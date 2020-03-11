India Test vice-captain Rahane insists team isn't bothered by short bowling

Insisting that Indians are not bad players of short-ball, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on March 11 said the team's bad run in New Zealand was largely due to the wind factor. Rahane said the criticism that they do not play short-ball well does not hold any merit.

"People are speaking too much about it (short balls). If you see Melbourne innings, we have dominated. We all play short-balls well, one game doesn't make you bad players of short ball," Rahane told reporters.

"They (NZ bowlers) used the breeze factor very well because in New Zealand it was biggest factor, cutting the angle and pace. We have to stay focussed and positive and the next series is in Australia and there is a long way to go, looking forward to that.

"We have really done a good job in the last three-four years. Now Test Championship has started. In this journey, you are going to win and lose some matches," he added.

Rahane also said that he was not overtly worried about his own poor run.

"I am not too much worried about that and I am not going too much deep in that. Test Championship is all about one match and one series at a time, one match at a time because points are involved, because one bad game or two bad games will not make us bad team," Rahane said.

"We learnt a lot from New Zealand series, they played well. As a team, there is some learning as batting and bowling unit."