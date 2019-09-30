India v South Africa Test series: Fixtures, squads, captains, recent form, head-to-head

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis lead India and South Africa respectively in the series.
The three match Test series between India and South Africa starts on October 2 at Vishakapatnam.
Here is all you need to know about the series and the two sides.
Fixtures (all matches start 9.30 AM IST)
First Test - Oct. 2-6 - Visakhapatnam
Second Test - Oct. 10-14 - Pune
Third Test - Oct. 19-23 - Ranchi
India
Ranking: First
Captain: Virat Kohli
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Top ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (second)
Top ranked bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (11th)
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
Recent form:
Won v West Indies by 257 runs in Jamaica
Won v West Indies by 318 runs in Antigua
Draw v Australia
Won v Australia by 137 runs in Melbourne
Lost v Australia by 146 runs in Perth
Won v Australia by 31 runs in Adelaide
South Africa
Ranking: Third
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Coach: Enoch Nkwe
Top ranked batsman: Aiden Markram (10th)
Top ranked bowler: Kagiso Rabada (second)
Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
Recent form:
Lost v Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Port Elizabeth
Lost v Sri Lanka by one wicket in Durban
Won v Pakistan by 107 runs in Johannesburg
Won v Pakistan by nine wickets in Cape Town
Won v Pakistan by six wickets in Centurion
India vs South Africa Head to head
Matches: 36
India wins: 11
South Africa wins: 15
Draws: 10
Last three series
South Africa beat India 2-1 in three-test series at home in 2018
India beat South Africa 3-0 in four-test series at home in 2015
South Africa beat India 1-0 in two-test series at home in 2013Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.