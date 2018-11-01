Nov 01, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 5th ODI LIVE: India pick up sixth Windies wicket as Bumrah scalps Allen
Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies fifth ODI being played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
Wicket! Allen c Jadhav b Bumrah 4 (11)
Wicket! R Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel 16 (39)
Wicket! Hetmyer lbw Jadeja 9 (11)
Wicket! Samuels c Kohli b Jadeja 24 (38)
Wicket! Hope b Bumrah 0 (5)
Wicket! K Powell c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 0 (4)
Kuldeep continues as both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. He tosses up the 3rd delivery and Holder plays a well-timed inside out drive for 2 runs. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last 3 deliveries to end the over. Windies slowly inching towards the 100-run mark.
West Indies 87/6 after 25 overs.
Jadeja is into his 8th over now. Holder finds the gap in cover with a well-timed drive on the 1st ball for 2 runs. Jadeja draws an edge on the 3rd delivery but Holder plays it with soft hands and it doesn’t carry to Rohit at slips. The 5th delivery is overpitched and Holder drives it beautifully though covers for a FOUR. Holder then picks up a single off the final delivery. 7 runs from the over.
West Indies 80/6 after 24 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. He starts with two dot balls before firing the 3rd delivery wide down leg. Paul gets hit on the pad as the 5th ball comes spinning in sharply from outside off stump. India go for the review but the ball is clipping the top of the stumps leaving it to the umpire’s call. India retain the review but Paul continues. Just the 1 run from the over. Good start by Kuldeep.
West Indies 73/6 after 23 overs.
Keemo Paul is the new man at the crease. Jadeja sends the 1st ball onto the pads and Holder helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Holder then rotates strike with a single. K Paul gets a thick outside edge to the 5th ball which rolls past slips for a run. 6 off the over.
West Indies 72/6 after 22 overs.
Allen defends the 1st ball towards Jadeja at point and steals off for a quick single. Jadeja is on it in a flash and a sends down a rocket-throw to the non-strikers end, a direct-hit would’ve meant curtains for Allen. Holder sends the 4th ball towards midwicket for a run. CAUGHT! Bumrah follows up a yorker with a short delivery and Allen who is taken by surprise only manages to hook the ball towards Kedar Jadhav who takes a good catch at fine leg. Just 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
West Indies 66/6 after 21 overs.
Wicket! Allen c Jadhav b Bumrah 4 (11)
Bumrah sends down a short delivery and Allen hooks it straight towards Kedar Jadhav who takes a good tumbling catch.
Jadeja continues. Kohli is looking to attack here as he has two slips in place. Holder pushes the 1st ball past cover for a single. Allen sends the 3rd ball down to third man for a run. Jadeja ends the over with 3 dot balls. Really good bowling from India as they keep up the pressure on the batsmen.
West Indies 64/5 after 20 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Allen connects with the inside half of his bat on the 3rd delivery sending the ball to the on-side for a single. Holder gets his bat down late guiding the last ball down to third man for a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 62/5 after 19 overs.
India have two slips in place now as Fabian Allen walks in to bat. Jadeja starts with two dot balls and Allen defends the 3rd delivery to the off-side for a single. Holder drives the 4th ball towards long-off for 2 runs. Jadeja ends the over with 2 dot balls. Just 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 60/5 after 18 overs.
Khaleel continues as both batsmen get singles off the first two deliveries. He beats Holder with a brilliant 4th delivery which moves away from the right-hander whizzing past the outside edge. Holder gets a thick edge to third man on the 5th ball for a single. CAUGHT! Powell is lured into the pull with a short ball but he doesn’t time it well and finds Dhawan who takes an easy catch at deep square leg. Windies in real trouble now as they lose their 5th wicket.
West Indies 57/5 after 17 overs.
Wicket! R Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel 16 (39)
Khaleel bangs the last ball short and Powell goes for the pull but ends up holing out to Dhawan at deep square leg.
Hetmyer tucks the 1st ball down the leg-side for a single. Powell gets forward and drives the 3rd delivery to long-off for a run. LBW! Jadeja does his best to convince Kohli to go for the review. It turns out to be a great decision in the end as replays show the ball pitched in line and would hit the stumps. It was a tossed up delivery from Jadeja and Hetmyer seemed to be caught in two minds. Jason Holder comes out to bat and gets off the mark with a single off the last ball.
West Indies 54/4 after 16 overs.
Wicket! Hetmyer lbw Jadeja 9 (11)
The umpire wasn't interested in the appeal but Jadeja pushed Kohli for the review. It turned out to be a good move in the end as Hetmyer returns back to the dressing room.
Khaleel decides to come round the wicket now to Powell who taps the 1st ball past mid-off for a single. Hetmyer rotates strike with a cover drive on the 3rd ball. Khaleel bangs the 5th ball short and Powell pulls it over mid-on for 2 runs. Rayudu tries to chase down that one but it lands inches away from him in the end. Khaleel ends with another bouncer and this time Powell is late into the shot as he misses with his pull. 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 51/3 after 15 overs.
Jadeja starts with 2 dot balls before Powell picks up a single from the 3rd delivery. Hetmyer goes deep inside his crease and punches the 5th ball through the covers for a FOUR. Jadeja fires the last ball down the leg side and it kisses Hetmyer’s pads before sailing back to the keeper. 5 runs off the over.
West Indies 47/3 after 14 overs.
