India should play Pakistan at World Cup 2019, says Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has said that he would “hate to see India concede two points to Pakistan” by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup.

Tendulkar said that refusing to play would only benefit Pakistan who would receive a boost in their chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

Following the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama which claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers, there has been increasing clamour for India to sever all ties with Pakistan, including on the cricket field.

Ex-players like Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Azharuddin have called for India to boycott their World Cup fixture against Pakistan.

Tendulkar however, backed Sunil Gavaskar’s view that India would be better off beating Pakistan in the World Cup than forfeiting the points on offer to their rivals.

"India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament," said Tendulkar in a statement to PTI.

"Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart," the legendary batsman added.

Ex-captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed a similar opinion in an interview with India Today, when he said that Pakistan would be the only winners if India decided to boycott their World Cup tie.

"Who wins if India decide against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? And I am not even talking about the semis and the finals. Who wins? Pakistan win because they get two points. India have so far beaten Pakistan every time in a World Cup, so we are actually conceding two points when by beating Pakistan, we could make sure that they don't advance in the competition," said Gavaskar.

The twelfth edition of the Cricket World Cup begins in England on May 30. India are scheduled to play Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16.

(With inputs from PTI)