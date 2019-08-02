India tour of West Indies Schedule: Where to watch, match timings, live streaming and squads

After their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign ended in the semifinal stage with a defeat to eventual runners-up New Zealand, the Indian cricket team get back on the road as they take on the West Indies in a tour consisting of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

The T20Is will be held against the backdrop of the T20I World Cup which will take place in Australia next year. The Test series will also have special significance as it marks the first round of matches for both sides in the newly inaugurated World Test Championship.

Here's the full schedule of the India vs West Indies series:

3 August - India vs West Indies 1st T20I - 8 PM IST in Lauderhill, Florida

4 August - India vs West Indies 2nd T20I - 8 PM IST in Lauderhill, Florida

6 August - India vs West Indies 3rd T20I - 8 PM IST in Guyana

8 August - India vs West Indies 1st ODI - 7 PM IST in Guyana

11 August - India vs West Indies 2nd ODI - 7 PM IST in Port of Spain, Trinidad

14 August - India vs West Indies 3rd ODI - 7 PM IST in Port of Spain, Trinidad

22-26 August - India vs West Indies 1st Test - 7 PM IST at North Sound, Antigua

30 August - 3 September - India vs West Indies 2nd Test - 8 PM IST at Kingston, Jamaica.

Where to Watch: The West Indies vs India series will be telecast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. Online users can also stream the matches on the SonyLIV App.

Squads:

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

West Indies T20I squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell and Khary Pierre.