India to tour Australia without Rohit and Ishant Sharma; Varun Chakravarthy, Siraj make entry

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 26 announced India's test, One-Day International (ODI) and T20 squad for the long-awaited tour of Australia, scheduled to begin in November.

India's Test and ODI sides will be captained by Virat Kohli. The Test team, as announced by the BCCI, includes Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.

The ODI squad will include Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur.

The T20 squad, meanwhile, will have Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, and Varun Chakravarthy in the team.

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent for the tour of Australia, the BCCI said, adding that its medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury in his left leg recently and missed two back-to-back games for Mumbai Indians, a side he is captaining in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ishant, meanwhile, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC), was ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2020 after playing one game due to "an acute episode of left rib cage pain".

Indian and Australian players, currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the IPL, are set to leave for Australia a day after the IPL final on November 10, reports suggest.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20 games before starting with the Test series Down Under.