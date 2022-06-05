K.L. Rahul finished second among scorers in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)—behind Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals (RR). With 616 runs at an average of above 50 that included two centuries and a strike rate of around 135 (runs per 100 balls), his runs were one of the reasons why the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the newly-formed team that he captained, made the play-offs.

As Rahul prepares to lead the Indian T20 team in a five-match series against South Africa starting June 9, here’s what impresses about him: Over the last five seasons of the IPL, he has always finished in the top three among scorers. He was third in 2021 with 626 (at an average of 62, strike rate of 138), top in 2020 with 670 (55, 129), second in 2019 with 593 (54, 135) and third in 2018 with 659 (55, 158).

He has batted at an average strike rate of 139 over these seasons, which is marginally less than his international T20 strike rate of 142.5. But despite all the hard work that went into taking LSG to the play-offs last month, Rahul faltered at the last step.

Chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) 208 in the eliminator, Rahul’s 58-ball 79 was deemed too slow as Lucknow fell short of the target by 14 runs. It prompted experts like Sanjay Manjrekar and Daniel Vettori to tell ESPN Cricinfo that he should bat quicker rather than longer.

Going just by numbers, captaincy does not seem to have affected Rahul’s batting. When he led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for two seasons in 2020-21, the team finished sixth out of eight though he was among the top three scorers in the league in both seasons.

But it does seem to affect him when under pressure. According to a Cricinfo article, when batting first, he scored 425 runs in eight innings at an average of 85.00 and a strike rate of 148.60 this IPL. But while chasing, his figures were 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 113.01. This is in contrast to his T20I numbers—an average of around 38 while batting first against 43 while chasing with similar strike rates.

Before the start of the IPL in March, former India coach Ravi Shastri had said that the league would provide a “great opportunity for selectors to see how these youngsters captain their sides because India will be looking for a solid captain for the future.”

Rahul is already in contention for a longer stint as captain for the short format. Current all-format captain Rohit Sharma, rested for the upcoming series against South Africa, is 35, while Rahul, at 30, has a few more years to play—if he remains fit.

But he is still not the undisputed go-to choice for the role. Already conversations have floated on Rishabh Pant to be groomed for the role. Hardik Pandya, having led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title in their maiden IPL season with an all-round show that was impressive throughout, may have thrown his hat in the ring, if he can convince selectors that he is as serious about national duties as he is about the more lucrative IPL. Both are younger than Rahul by a few years, which makes them more durable long-term options.

A look at the Indian team against South Africa indicates how important the IPL is for getting into the national squad. Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, besides Pandya, are part of the national team, included on the back of solid performances over the last two months.

The IPL numbers make Rahul an obvious choice for India opener, but not necessarily as captain—unless his results with India can get better than what he has achieved in the IPL.

“I was expecting to be named captain,” Rahul had said in late 2019 when he was made skipper of the PBKS team which he was then part of. “My performances have been great for last few years. They see I can lead the team, can be a good leader. This is the next big step for any cricketer who has played for 4-5 years—you need to take up the leadership role. Sometimes it’s good to focus on something bigger, the team, which will help me mature as a player.”

LSG had three batters—Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Hooda—in the top 10 scorers this season but none among bowlers, which may be an indication of where they lacked variety and depth. If LSG had gone farther in the league, Rahul’s stock as skipper would have risen, allowing selectors to show greater confidence in him and muted discussions on other candidates for the job.

Shreyas Iyer, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season and played under Rahul in an ODI series in South Africa, recently praised his calm demeanour and instinctive on-field decision-making. It was Rahul’s first series as ODI captain, in Sharma’s absence, but the captain faced some amount of criticism during the 0-3 series loss.

“I will learn as we go,” Rahul had said in 2019. “I used to captain the state when I was 18-19, but I wanted to focus on getting into senior level. I have not captained in a while, on field I am trying to see what (other) captains do, what Virat (Kohli) and Rohit do, to see how they lead the team and the moves they make.”

Rahul has little captaincy experience—besides a handful of international matches, and three seasons of IPL—and none in domestic first-class cricket. The upcoming South Africa series is a test for him—to show he can be a premier opening batter in T20 cricket, lead a side with imagination and become the first-choice captain in white ball cricket in the near future.