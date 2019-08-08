India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain

Live now
Aug 08, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
As we wait for the rains to subside and toss to happen to watch what Ayaz Memon has to say on the young Indian players, India's fast bowlers and which players could feature in the series.
What awaits for India and West Indies in these three matches, who are the players to watch out for, what is affecting the West Indies side. Listen to our sports podcast 'On the Ball' where Network 18 Group Sports Editor discusses all these. Tune in here.
For West Indies it will be the much-awaited return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle. This series is most likely Gayle's last ODI series in West Indies colors.
"Heavy showers at the moment here in Guyana. We are waiting for the skies to clear." tweets BCCI
Opener Shikhar Dhawan -who was out of the World Cup at the initial stage of India's campaign following an injury- will make a comeback. With Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma being the other two players in top-3, India's top order looks formidable.
The first visuals of the stadiums are not very promising as it rains are pouring heavily and most the gound is under thick cover. We predict that the toss will be delayed!
Virat Kohli's men would want to start the ODI series on a high and put the disappointment of World Cup loss behind them.
India after winning the T20I series 3-0 start the ODI series as the firm favorite.