In Pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: Roston Chase breaks Rahul, Rahane partnership

After a bit of rain delay on the morning of Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua, Windies skipper Jason Holder flipped the coin for the toss. Holder won the toss and opted to bowl. Shamarh Brooks made his debut for West Indies while Virat Kohli left out R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav and played Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner in the playing XI. (Image: AP)