Nov 06, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE: Rahul, Rohit accelerate towards the end
Catch all the live updates from the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies being played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Wicket! Pant c Heymeyer b Pierre 5 (6)
Wicket! Dhawan c Pooran b Allen 43 (41)
FIFTY up! Rohit Sharma 51 (38)
Brathwaite is back. Rahul is on strike. 2 singles off first two deliveries. Rahul is on strike for 3rd delivery. FOUR. He gets a boundary through mid-off. FOUR. Another boundary and this time behind point. He gets a single on 5th delivery. Rohit closes the over with another single. 12 runs off the over.
India 148/2 after 17 Overs
Pierre will bowl. Pant is on strike. FOUR. Pant starts the over with a boundary towards mid-wicket. CAUGHT! Pant goes for a wild swing but gives a catch straight down fielder’s throat standing at mid-wicket. K L Rahul is the new batsman and he is on strike. He gets a single on 3rd delivery to long-on Rohit is on strike. He dabs 5th delivery behind point and gets a single. Rahul plays last delivery for a single.
India 136/2 after 16 Overs
Oshane Thomas is back. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. Rohit gets a boundary on 1st delivery to third-man. He gets a single on 2nd delivery. Rishabh Pant the new man is on strike. No runs off next three delivers. He steers last ball through point for a single. 6 runs off the over.
India 129/1 after 15 Overs
Fabian Allen will bowl. Rohit is on strike. SIX. Rohit starts the over in style as he smashes 1st delivery over cow-corner for a huge six. SIX. There is no stopping Rohit as he gets back-to-back sixes an the second six is over long-o, He gets a single on 3rd delivery Dhawan is on strike. He gets 2 runs on 5th delivery. WIDE. Next ball is a wide. CAUGHT! Dhawan goes for a slog sweep but mistimes his shot and Pooran takes an easy catch.
India 123/1 after 14 Overs
Paul will continue. Rohit is on strike. He is batting on 49. Paul bowls a fuller delivery and Rohit plays it towards long-on and gets 2 runs. Those two runs completes his FIFTY. FOUR. Rohit just stands and plays the ball through point for a boundary. He gets a single on 3rd delivery. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan plays 4th delivery to long-on and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. He goes for a wild swing but the ball finds the outside edge of his bat and runs to third-man and the batsman gets 2 runs. He drives the last delivery through cover for a single.
India 107/0 after 13 Overs
Allen will continue. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. Rohit starts the over in style as he gets a boundary through mid-wicket. He plays 2nd delivery for a single. Dhawan is on strike. He goes for a wild swing on 3rd delivery but misses the ball completely. 4th delivery is a dot. Dhawan plays a cheeky reverse-sweep and gets 2 runs. Last delivery is a dot. 7 runs off the over.
India 96/0 after 12 Overs
Keemo Paul is back. Rohit is on strike. Paul starts with a slower ball full-toss and Rohit plays it to long-off and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. Paul again bowls a slowe-one and Dhawan lifts the ball over mid-off and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. 3rd delivery is a dot. Rohit drives 4th delivery over cover and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. WIDE. Next delivery is bowled way outside the off-stump. Dhawan digs 5th delivery off the surface and plays it through cover for 2 runs. Last delivery is a dot. 6 runs off the over.
India 89/0 after 11 Overs
Fabian Allen will bowl. Rohit is on strike. Rohit and Dhawan get five singles off the over. Fabain Allen bowls a controlled line and length and the batting duo doesn’t take any risk against the bowler.
India 83/0 after 10 Overs
Brathwaite will continue. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Dhawan starts the over in style with a boundary to deep square-leg. He gets a single on 2nd delivery. SIX. Exceptional from Rohit as smashes a massive six. 4th delivery is a dot. FOUR. Cracking shot from Rohit as he gets a boundary to deep square leg. Rohit closes the over with a single. 16 runs off the over.
India 78/0 after 9 Overs
Bowling change. Fabian Allen is into the attack. Dhawan is on strike. He plays 1st delivery to mid-wicket and gets 2 runs. 2nd delivery is a dot. Dhawan gets a single on 3rd delivery towards long-off. Rohit is on strike. There is an appeal for caught and bowled on 4th delivery. Umpire goes to third umpire for the review and the replay shows that the ball bounced before bowler collected it. So it is NOT OUT. Rohit and Dhawan take 2 singles off last two deliveries.
