App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 09:29 PM IST | Source: AP

India fall short by 18 runs as New Zealand seal passage into World Cup 2019 final

Dhoni (50) and Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) gave India hope by putting on a World Cup-record 116 for the seventh wicket but they were both dismissed, leaving the team needing 23 off the final over.

AP @moneycontrolcom

New Zealand reached a second straight Cricket World Cup final after late half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni narrowly failed to make up for an unprecedented top-order collapse by India in its 18-run loss on Wednesday.

Chasing 240 to win on the reserve day of a rain-hit semifinal at Old Trafford, India plunged to 5-3 — the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 1 each — after 17 balls of the reply and then 24-4, after Jimmy Neesham's sensational one-handed catch removed Dinesh Karthik (6).

Check all the live scores, updates, news, contests, videos and podcasts from Cricket World Cup 2019 here

Close

Dhoni (50) and Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) gave India hope by putting on a World Cup-record 116 for the seventh wicket but they were both dismissed, leaving the team needing 23 off the final over.

related news

India was bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining.

New Zealand will play England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday. The second semifinal is at Edgbaston on Thursday. If Australia wins, it will be a repeat of the 2015 final won by the Australians in Melbourne.

The way the chase panned out vindicated New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's attritional approach to batting on difficult conditions on Tuesday, which ended prematurely because of rain with the Blacks Caps 211-5 with 3.5 overs remaining.

New Zealand scored 28 runs after the resumption under cloudy but brightening skies, finishing on 239-8. India was a marginal favorite but then came the meltdown.

For the first time in international history, a team lost its first three batsmen all for 1 as India saw Sharma, Kohli then Rahul depart in the space of 10 balls and was marooned on 5-3 after 3.1 overs.

Sharma, the Cricket World Cup's top run-scorer with 648, edged Matt Henry behind off the fourth ball of his innings. It was his shortest ODI innings since the 2017 Champion Trophy.

Kohli only lasted six balls, before he was trapped lbw by Trent Boult. The India captain reviewed the decision but replays showed the ball was clipping the bails and Kohli tossed his bat into the air in disgust.

Rahul also edged behind off Henry, who had figures of 3-15 in five overs. It was then the turn of spinner Mitchell Santner to tie down the middle order in a spell of 2-6 off seven overs, during which he dismissed Risbabh Pant and Hardik Pandya each for 32.

That brought Dhoni and Jadeja together and they nearly saw India home in an improbably nerve-racking finish in Manchester.

Jadeja struck four sixes and four fours in a measured innings but when he mistimed a shot off Boult, Williamson took a catch, India was 208-7 with 13 balls left and the chasers had lost their big-hitter.

Dhoni went in the next over and India ran out of deliveries to make a shock exit from the tournament.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.