Khaleel sends the 1st ball wide down the off-side and has to bowl it again. Hetmyer guides the next delivery to third man for a single. Powell gets a leading edge to the 4th ball sending it towards cover point for a single. Hetmyer mistimes his drive on the 5th ball sending it up in the air but it lands short of the man at cover as they pick up a run. Powell picks up another single to end the over.
West Indies 42/3 after 13 overs.
Jadeja offers some room and Samuels turns the 2nd ball to point for a single. Powell tucks the 4th delivery to deep square leg for a run. CAUGHT! Jadeja outfoxes Samuels with a slower delivery luring the batsman into the drive. The ball lobs up in the air for Kohli to take the easiest of catches at extra cover. Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single off the last ball.
West Indies 37/3 after 12 overs.
Wicket! Samuels c Kohli b Jadeja 24 (38)
Samuels is early into the shot as Jadeja sends down a slower ball. The ball goes up for Kohli to take an easy catch at extra cover.
Khaleel pitches the 2nd ball outside off and Powell guides it down to third man for a single. Samuels is very early into the pull on the next ball as Khaleel sends down a slower delivery, the ball comes off his arm for a leg bye. Powell doesn’t connect well on the 4th delivery as it goes up in the air and lands just short of Rayudu at mid-on. Samuels picks up a single on the last delivery. Much better over from Khaleel giving away just 4 runs.
West Indies 34/2 after 11 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He races through the over in typical fashion as Samuels fails to pick up any runs. Maiden over to begin with for Jadeja.
West Indies 30/2 after 10 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack. India have one slip in place for the over. He starts with a yorker to Samuels who almost loses balance as he jams it out. Khaleel shortens his length and it backfires as Samuels lifts it nonchalantly over long-off for a SIX. Samuels reaches out and lifts the 4th ball over mid-on for a FOUR. Khaleel sends down a bouncer which is too high as the umpire signals for a wide. Samuels picks up a single to end the over. Expensive start by Khaleel giving away 12 runs.
West Indies 30/2 after 9 overs.
Bumrah once again starts with a dangerous outswinger and Powell nearly get an outside edge back to the keeper. Powell is beaten again on the next delivery with yet another away going ball which goes past his outside edge. Bumrah ends the over without conceding any runs. He's looking extremely dangerous today.
West Indies 18/2 after 8 overs.
Bhuvneshwar gets the 1st ball to nip back in and hit Samuels high on the pad but the umpire isn’t interested in the appeals. He gets an official warning for stepping on the danger area after the 2nd delivery. Wasn’t deliberate but Bhuvneshwar needs to be careful with his follow through. The 4th ball is overpitched outside off and Samuels drives it beautifully past mid-off for a FOUR. The next ball is onto the pads and this time Samuels whips it over mid-on for back-to-back FOURs. 8 runs off the over.
West Indies 18/2 after 7 overs.
Bumrah starts well with 2 dot balls. Powell gets in position early and lifts the 3rd ball over mid-off for a one-bounce FOUR. Really good shot by the opener making it look almost effortless. Powell then defends the last three deliveries from Bumrah. The Windies are very slowly clawing themselves back in the game.
West Indies 10/2 after 6 overs.
Bhuvneshwar starts well with 3 dot deliveries. Samuels does well as he finds the gap at sweeper cover on the 4th delivery for 2 runs. Bhuvi ends the over with 2 dot balls. Just 2 runs from the over.
West Indies 6/2 after 5 overs.
Bumrah starts with an outswinger and Samuels almost gets an edge to it as he pokes outside the off stump. Samuels defends the next delivery before letting the next two balls pass back to the keeper. Bumrah draws an outside edge on the 5th delivery which once again is moving away from the right-hander but no damage done. Samuels flicks the last ball down to fine leg for a single. Just 1 run off the over.
West Indies 4/2 after 4 overs.
R Powell doesn’t take any risks as he plays out the over from Bhuvi. He gets an inside edge to the last ball which crashes into his pads. Maiden over for Bhuvneshwar. Windies cannot afford to lose any more early wickets and need to take time to settle in here.
West Indies 3/2 after 3 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. Powell plays the first ball late guiding it down to third man for a single. Hope defends the 2nd ball towards midwicket and contemplates taking a quick single before deciding against it. BOWLED! Hope tries to play away from his body on the 4th delivery but only gets an inside edge sending the ball clattering into the stumps. This isn’t good for the Windies as they lose one of their best batsman so far on a duck. Marlon Samuels comes in to bat. Bumrah sends down the 5th ball wide down the leg side. He then ends the over with two dot balls. 2 runs and a wicket from the over. Great start for India.
West Indies 3/2 after 2 overs.
Wicket! Hope b Bumrah 0 (5)
Bumrah lands the 4th ball on a good length and Hope gets a big inside edge which sends the ball crashing into the stumps.
K Powell steps out on the very first delivery but misses as the ball brushes off his pads. It was pitched outside leg though and the umpire isn’t interested in the soft appeal by Bhuvi. The next ball is pitched way down leg and the Windies get off the mark with an extra. CAUGHT! That was beautifully set up by Bhuvi who outfoxed K Powell with a couple of inswingers before sending down an away going delivery on the 4th ball. Powell didn’t use his feet at all as he got an edge which carried behind to Dhoni. Shai Hope is the new man in and he plays out the rest of the over.
West Indies 1/1 after the first over.