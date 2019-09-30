India v South Africa Test series: Fixtures, squads, captains, recent form, head-to-head

The three match Test series between India and South Africa starts on October 2 at Vishakapatnam.

Here is all you need to know about the series and the two sides.

Fixtures (all matches start 9.30 AM IST)

First Test - Oct. 2-6 - Visakhapatnam

Second Test - Oct. 10-14 - Pune

Third Test - Oct. 19-23 - Ranchi

India

Ranking: First

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (second)

Top ranked bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (11th)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

Recent form:

Won v West Indies by 257 runs in Jamaica

Won v West Indies by 318 runs in Antigua

Draw v Australia

Won v Australia by 137 runs in Melbourne

Lost v Australia by 146 runs in Perth

Won v Australia by 31 runs in Adelaide

South Africa

Ranking: Third

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Enoch Nkwe

Top ranked batsman: Aiden Markram (10th)

Top ranked bowler: Kagiso Rabada (second)

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

Recent form:

Lost v Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Port Elizabeth

Lost v Sri Lanka by one wicket in Durban

Won v Pakistan by 107 runs in Johannesburg

Won v Pakistan by nine wickets in Cape Town

Won v Pakistan by six wickets in Centurion

India vs South Africa Head to head

Matches: 36

India wins: 11

South Africa wins: 15

Draws: 10

Last three series

South Africa beat India 2-1 in three-test series at home in 2018

India beat South Africa 3-0 in four-test series at home in 2015

South Africa beat India 1-0 in two-test series at home in 2013

