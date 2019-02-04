India tour of New Zealand: Shastri heaps praise on Mohammed Shami

India cliched the ODI series against New Zealand 4-1 beating the home side by 35 runs in the final ODI at Wellington. India's Mohammed Shami was adjudged Player of the Series for picking nine wickets in four matches at an average of 15.33. The 28-year-old went on to become the fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets during the series, surpassing Irfan Pathan.

The right arm fast-medium bowler picked up a total of 14 wickets in the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand since the start of the year.

Coach Ravi Shastri has now heaped praise on the pacer and said that Shami has been a "stand-out" player for Team India over the past five months.

"I thought we batted well in the top-order in the first three games. But one man, if I have to single out, over the last five months [that stood out] is the man who won the Man of the Series today [Mohammed Shami]," Shastri said.

The coach added, "It hurt him when he got the kick up the backside and was dropped from the side after failing the yo-yo test. He went back, did the hard yards, and across all formats, he has been simply outstanding. And right through the series, he has given us those early breakthroughs."

"[...Shami's pace has been] very impressive. He was right up there when it came to pace and the spinners supported him well. You can't take away the contribution of Kuldeep and Chahal in al these one-day games," Shastri concluded.

Since October 2018, Shami has bowled for India in 9 innings and picked 17 wickets for India at a strike rate of 27.7 and economy of 5.45.

Since the 2015 World Cup semi-final and the first game of the West Indies series in October 2018, Shami has played in just three ODIs.



Shami is a very different bowler at this point in time... than at any other point in his career so far. #NZvInd

— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 3, 2019

Meanwhile, cricket writer Chetan Narula tweeted about Shami's performance during the ODI series against New Zealand.

Speaking about him in an article, Narula praised Shami's ability to move the ball both ways, utilise reverse swing and surprise batsmen with a skidding bouncer.

He noted that Shami is a bowler reborn and his transformation is because of the sacrifices he has made.