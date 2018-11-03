IND vs WI ODI series round-up: A look at the leading run scorers and wicket-takers

Shai Hope (Windies) | Cricket teams visiting the subcontinent have invariably tasted the ennui of defeat, but hope springs eternal. The West Indies is no stranger to that sinking feeling, but the men in maroon have reason to be optimistic as Shai Hope managed to keep his head above water, impressing with his exploits with the bat. Hope slammed a fifty and a hundred in the series. His 95 in the 3rd ODI in Pune was pivotal to the Windies winning their only match of the series. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | | Runs: 250| HS: 123| Average: 62.50| Strike Rate: 81.96| 50s: 1| 100s: 1 (Image: AP)