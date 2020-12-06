PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Australia Vs India 2nd t20i LIVE Score: Check Ball-By-Ball Updates, Full Scorecard Here

LIVE ball-by-ball updates of the second T20I between Australia and India being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 01:28 PM IST
The Indian team, including captain Virat Kohli (second left), celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia during their first T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The Indian team, including captain Virat Kohli (second left), celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia during their first T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

India is taking on hosts Australia in the second Twenty20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). This is part of the three-match T20I series. The 'Men in Blue' had defeated the Aussies by 11 runs at the Manuka Oval on December 4 in the first match. Led by Virat Kohli, they are hoping to seal the series at the SCG.

Australia vs India cricket series: Check the full schedule and timings here

While Yuzvendra Chahal was named the ‘Player of the Match’ in the first game, it was Washington Sundar who impressed all with his bowling figures. Sundar bowled 13 dots in his four overs, giving away just 16 runs -- helping India put the Australian batting line-up under pressure. He remains under the spotlight in the second T20I.

The Indian team is on a 10-match unbeaten streak in T20Is. Check out the full match preview here.

Australia vs India 2nd T20I | Follow the LIVE updates here:

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Australia #cricket #India #Sports
first published: Dec 6, 2020 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.