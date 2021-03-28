English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

India beat England by 7 runs in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1

Put in to bat, India were all out for 329 in 48.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) hitting half centuries.

March 28, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
Shardul Thakur celebrates after big breakthrough as Liam Livingstone is caught and bowled during the third ODI against England in Pune. (PC-BCCI)

Shardul Thakur celebrates after big breakthrough as Liam Livingstone is caught and bowled during the third ODI against England in Pune. (PC-BCCI)

India held their nerve in face of Sam Curran's resolve to beat England by seven runs in a dramatic third and final ODI to clinch the series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Curran (95 not out off 83 balls) India single-handedly kept England in the hunt as he shepherded number 10 Mark Wood (14) for a 60-run stand for the ninth wicket but in the end could not score 13 runs needed in the final over. England ended at 322 for 9 in 50 overs.

India dropped at least four catches, including that of Curran, at crucial junctures as they were kept frustrated till the end. The Indian innings was built on two big partnerships — 103 for the opening wicket between Rohit Sharma (37) and Dhawan and 99 for the fifth wicket between Pant and Pandya.

India vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

Pant's sparkling knock came off 62 balls while Pandya needed 44 for his blistering innings but India lost their last four wickets for a mere eight runs. Pant, during his career-best knock, plundered four maximums and five boundaries, while pandya smashed five fours and four sixes.

Close

Related stories

For England, Mark Wood was the most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 34 while Adil Rashid took two wickets. Chasing the target, England lost wickets at regular intervals and could not stitch any substantial partnership on a flat pitch before Curran's heroic effort.

Shardul Thakur returned with figures of 4/67 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar got three. India had won the preceding four-match Test series 3-1 and the five-match T20 International contest 3-2.

Brief Scores: India: 329 all out in 48.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 78, Shikhar Dhawan 67, Hardik Pandya 64; Mark Wood 3/34).

England: 322 for 9 in 50 overs (Sam Curran 95 not out; Shardul Thakur 4/67, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/42).
TAGS: #India #India Vs England 2021 #India vs England ODI Series #Sam Curran #Shardul Thakur
first published: Mar 28, 2021 10:53 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.