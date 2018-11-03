IND VS WI T20I: India announce final 12 for first match, Krunal Pandya likely to debut

India have announced the 12 players for the first T20I to be played against Windies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 4.



India's 12 for the 1st T2OI against Windies. #TeamIndia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2018

BCCI through its official twitter handle has named the 12 players set to feature in the first match.

Going by the team that has been disclosed Rishabh Pant will feature behind the wickets and K L Rahul will bat at No.3 in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma-who is captaining the Indian side in absence of Kohli- and Shikhar Dhawan look set to open the batting for India.

Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya should form the spine of the middle-order. And should Krunal Pandya start it would be his international debut.

The bowling reins are handed over to Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal. Depending on the match-day conditions a pacer or a spinner will sit out. In recent times conditions at Eden Gardens have favoured spin bowling so there are chances that Khaleel might be benched. The bowler though has been a revelation in the recently concluded one-day series.

The absentees from the 12-man squad are Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

The 1st T20 match starts at 7.00 PM IST.