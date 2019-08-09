App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 09, 2019 12:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Highlights: As it happened

Catch all the highlights from first ODI between India and West Indies being played at Providence Stadium, Guyana

highlights

  • Aug 09, 12:49 AM (IST)

    That concludes the coverage of this match. Join us for the second match. Good-night!

  • Aug 09, 12:45 AM (IST)

    Unfortunately, due to intense rains, the match has been called off. 

  • Aug 09, 12:36 AM (IST)

    The cut-off time for a T20 game is 1.30 AM IST. The clock has started ticking. 

  • Aug 09, 12:33 AM (IST)

    Heavy rains have reduced to light drizzles but wet outfield will still be a cause of concern!

  • Aug 09, 12:09 AM (IST)

    It is raining again!!! 

  • Aug 08, 11:59 PM (IST)

    The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. 

  • Aug 08, 11:34 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 11:27 PM (IST)

    It is a pretty heavy downpour this time around.

  • Aug 08, 11:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 11:17 PM (IST)

    "Soon this match will be reduced to a 20-over shoot out, or even abandoned. Inclement weather’s always been a problem in Guyana which has probably the most ardent cricket fans in the Caribbean" tweets Ayaz Memon. 

