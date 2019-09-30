App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India v South Africa Test series: Fixtures, squads, captains, recent form, head-to-head

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis lead India and South Africa respectively in the series.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The three match Test series between India and South Africa starts on October 2 at Vishakapatnam.

Here is all you need to know about the series and the two sides.

 

Close

 

related news

 

Fixtures (all matches start 9.30 AM IST)

First Test - Oct. 2-6 - Visakhapatnam

Second Test - Oct. 10-14 - Pune

Third Test - Oct. 19-23 - Ranchi

India

Ranking: First

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (second)

Top ranked bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (11th)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

Recent form:

Won v West Indies by 257 runs in Jamaica

Won v West Indies by 318 runs in Antigua

Draw v Australia

Won v Australia by 137 runs in Melbourne

Lost v Australia by 146 runs in Perth

Won v Australia by 31 runs in Adelaide

South Africa

Ranking: Third

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Enoch Nkwe

Top ranked batsman: Aiden Markram (10th)

Top ranked bowler: Kagiso Rabada (second)

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

Recent form:

Lost v Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Port Elizabeth

Lost v Sri Lanka by one wicket in Durban

Won v Pakistan by 107 runs in Johannesburg

Won v Pakistan by nine wickets in Cape Town

Won v Pakistan by six wickets in Centurion

India vs South Africa Head to head

Matches: 36

India wins: 11

South Africa wins: 15

Draws: 10

Last three series

South Africa beat India 2-1 in three-test series at home in 2018

India beat South Africa 3-0 in four-test series at home in 2015

South Africa beat India 1-0 in two-test series at home in 2013

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #South Africa

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.