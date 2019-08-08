App
Aug 08, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain

Catch all the live score and updates from first ODI between India and West Indies being played at Providence Stadium,Guyana

  • Aug 08, 06:54 PM (IST)

  • Aug 08, 06:57 PM (IST)

    As we wait for the rains to subside and toss to happen to watch what Ayaz Memon has to say on the young Indian players, India's fast bowlers and which players could feature in the series. 

  • Aug 08, 06:44 PM (IST)

    What awaits for India and West Indies in these three matches, who are the players to watch out for, what is affecting the West Indies side. Listen to our sports podcast 'On the Ball'  where Network 18 Group Sports Editor discusses all these. Tune in here

  • Aug 08, 06:41 PM (IST)

    For West Indies it will be the much-awaited return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle. This series is most likely Gayle's last ODI series in West Indies colors. 

  • Aug 08, 06:38 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 06:38 PM (IST)

    "Heavy showers at the moment here in Guyana. We are waiting for the skies to clear."  tweets BCCI 

  • Aug 08, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Opener Shikhar Dhawan -who was out of the World Cup at the initial stage of India's campaign following an injury- will make a comeback. With Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma being the other two players in top-3, India's top order looks formidable.

  • Aug 08, 06:29 PM (IST)

    The first visuals of the stadiums are not very promising as it rains are pouring heavily and most the gound is under thick cover. We predict that the toss will be delayed! 

  • Aug 08, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli's men would want to start the ODI series on a high and put the disappointment of  World Cup loss behind them. 

  • Aug 08, 06:22 PM (IST)

    India after winning the T20I series 3-0 start the ODI series as the firm favorite. 

