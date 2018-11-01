Nov 01, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 5th ODI LIVE: India win the match by 9 wickets; clinch series 3-1
Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies fifth ODI being played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
Top
highlights
FIFTY up! Rohit Sharma 50 (45)
Wicket! Dhawan b Thomas 6 (5)
Wicket! Thomas lbw Jadeja 0 (2)
Wicket! Roach c Jadhav b Jadeja 5 (15)
Wicket! K Paul c Rayudu b Kuldeep 5 (18)
Wicket! Holder c Jadhav b Khaleel 25 (33)
Wicket! Allen c Jadhav b Bumrah 4 (11)
Wicket! R Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel 16 (39)
Wicket! Hetmyer lbw Jadeja 9 (11)
Wicket! Samuels c Kohli b Jadeja 24 (38)
Wicket! Hope b Bumrah 0 (5)
Wicket! K Powell c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 0 (4)
Playing XI
Toss
Pitch
Indian coach Ravi Shastri says “We are back on track. I thought we were below par in the field in the second and third ODI. We could have done much better. Sometimes you need a wake-up call and we were at our best in the last 2 ODIs. This Windies team is a promising unit. They have some exceptional players who with exposure, I am sure will test some of the big sides. I am pretty happy with Rayudu. It is never easy to make a comeback in the team after couple of years. Even though you have to express yourself, you hold back and that is understandable because couple of bad performance can lose you your place in the team. He has handled the pressure really well and batted really well in the last match. His last fifty in the last ODI was very good. The left-arm fast bowlers can be very handy. Khaleel is raw, he doesn't have the experience but he has the variations and has the aggression too. Once he adds to his speed, he will be more than effective.”
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar says “It is a good experience. I was rested for the first 2 ODIs so I had enough time to go back to NCA. I was trying to polish some balls such as knuckle balls and yorkers. Yes, everything is going according to the plan. Rayudu has done well at number 4. We have two tours remaining of Australia and New Zealand before the World Cup. Hopefully, we will do well in those two series and we will be confident going into the World Cup”
Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav says “The wicket did turn a lot. Very difficult to control. You have to hit the perfect areas and not spin too much. Couple of reviews went my way. You just need to bowl in the right areas on this kind of wicket. The game in Vizag was very important to me. There was a lot of dew and I managed to pick up three wickets there. That was very crucial for me”
Stay with us as we bring to you quotes from captains, Man of the Match and Man of the series.
Bishoo will continue. Rohit is on strike. This should be last over of the match and series as India need only 7 runs to win. Rohit plays 1st delivery towards long-on and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. Kohli cuts 2nd delivery through point and gets a boundary. Kohli plays 3rd delivery towards cover and gets a single. Rohit is on strike and has the opportunity to hit the winning runs. Bishoo fires 4th delivery into Rohit’s pads no runs. Rohit plays 5th delivery towards mid-wicket and gets a single. That is game set, match and series for India
India 105/1 after 14.5 overs
Fabian Allen is now into the attack. Rohit and Kohli play the spinner for 5 single in the over.
India 98/1 after 14 overs
Bowling change. Bishoo is into the attack. Rohit is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. He gets a single on 3rd delivery towards long-off. Kohli gets a thick edge off 4th delivery but is safe and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. SIX. There is no stopping Rohit as he gets yet another six. He takes a single off last ball and retains strike.
India 93/1 after 13 overs
Paul will continue. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. Rohit gets a boundary towards fine-leg. FOUR. Another boundary for HITMAN and this time towards third-man. He plays 3rd delivery towards square leg. Kohli plays 4th delivery towards fine leg and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. SIX. The batsman just stands and delivers. Fuller ball and Rohit has no problem in dispatching that ball over the bowlers head for a massive six. That Six takes him to 49. He plays last delivery towards third-man and gets a single. Completes his 50. 17 runs off the over.
India 84/1 after 12 overs
FIFTY up! Rohit Sharma 50 (45)
Another bowling change. Jason Holder is into the attack. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. Sharma starts the over with a boundary towards fine-leg. SIX. Sharma seems to be in a hurry here as he dismisses the ball from his sight over mid-wicket boundary for a massive six. Sharma moves across and plays 3rd delivery towards point and gets 2 runs. He then plays 4th delivery down to fine leg and gets a single. Kohli plays 5th delivery to fine leg and gets another single. Rohit gets a single on last delivery and retains strike. 15 runs off the over.
