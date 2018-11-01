IND vs WI 5th ODI LIVE: India eye series, Windies redemption in series decider

India thumped Windies in the fourth ODI at Mumbai by 224 runs. In Mumbai it was local boy Rohit Sharma who was the star of the show as he slammed his second century of the series.He was at his best as he hammered 162 off just 137 balls. The Mumbai batsman was given good support from Ambati Rayudu who also scored a century. Thanks to Rohit and Rayudu show India posted a mammoth 377/5. Windies were pitiable in chase and India skittled them out for just 153. Jason Holder was the lone fighter from their sight with a valiant 54.