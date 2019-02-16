India not favourites to lift the 2019 World Cup, says Sunil Gavaskar

India are not the favourites to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup which will be organised in England from May 30 to July 14, according to former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar. The cricket commentator has backed England to lift the trophy saying that the hosts have become a much better ODI side since their early exit in the 2015 World Cup.

"The strong favourites in the World Cup tournament are England. And it is not because of the fact that it will be a home World Cup for them. But because they have changed their attitude towards ODI cricket. They had lost in the league stage in 2015 World Cup, probably against Bangladesh."

"But since then, the manner in which they changed their game, the way in which they picked their team, England have grown into a strong side. They have a good opening pair, they have strong middle-order batters, they also have a good all-rounder and when you play at home you also have a strong backing,” said Gavaskar in an interaction with India Today.

Gavaskar has placed India as the second-best team in the showpiece event despite Virat Kohli’s brilliant track record while leading the team in ODIs. India have lost just one ODI series under Kohli’s captaincy while winning nine, but notably, that loss has come against England during India’s tour last year.

However, Gavaskar said that India's experience of playing in England during the Champions Trophy in 2017 and in a full series last year will help the cricketers be better prepared for the conditions that await them.

"The advantage that India have is they have played in England for two consecutive years - 2017 and 2018. So the players who will be part of the World Cup squad will be aware of the conditions and hence will be able to use their experience and probably India can use the factor to lift the World Cup. But I feel the most favourites are England and then comes India,"

The former Indian captain also went on to pick the possible semi-finalists for the World Cup 2019. He backed Pakistan and Australia as being the other two sides to join India and England in the semi-final stage. Gavaskar tipped New Zealand to spring a surprise or two at the tournament thanks to their familiarity with the English playing conditions.

"Pakistan have always been a formidable side. And the Australian team will look strong with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner. So these four teams will be in the semifinals. New Zealand are also favourites because conditions in England are almost similar to theirs. So they can spring a surprise, but they have never gone ahead of semifinals as what I have seen."

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on May 30 with the opening clash to be played between hosts England and South Africa. India’s first fixture will be against South Africa on June 5. The finals will be held at Lord’s on July 14.