India 67/1 after 11 overs
Bowling change. Keemo Paul is introduced into the attack. Rohit is on strike. No runs off 1st delivery. Rohit steps out of his crease and plays 2nd delivery towards third-man for a single. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. Brute power from the Indian captain as he punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. No runs by Kohli off remaining deliveries. 5 runs off the over.
India 52/1 after 10 overs
Roach will continue. Sharma is on strike. 1st delivery is a dot. 1 leg bye on 2nd delivery towards third-man. Kohli gets 2 more runs on 4th delivery towards fine-leg. FOUR. Top shot from Kohli as he just pushes the ball down the ground for a boundary. No runs off last delivery. 7 runs off the over.
India 47/1 after 9 overs
Oshane Thomas will continue. Kohli is on strike. WIDE. Poor delivery from the bowler as he bowls delivery down the leg side. No runs off 1st delivery. Kohli plays 2nd delivery towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Sharma is on strike. SIX. Sharma just stands and delivers the ball over the bowler’s head for a staright six. Nice swing of the bat from the batsman. No runs off next two deliveries. NO BALL. A gem of a ball from Thomas and Sharma gets a faint edge of his bat. Wicket keeper takes the catch and Sharma starts walking. But umpire says it is a NO BALL. Replays show that Thomas bowled a big no ball. A FREE HIT coming up. Sharma hits last delivery in the air and gets 2 runs. 10 runs off the over.
India 40/1 after 8 overs
Roach will continue. Rohit Sharma is on strike. No runs off the six deliveries. Roach is getting some bounce off the track and Sharma is cautious and in no hurry to score runs. Maiden
India 30/1 after 7 overs
Oshane Thomas will continue. Sharma is on strike. FOUR. Short and on leg stump. Sharma goes on one leg and plays the “Natraja” shot towards fine-leg boundary for four runs. No runs off next four deliveries. Sharma drives last ball down towards long-on and gets a single. 5 runs off the over.
India 30/1 after 6 overs
Roach will continue. Rohit Sharma is on strike. No runs off 1st delivery. Roach bowls 2nd delivery on middle and leg and Sharma turns the ball to leg side for 3 runs. No runs off next 4 deliveries. Good over from Roach. 3 runs off the over.
India 25/1 after 5 overs
Thomas will continue. Kohli is on strike. DROPPED! Thomas tests Kohli with a ball outside the off-stump and Kohli edges the ball to Jason Holder standing at first slip. Holder drops an absolute dolly. The ball rolls down third man boundary for FOUR runs. No runs off 2nd delivery. FOUR. Short and wide from the bowler and Kohli accepts the gift as he drives the ball through cover for a boundary. No runs off remaining deliveries. 8 runs off the over.
India 22/1 after 4 overs
Roach will continue. Rohit Sharam is on strike. No runs off the first five deliveries. FOUR. All the hard work of five balls is undone as Sharma gets a boundary off the last delivery through cover. 4 runs off the over.
India 14/1 after 3 overs
Oshane Thomas will bowl from the other end. Shikhar Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Thomas starts off with a ball which is slightly short and wide and Dhawan cuts the ball over point for a boundary. No runs off next two deliveries. 4th delivery is nippy and swings into the left hander. Dhawan plays the ball towards leg side and gets 2 runs. BOWLED! Nice tight off-stump line and Dhawan tries to play across the line and chops the ball onto his stumps. Virat Kohli is the new man. FOUR. Kohli is off the mark with a brilliant boundary down the ground. 10 runs and a wicket.
India 10/1 after 2 overs
Wicket! Dhawan b Thomas 6 (5)
Action replay all the way from 1st ODI. Nice tight outside the off-stump line from Thomas and Dhawan goes for a cut only to get an inside edge. The ball crashes onto the stumps
Roach offers no width to Sharma to free arms. No runs off the six deliveries. Maiden.
India 0/0 after first over
Kemar Roach will bowl the first over. Rohit Sharma is on strike. Sharma is being accompanied by Shikhar Dhawan who is in need of some runs. But the kind of form Rohit Sharma is in India should make short work of this small total.
Bishoo guides the 1st ball towards square leg for a single. CAUGHT! Roach looks to clear the ropes but doesn’t get enough on the shot. Jadhav does well as he takes his 3rd catch of the day at long-off. Oshane Thomas is the new man in. Jadeja sends the 5th ball wide down leg and has to bowl it again. LBW! Jadeja sends down a flatter delivery and Thomas misses it completely as it hits his pads. He goes for the review but it’s more in hope and replays reveal there’s nothing there to save him. Windies fold with just 104 on the board as Jadeja finishes with four wickets.
West Indies 104/10 after 31.5 overs.