India 62/0 after 8 Overs
Bowling change. Carlos Brathwaite is now into the attack. Dhawan is on strike. He starts off with a single to sweeper cover. Rohit is on strike. WIDE. 2nd delivery is a WIDE down the leg-side. Rohit plays 2nd delivery to square leg and gets a single. Dhawan gets a brace on 3rd delivery to square leg. Dhawan palys 4th delivery to leg side and gets a single. Rohit plays 5th delivery to square leg and gets one more single. Dhawan finishes the over with one more single.
India 57/0 after 7 Overs
Khary Pierre will continue. Dhawan is on strike. He plays 1st delivery to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. SIX. That is massive. Rohit smashes 2nd delivery over long-on fence for a huge six. He takes a single on 3rd delivery. 2 WIDES on 4th delivery. Rohit takes another single to long-off on 4th delivery. Dhawan is on strike. 5th delivery is a dot. He plays last delivery to long-on and takes a single.
India 49/0 after 6 Overs
Thomas will continue. Rohit is on strike. 1st delivery is a dot. SIX. Rohit makes room for himself and plays the ball over long-off for a massive six. NO BALL. Cardinal sin by any bowler as Thomas oversteps. Rohit meanwhile plays the ball towards third-man and gets a single. Dhawan will be on strike for the FREE HIT. FOUR. Dhawan reads the line and length of the 3rd delivery quickly and pulls the bowler for a boundary. 4th delivery is a dot. FOUR. Brilliant shot from the southpaw as he pushes the ball through cover for another boundary. He steers the last delivery to third-man and gets a single to retain the strike. Expensive over. 17 runs off the over.
India 37/0 after 5 Overs
Bowling change. Khary Pierre the spinner is introduced into the attack. Rohit Sharma is on strike. FOUR. Sharam welcomes the spinner with a boundary towards long-off. That is the first boundary of the match. Rohit plays 2nd delivery to mid-off and takes a quick single. Dhawan is on strike. He plays 3rd delivery to long-on and takes 2 runs. He then plays 4th delivery wide of cover and gets a single. 5th delivery is a dot. Rohit plays last ball ro mid-wicket and gets a single. 9 runs off the over.
India 20/0 after 4 Overs
Thomas will continue. He will bowl to Dhawan. This should be interesting. Thomas has bowled Dhawan three times already. Thomas bowls on middle and off line and Dhawan pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a quick single. Rohit is on strike. He plays 2nd delivery to third-man and gets one more single. That brings Dhawan back on strike. 3rd delivery is a dot. Dhawan is cramped for room on 4th delivery but still manages to play his shot to off-side and take a single. Rohit makes room for himself and plays 5th delivery through point for a single. Dhawan defends last delivery. 4 runs off the over.
India 11/0 after 3 Overs
Keemo Paul will bowl from the other end. Dhawan is on strike. The left-hander is under some pressure and he needs runs in this match. Paul bowls on pads and Dhawan plays to mid-on and is off the mark. Rohit Sharma is on strike. WIDE. Paul strays in his line and bowls a wide down the leg-side. Rohit plays 2nd delivery to fine-leg and gets a single. Dhawan is back on strike. He plays 3rd delivery to mid-on and gets a single. Rohit is back on strike. 4th delivery is a dot. NO BALL. Paul over steps and bowls a massive no-ball. Rohit pushes the delivery to mid-off and takes a single. Dhawan is on strike for the FREE HIT. He goes a wild swing but misses. Dhawan drives the last delivery to mid-off and takes a quick single. 7 runs off the over.
India 7/0 after 2 Overs
No runs off the first two deliveries. Hint of movement on first two deliveries. Rohit leaves those deliveries for the wicket-keeper. Rohit drives next two deliveries to cover but finds fielder. No runs off four balls. Thomas is on mark with his next two deliveries too. No runs. Thomas starts with a Maiden.
India 0/0 after first Over
Oshane Thomas has the new ball in his hand. Rohit Sharma is on strike.
Windies players in a huddle and Carlos Brathwaite giving last minute instructions. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to bat. We are all set for a thriller!
PREVIEW| India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Preview, betting odds and live stream
India and West Indies clash in the second T20I, to be played at Lucknow, where international cricket returns to the city after 24 years.
Live action is now minutes away.
If you are wondering how the new stadium looks like here is an aerial view of the venue where all the action is happening
Here is a bit of interesting trivia about the brand new stadium
Playing XI
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed
Windies Playing XI: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas