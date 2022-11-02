English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    India (184/6) defeat Bangladesh (145/6) by 5 runs

    Invited to bat, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six.

    PTI
    November 02, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    India defeats Bangladesh

    India defeats Bangladesh

    India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

    Invited to bat, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six.

    The under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

    Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

    Defending a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a brief rain interruption, India restricted Bangladesh to 145 for six.

    Close

    Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with a 27-ball 60.

    Arshdeep Singh (2/38) picked up two wickets for India.

    Brief scores: India 184 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 64 not out, KL Rahul 50; Hasan Mahmud (3/47).

    Bangladesh: 145 for 6 in 16 overs (Liton Das 60; Arshdeep Singh 2/38).
    PTI
    Tags: #Bangladesh #ICC #India #K L Rahul #T20 World Cup #Virat Kohli
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 05:59 pm