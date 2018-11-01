App
Nov 01, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs WI 5th ODI LIVE: India eye series, Windies redemption in series decider

Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies fifth ODI being played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

  • Nov 01, 12:43 PM (IST)

    "We have a very good fast bowling quartet. And also, the bench strength is very exciting," Arun has said on the eve of fifth ODI. "Khaleel looks a very exciting prospect. He is sharp and has the skills to do well in international cricket. He is a very exciting prospect," he further added

  • Nov 01, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Young Indian bowler Khaleel Ahmed was sensational in his spell of 3/13 in the fourth ODI. His bowling impressed Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun and he heaped praise on the left arm pacer. 

  • Nov 01, 12:36 PM (IST)

    As we build up for the 4th ODI here are the top moments from the 4th ODI. 

  • Nov 01, 12:33 PM (IST)

    India thumped Windies in the fourth ODI at Mumbai by 224 runs. In Mumbai it was local boy Rohit Sharma who was the star of the show as he slammed his second century of the series.He was at his best as he hammered 162 off just 137 balls. The Mumbai batsman was given good support from Ambati Rayudu who also scored a century. Thanks to Rohit and Rayudu show India posted a mammoth 377/5. Windies were pitiable in chase and India skittled them out for just 153. Jason Holder was the lone fighter from their sight with a valiant 54.    

  • Nov 01, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of fifth and final ODI between India and Windies being played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India are 2-1 in the series and would want to win the series here. Windies could play spoil sport by winning this match and leveling the series. 

