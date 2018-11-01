IND vs WI 5th ODI LIVE: India win the match by 9 wickets; clinch series 3-1

Indian coach Ravi Shastri says “We are back on track. I thought we were below par in the field in the second and third ODI. We could have done much better. Sometimes you need a wake-up call and we were at our best in the last 2 ODIs. This Windies team is a promising unit. They have some exceptional players who with exposure, I am sure will test some of the big sides. I am pretty happy with Rayudu. It is never easy to make a comeback in the team after couple of years. Even though you have to express yourself, you hold back and that is understandable because couple of bad performance can lose you your place in the team. He has handled the pressure really well and batted really well in the last match. His last fifty in the last ODI was very good. The left-arm fast bowlers can be very handy. Khaleel is raw, he doesn't have the experience but he has the variations and has the aggression too. Once he adds to his speed, he will be more than effective.”