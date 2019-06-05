App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India v South Africa: British weather department forecasts an isolated shower in the afternoon

The long wait for India’s first match in this year’s World Cup ends in a few hours from now but fans have been worried about the rain gods paying a visit to the park.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The British Met Office has said that there is a possibility of an isolated shower in the afternoon today which could mean that the rain may play a role as India begin their campaign in their first match against South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

An update issued on the British Met Office’s website says that the day is going to see ‘sunny spells during the morning, however, clouds are likely to thicken during the afternoon with an isolated shower possible in Hampshire. Most parts will stay dry though. Maximum temperature 19 °C.’

The Indian cricket team has been housed in Southampton for the past week and on Tuesday their practice session was called off because of the rains.

Before the match: Cric It With Ayaz | 2019 Cricket World Cup: India vs South Africa preview

As per TV reports, there are overcast conditions on the ground. But going by what the British Met office says there’s going to be sunny spells early on, thickening clouds during the afternoon but most parts will stay dry.

An estimated 16,000 Indian fans are going to attend the match at the Rose Bowl cricket ground.

As it is, some fans were a little unhappy over India’s fixture being slotted six days after the World Cup began and if the rains play a spoilsport then it is going to worry some more fans across the world.
