single on fifth ball. A dot to end the over.
Afghanistan 133/5 after 29 overs
WICKET!Naib c Jadhav b Chahar 15 (46)
Hundred up for Shahzad! 103 (88)
Kaul continues. On strike is Shahzad. First ball is dot. Batsman plays a late cut on second ball and takes a single. Naib on strike. He defends the third ball. Fourth ball is short and the batsman ducks under it. Fifth ball is played towards mid-on but no runs scored. Last ball is short and played towards point but no runs. Just one run off the over.
Afghanistan 127/4 after 28 overs
Jadeja continues. On strike is Naib. First two balls are dots. Third ball is pitched on middle and leg which the batsman plays towards fine leg for a single. Shahzad on strike. He has been stranded on 90s for some time now. Fourth ball is edged to short third man but no runs. Shahzad plays the fifth ball to cover and takes a quick single. Last ball is defended by Naib.
Afghanistan 126/4 after 27 overs
Bowling change. Siddharth Kaul brought back. On strike is Naib. First ball is dot. Second ball is around and middle and leg and the batsman plays it to mid-wicket for two runs. FOUR. Third ball is short from and Nabi tries to hook it. Ball takes the top edge and runs down to fine-leg region boundary. Next two balls are dot. Last ball is worked away towards leg side for a single. Seven runs off the over.
Afghanistan 124/4 after 26 overs
Bowling change. Jadeja into the attack. . On strike is Naib. First two balls are dot. Third ball is played towards third man for a single. Shahzad on strike. He is one hit away. But he plays the fourth ball for a single. Naib on strike. Fifth ball is dot. Last ball is full and Naib plays it down the the ground for a single. Three runs off the over.
Afghanistan 117/4 after 25 overs
Kuldeep Yadva continues. On strike is Naib. First ball pitches on leg and spins away. Batsman misses to read the spin on the ball. Next two balls are dots. Fourth ball is swept towards square-leg and batsman takes a single. Shahzad on strike. Last two balls are dots. Just a single off the over.
Afghanistan 114/4 after 24 overs
Ahmed continues. Shahzad on strike. He goes for a wild swing on the first ball but misses it. He leaves the second ball for the wicketkeeper. Third ball is slightly short and down the leg side which the batsman works towards on side for a single. Naib the strike. He defends the next two balls. Last ball is edged towards third man for a single. Just two runs off the over.
Afghanistan 113/4 after 23 overs
Yadav continues. Shahzad on strike. He is one blow away from a 100. He starts the over with a single towards off-side and gives Naib the strike. Next five balls are dots as Kuldeep keeps the line and length tight. Just a single from the over.
Afghanistan 111/4 after 22 overs
Bowling change. Khaleel Ahmed brought back into the attack. On strike is Shahzad. SIX. Shahzad whacks the first ball over mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. The ball goes miles into the stand. Second ball is dot as Ahmed goes for a wild swing but misses it. NOT OUT. Shahzad again goes for a wild swing but the ball hits his shoulders and goes to Dhoni. On appeal umpire gave that as out but Shahzad goes for the review and the review shows that ball hit his shoulders on its way to wicketkeeper. No bat involved. A single on fourth ball. Naib on strike. Fifth and sixth balls are dot.
Afghanistan 110/4 after 21 overs
Shahzad isn’t taking any risks against Kuldeep as he plays out the first 3 deliveries before picking up a single off the 4th ball. Kuldeep sends down a flighted delivery outside off on the last ball of the over and Naib hits it hard towards long off. Karthik dives to his left from mid-off but it’s just outside his reach as Naib picks up a couple. Just 3 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 103/4 after 20 overs
What a beautiful display of power hitting from Shahzad as he gets across and sweeps the 1st ball over short fine leg for a FOUR. Jadeja sends the next ball wide outside off and Shahzad slog sweeps it over midwicket for a massive SIX. He then plays out the next 3 deliveries before bunting the last ball to long on for a single. 11 runs off the over. Shahzad is batting on 86 from just 68 deliveries.
Afghanistan 100/4 after 19 overs
Kuldeep continues. Shahzad tries to get under the 2nd delivery but it comes off the toe end of his bat and goes to long on for a single. Naib doesn’t take any risks as he plays out the rest of the over. Just the one run from it.
Afghanistan 89/4 after 18 overs
Shahzad cuts the 2nd ball through point and surprisingly comes back for the second. You don’t often see him rushing back for a run as he prefers to preserve his energy for the big shots. He then pulls the next ball to deep midwicket for a run. Naib gets off the mark with a single as he sends the 5th ball to long on. Jadeja sends the last ball wide and has to bowl it again. Shahzad sweeps the last delivery to deep midwicket for a single. 6 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 88/4 after 17 overs
What an over from Kuldeep! Dhoni introduces the chinaman back into the attack and he picks up two in two deliveries. Shahzad drives the 1st ball to long off for a single. STUMPED! Kuldeep sends down a brilliant delivery to Shahidi as the ball drifts in before turning past the outside edge. The batsman is drawn forward by the flight but misses the ball as Dhoni gets the bails off in a flash. BOWLED! The Afghanistan skipper walks out to bat but Kuldeep sends him back for a golden duck. Kuldeep sends down a slow leg-break which creeps past the inside edge and clips the leg stump.
Kuldeep is on a hat-trick now as India have 2 slips, a leg slip and a backward short leg in place but Gulbadin Naib survives the last 3 deliveries. Just the 1 run and 2 wickets off the over.
Afghanistan 82/4 after 16 overs
WICKET! Asghar Afghan b Kuldeep 0 (1)
WICKET! Shahidi st Dhoni b Kuldeep 0 (3)
Jadeja continues. Rahmat pushes the 1st ball to long off for a single. Shahzad is irrepressible as he goes deep in his crease and pulls the 2nd ball over midwicket for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single off the next delivery. BOWLED! Jadeja sends down the slower delivery which comes in straight with the arm. Rahmat is on the front foot looking to block the ball but he’s playing for the turn as the ball creeps between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. Hashmatullah Shahidi is the new man in but doesn’t get off the mark on the last two deliveries. 6 runs and a wicket of the over.
Afghanistan 81/2 after 15 overs
WICKET! Rahmat b Jadeja 3 (4)