India tour of West Indies: Kohli leads across formats, fit-again Dhawan, Saha back

Opener Shikhar Dhawan returned to India's limited overs squad after recovering from a thumb injury while Rishabh Pant was picked in all three formats for the West Indies tour as the selectors braced up for life beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The squads for the tour were announced by the MSK Prasad-led selection committee in Mumbai on July 21.

Former India captain Dhoni, who is at the business end of his illustrious career, has made himself "unavailable" for the West Indies tour but ruled out immediate retirement.

Speculations over Captain Virat Kohli being rested for the tour were put to rest as the batting mainstay will lead India across formats. Rohit Sharma will be Kohli’s deputy in the limited overs leg, while Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain for the Test series.

Rookie leg-spinner Rahul Chahar emerged as the lone new face across three formats for the upcoming overseas assignments. Rajasthan leg-spinner Chahar has been rewarded for his consistent show in the IPL and domestic cricket with a berth in the Twenty20 squad. He is the younger cousin of Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who is also in the T20 squad.

Also included in the ODI squad are Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey. Young batsman Shubman Gill has missed on selection.

A notable inclusion was veteran keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who is back in the Test squad after undergoing a shoulder surgery for an injury, sustained during the 2018 IPL. Saha last played a Test match in South Africa in January 2018.

From the World Cup squad, the prominent player to be dropped is Dinesh Karthik. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the tour. While Pandya has been rested for the entire tour, India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from ODIs and T20s. He will fly to join the squad to play Test matches. Bumrah, though, is part of the Test squad.

Pandya and Bumrah have been given rest as part of Indian cricket board’s workload management program.

Quite a few of the players were picked based on their performance for India A’s tour of West Indies.

"We have taken India A performances into consideration. In the longer format, KS Bharat was very, very close to get selected. We have an unwritten norm that when an established cricketer is injured, he should get a comeback opportunity. That's what we have given to Saha," chief selector Prasad said.

Pant- who was included in India's World Cup campaign after Dhawan’s thumb injury -has been named as India’s primary wicketkeeper across all three formats. Dhawan has recovered from his injury.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami will join forces to lead India’s pace attack in ODIs and T20 format. Dehli speedster Navdeep Saini has been included in the limited overs side.

The selection panel also went for left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed for the limited overs leg.

"Rishabh, Wriddhiman and K S Bharat are some of the players we will be looking ahead for Test cricket."

"We had certain plans for the World Cup but after that we have to give opportunities to youngsters who will go on to play for long," Prasad said on the young faces in the limited overs squads.

Prithvi Shaw-who made his Test debut against West Indies last year- was not part of the squad as he is recovering from a hip injury.

The tour will kick off with a three-match Twenty20 series (August 3, 4, 6) and will be followed by a three-match ODI series (August 8, 11, 14). The tour will conclude with a two-Test series (August 22-26 and August 30- September 3).

India's squad for T20Is: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.