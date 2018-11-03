IND vs WI ODI series round-up: A look at the leading run scorers and wicket-takers

Here are some players who caught the eye in the recently concluded ODI series between India and West Indies. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Virat Kohli (India) | Virat Kohli returned to the one-day fold after being rested for India's Asia Cup campaign. Kohli hit back-to-back centuries in first three ODI matches, thus becoming first Indian batsman to slam three consecutive centuries in ODIs. He also became the fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs during his century in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. Needless to say, Kohli was adjudged Man of the Series for his stupendous form. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 453 | HS: 157* | Average: 151.00 | Strike Rate: 112.96 | 50s: 0 | 100s: 3 (Image: AP) 2/10 Shai Hope (Windies) | Cricket teams visiting the subcontinent have invariably tasted the ennui of defeat, but hope springs eternal. The West Indies is no stranger to that sinking feeling, but the men in maroon have reason to be optimistic as Shai Hope managed to keep his head above water, impressing with his exploits with the bat. Hope slammed a fifty and a hundred in the series. His 95 in the 3rd ODI in Pune was pivotal to the Windies winning their only match of the series. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | | Runs: 250| HS: 123| Average: 62.50| Strike Rate: 81.96| 50s: 1| 100s: 1 (Image: AP) 3/10 Rohit Sharma (India) | Rohit Sharma too was in terrific form, hitting two centuries and one fifty. Sharma has been on song in white ball cricket, having crossed the 1,000-run mark in ODI cricket for the year. While fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan had a muted series, it was Sharma's exploits that helped India maul Windies. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 389| HS: 162 | Average: 129.66| Strike Rate: 118.96 | 50s: 1| 100s: 2 (Image: AP) 4/10 Shimron Hetymer (West Indies) | Shimron Hetmyer fired blanks in the Test series, managing just 50 runs in 4 outings. But a change of format reversed the fortunes of the young the Guyana batsman. Having already proved his credentials in the Caribbean Premier League earlier this year, Hetmyer shone with the bat and ended as the highest scoring Windies batsman in the ODI series. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | | Runs: 259 | HS: 106 | Average: 51.80| Strike Rate: 140.00| 50s: 1| 100s: 1 (Image: AP) 5/10 Ambati Rayudu (India) | Going into the series there were concerns about the No.4 position in India's batting order. After having tried numerous batsman at the crucial batting position it was Ambati Rayudu who came out with flying colours in the series. Rayudu's exploits with the bat and his temperament won him accolades from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 4 | Runs: 217 | HS: 100| Average: 72.33| Strike Rate: 101.40| 50s: 1| 100s: 1 (Image: AP) 6/10 Kuldeep Yadav (India) | Kuldeep Yadav had a superb series with the ball, finishing as the series’ leading wicket taker. The Windies batsmen found it difficult to read Yadav's googlies and more often than not ended up losing their wicket to the Chinaman. Series Stats | Matches: 4 | Overs: 33.2 | Wickets: 9| BBI: 3/42 | Average: 19.88 | Econ: 5.37 (Image: AP) 7/10 Khaleel Ahmed (India) | Left arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is proving to be a revelation ever since his debut for India in the Asia Cup. The left arm bowler has in him shades of Irfan Pathan and Trent Bolt. His fiery spell of 3/13 in the fourth ODI at Mumbai proved to be a destructive one for Windies. The bowler adds variety to a pace attack which already boasts of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Series Stats | Matches: 4 | Overs: 32.0 | Wickets: 7| BBI: 3/13 | Average: 24.42| Econ: 5.34 (Image: AP) 8/10 Ravindra Jadeja (India) | Ravindra Jadeja has been making a strong case for himself ever since his return to the one-day fold back in the Asia Cup. The Saurashtra all-rounder gave a good account of himself in the recently concluded ODI series, delivering a handful of standout performances with the ball. Jadeja's spell of 4/34 in the fifth ODI helped Windies skittle for just 104. Jadeja’s performance compensated for the absence of Hardik Pandaya, who is nursing an injury and is yet to regain full fitness. Series Stats | Matches: 4 | Overs: 39.5 | Wickets: 7| BBI: 4/34 | Average: 26.85| Econ: 4.71 (Image: AP) 9/10 Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Jasprit Bumrah was among the top five wicket-takers in the ODI series despite being rested for the first couple of matches. The West Indies batsmen found Bumrah's control and pace too hot to handle. Series Stats | Matches: 3 | Overs: 24.0| Wickets: 6| BBI: 4/35 | Average: 11.83| Econ: 2.95 (Image: AP) 10/10 Yuzvendra Chahal (India) | Rounding up the list of top performers is leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. While Kuldeep and Jadeja were busy picking up wickets, Chahal slipped into a more supporting role, exposing chinks in the opposition armour and laying the ground for his peers to exploit the weaknesses. Series Stats | Matches: 3| Overs: 30.0 | Wickets: 5| BBI: 3/41 | Average: 32.00| Econ: 5.33 (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 3, 2018 02:58 pm