    India thrash New Zealand by 90 runs for 3-0 series sweep

    Batting first, India rode on centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to post a formidable 385 for nine. In reply, New Zealand were all out for 295

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST
    Indian team celebrates win over New Zealand, in Indore, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    Indore, Jan 24 India thrashed New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

    In reply, New Zealand were all out for 295 in 41.2 overs with Devon Conway scoring a 100-ball 138.

    While skipper Rohit struck 101 off 85 balls, the young Gill blazed away to a 78-ball 112, after the visitors asked India to bat at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.