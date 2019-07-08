App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

India did not lose on purpose against England: Sarfaraz Ahmed

A lot of former Pakistan cricketers doubted that India did not give their best against England, putting obstacles in their side's road to semifinals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Refusing to believe in the perception that India deliberately lost to England, hurting Pakistan's semifinal chances, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said it's incorrect to cast aspersion on the Virat Kohli-led side.



"No, no, it is not right to say this. I don't think India lost because of us. England played well to win," Sarfaraz told reporters.

Sarfaraz also gave a dressing down to a journalist at the press conference after she used the word 'Bengalis' while asking about the match against Bangladesh.

"Please don't use this word. It could become an issue for you on the social media. I think you should address them as Bangladesh. You are using objectionable word," the Pakistan skipper told the television reporter after she asked why the team management did not give Shoaib Malik a farewell in the match against the "Bengalis".

"Shoaib is our senior-most player and though he did not have a good World Cup, he has served the country a lot. His presence in the team was very good for all of us," Sarfaraz said.

Malik announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup and will now only focus on playing T20 cricket.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

