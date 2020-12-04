PlusFinancial Times
Australia vs India 1st T20I LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

LIVE ball-by-ball updates of the first T20I between Australia and India being played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:23 PM IST
File image: Virat Kohli congratulates Aaron Finch (right) after the first ODI in Sydney on November 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
India is taking on hosts Australia in the first Twenty20 International at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. This is part of the three-match T20I series. The 'Men in Blue' is coming out of a 2-1 loss in the One Day International (ODI) series against the Aussies, but have drawn consolation from the fact that they managed to avoid a whitewash.

Australia vs India cricket series: Check the full schedule and timings here

Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted after the second ODI that his team had been “completely outplayed” by the hosts. But after face-saving win in the final match, the visitors are raring to turn the tide in the shortest format of the sport. It is India that holds a head-to-head advantage over the hosts. In 20 T20Is so far, India leads 11-8. But Australia won the last series the two sides played 2-0 (in 2018-19).

This would be the first T20I India plays since defeating New Zealand 5-0 in an away series in January-February. Check out the full match preview here.

Australia vs India 1st T20I | Follow the LIVE updates here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Australia #cricket #India #Sports
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:23 pm

