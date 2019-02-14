Present
Cricket
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:08 PM IST

India and England favorites for World Cup 2019, says VVS Laxman

VVS laxman feels either India or England could go all the way to clinch the World Cup trophy

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News 

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman believes India and England are the front runners to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup.

"The World Cup is a long format so every player should be at his best physically and mentally if India has to win the World Cup. They start as favourites. For me, India and England start as favourites." Laxman said.

India and England are in a great run of form in ODI cricket. England are No.1 in ODI ranking while India are just a spot behind.

Since the start of 2017/18 season, India has won ODI series against South Africa, West Indies, Australia and New Zealand. They have also managed to retain the Asia Cup in the same period.

England have been equally prolific having won five bi-lateral series and posting the highest ODI team total of 481/6 against arch-rivals Australia.

“It’s all about peaking at the right time which is so important,” Laxman was quoted as saying by IANS.

He praised India's performances in Australia and New Zealand. "I think brilliant. The way they played, I would like to congratulate the entire team.

"The way they played right from the Australia series to the New Zealand series... and it’s not only one or two players who have put their hand up. Everyone has contributed. So it’s great to see bowling and batting departments contribute,” he said.

The quadrennial tournament will start on 30th May 2019.

England will take on two-time World Champions West Indies in the curtain raiser at Kennington Oval in London.

India's first match is against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Laxman's favorites are scheduled to meet on June 30 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 04:08 pm

#2019 Cricket World Cup #cricket #England #India #India Vs England #world cup 2019

