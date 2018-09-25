IND vs AFG LIVE Asia Cup 2018: Shahzad completes his century as Afghanistan cross 150

What an over from Kuldeep! Dhoni introduces the chinaman back into the attack and he picks up two in two deliveries. Shahzad drives the 1st ball to long off for a single. STUMPED! Kuldeep sends down a brilliant delivery to Shahidi as the ball drifts in before turning past the outside edge. The batsman is drawn forward by the flight but misses the ball as Dhoni gets the bails off in a flash. BOWLED! The Afghanistan skipper walks out to bat but Kuldeep sends him back for a golden duck. Kuldeep sends down a slow leg-break which creeps past the inside edge and clips the leg stump.

Kuldeep is on a hat-trick now as India have 2 slips, a leg slip and a backward short leg in place but Gulbadin Naib survives the last 3 deliveries. Just the 1 run and 2 wickets off the over.

Afghanistan 82/4 after 16 overs