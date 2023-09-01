Asia Cup 2023: 5 unforgettable India-Pakistan ODI matches

Virat Kohli made 183 in what proved to be Sachin Tendulkar's final ODI- perhaps nowhere else would you find a more symbolic passing of the baton.

After a gap of over four years, India and Pakistan will take on each other in a 50-over match at the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

The two teams, who have played each other in several T20Is in the last two years, will hope to provide the crowds at the venue and those watching at home a thrilling contest in what could be the first of three matches between the two teams in the tournament.

Here are five unforgettable India-Pakistan Asia Cup ODI matches from history:

2010 Asia Cup- India won by 3 wickets

With less than a year to go for the 50-over World Cup in the subcontinent, India and Pakistan faced off in an Asia Cup encounter at Dambulla in June 2010. Electing to bat first, Pakistan were all out for 267 in 49.3 overs with fifties from Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal. In reply, Gautam Gambhir held the Indian innings together with a 97-ball 83, but when he fell India still needed 91 runs in 86 balls.

Captain MS Dhoni made 56 runs from 71 balls to keep India in the hunt in the chase but eventually, it was a 27-ball 34 from Suresh Raina and an 11-ball 15 cameo from Harbhajan Singh that helped the Men in Blue clinch a thrilling, feisty contest with three wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

2014 Asia Cup- Pakistan won by 1 wicket

A few weeks before the T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan met in Dhaka in a 50-over Asia Cup encounter. Put into the bat, India found the going tough from the start on a sluggish pitch and thanks to fifties from Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja, huffed and puffed their way to 245 for 8 in 50 overs.

India's spin duo of R. Ashwin and Amit Mishra then strangled Pakistan who faced an uphill task to win the match. Enter Shahid Afridi. The most mercurial of players under the most extreme of pressures. Walking in at 7, Afridi's cameo of 34 runs in 18 balls including two sixes off Ashwin in the last over thrillingly took Pakistan home by one wicket and broke a billion Indian hearts.

1984 Asia Cup- India won by 54 runs

In the inaugural Asia Cup held at Sharjah in 1984, India and Pakistan squared off in the final. Batting first, India made 188 for 4 in 46 overs with Surinder Khanna top-scoring with 56 runs in 72 balls.

In reply, regular strikes from Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri meant that Pakistan's chase never got going and they were bowled out for 134 runs in 39.4 overs, giving India a win by 51 runs and a victory in the first-ever Asia Cup.

2004 Asia Cup- Pakistan won by 59 runs

A few months after India's historic Test and ODI series win in Pakistan, the two teams met at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for a 50-over Asia Cup encounter. Opting to bat first, the Men in Green amassed a score of 300 for 9 in their 50 overs thanks largely to a 127-ball 143 from Shoaib Malik.

In reply, India found the going tough despite Sachin Tendulkar making 78 and eventually fell short by 59 runs, making 241 for 8 in their 50 overs. However, the loss proved detrimental to Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the final as the Men in Blue secured a bonus point from the fixture by getting to that score, which kept their hopes of qualifying for the final alive.

Shahid Afridi broke a billion Indian hearts by making a 18-ball 34 not out to beat India by 1 wicket in 2014.

2012 Asia Cup- India won by 6 wickets

India arrived in Bangladesh for the 2012 Asia Cup after a forgettable tour of Australia. The wounds seemed like they were on their way to heal after they beat Sri Lanka in their first match. However, they suffered a shock loss to Bangladesh in their next game despite Sachin Tendulkar scoring his historic 100th international hundred.

The result meant that the Men in Blue went into the match against Pakistan facing a must-win scenario. Their task became harder when Pakistan smashed the Indian bowlers to all corners of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and put up 329 for 6 in their 50 overs.

But then came one of the most sensational innings by a batter in an India-Pakistan contest. Walking out to bat in the third ball of the chase, Virat Kohli showed the world that his growing reputation of being a chase master needed to be taken more seriously by scoring 183 runs in 148 balls with 22 fours and one six.

He was supported by Rohit Sharma who made 68 runs in 83 balls and Tendulkar, who made 52 runs in 48 balls in what, in hindsight, proved to be his last-ever ODI for India.

Also read: Asia Cup: It tests your character and personality: Hardik Pandya ahead of Indo-Pak clash