IND vs WI: BCCI declares squad for first two one-dayers, Pant gets maiden ODI call

BCCI has announced a 15-man Indian squad for the first two of five ODI matches to be played against West Indies.

Thanks to his good show in Tests, Rishabh Pant has earned his maiden ODI call. Dinesh Karthik, who was part of Indian squad for the Asia cup, has been axed. MS Dhoni has been named as the wicketkeeper in the squad, so Pant may play as a specialist middle-order batsman if he features in the XI.

Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup to manage his work load, returns to the helm. Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandaya, who suffered injuries during India's successful Asia Cup campaign, have been left out.

The pace attack looks thin at first glance, given the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Shami, who did not feature in ODIs against England and in the Asia Cup, is back in blue and will be supported by fellow pacers Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.

Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey, who played just one match in the Asia Cup, has managed to hold on to his spot.

As for spinners, the experienced Ravindra Jadeja will lead the pack, which will also feature the wrist spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Squad for first-two ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul

The first two ODIs will be played at Guwahati and Visakhapatnam on October 21 and October 24, respectively.