you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: Roston Chase breaks Rahul, Rahane partnership

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After a bit of rain delay on the morning of Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies at he Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua , West Indies skipper Jason Holder flipped the coin for the toss. Holder won the toss and opted to bowl. Shamarh Brooks made his debut for West Indies while Virat Kohli left out R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav and played Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner in the playing XI. (Image: AP)
After a bit of rain delay on the morning of Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua, Windies skipper Jason Holder flipped the coin for the toss. Holder won the toss and opted to bowl. Shamarh Brooks made his debut for West Indies while Virat Kohli left out R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav and played Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner in the playing XI. (Image: AP)

With India asked to bat first, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walked out to open the batting for India. (Image: AP)
With India asked to bat first, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walked out to open the batting for India. (Image: AP)

Kemar Roach sent early tremors through the Indian batting lineup as he removed Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession. Agarwal made 5 and Puajar made 2 as India were reduced to 7/2 after just 5 overs. (Image: AP)
Kemar Roach sent early tremors through the Indian batting lineup as he removed Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession. Agarwal made 5 and Puajar made 2 as India were reduced to 7/2 after just 5 overs. (Image: AP)

There was no respite for India as Shannon Gabriel then scalped the big wicket of Virat Kohli in the 8th over. Kohli made just 9 runs as India were reduced to 25/3. (Image: AP)
There was no respite for India as Shannon Gabriel then scalped the big wicket of Virat Kohli in the 8th over. Kohli made just 9 runs as India were reduced to 25/3. (Image: AP)

Rahul and Rahane then stemmed the flow of wickets, joining forces to steady the innings. Together they took India to 68/3 at Lunch. Rahul was batting on 37 off 73 balls and Rahane was on 10 off 43 balls. (Image: AP)
Rahul and Rahane then stemmed the flow of wickets, joining forces to steady the innings. Together they took India to 68/3 at Lunch. Rahul was batting on 37 off 73 balls and Rahane was on 10 off 43 balls. (Image: AP)

Roston Chase was introduced into the attack soon after the lunch and the spinner struck in his first over getting Rahul caught behind by Shait Hope. Rahul made 44 off 97 deliveries as India were 93/4. (Image: AP)
Roston Chase was introduced into the attack soon after the lunch and the spinner struck in his first over getting Rahul caught behind by Shait Hope. Rahul made 44 off 97 deliveries as India were 93/4. (Image: AP)

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 11:00 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #Slideshow #West Indies

