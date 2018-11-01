IND vs WI 5th ODI LIVE: India pick up sixth Windies wicket as Bumrah scalps Allen

K Powell steps out on the very first delivery but misses as the ball brushes off his pads. It was pitched outside leg though and the umpire isn’t interested in the soft appeal by Bhuvi. The next ball is pitched way down leg and the Windies get off the mark with an extra. CAUGHT! That was beautifully set up by Bhuvi who outfoxed K Powell with a couple of inswingers before sending down an away going delivery on the 4th ball. Powell didn’t use his feet at all as he got an edge which carried behind to Dhoni. Shai Hope is the new man in and he plays out the rest of the over.

West Indies 1/1 after the first over.