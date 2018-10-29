Oct 29, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 4th ODI LIVE: Windies in ramshackle as they lose 6 wickets inside first-15 overs
Catch all the live action from fourth ODI between India and West Indies being played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Wicket! Samuels c Rohit b Khaleel 18(23)
Wicket! R Powell b Khaleel 1 (9)
Wicket! Hetmyer lbw Khaleel 13 (11)
Wicket! Powell (run out) Kohli 0 (2)
Wicket! Hope run out Kuldeep Yadav 0 (2)
Wicket! Hemraj c Rayudu b Bhuvneshwar 14 (16)
Wicket! Dhoni c Hemraj b Roach 23 (15)
Wicket! Rayudu run-out Rayudu 100 (81)
HUNDRED up! Rayudu 100 (80)
Wicket! Rohit c Hetmyer b Nurse 162 (137)
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 50 (51)
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (98)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (60)
Wicket! Kohli c Hope b Roach 16 (17)
Wicket! Dhawan c K Powell b Paul 38 (40)
Check out the highlights and key moments from the match in pictures here.
Jadeja will continue. Holder is on strike. Holder plays 2nd delivery towards long-off and gets a single. Allen plays 4th delivery towards long-off and is off the mark with a single. Holder plays 5th delivery towards long–on and gets a single. Last delivery is a dot. 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 59/6 after 15 overs
Khaleel will continue. Holder is on strike. Khaleel starts with a jaffa as the ball moves away from Holder No runs off 2nd delivery. Holder gets a single on 3rd delivery towards cover. Samuels is on strike. CAUGHT! Samuels chases an away going delivery and gets an edge. Rohit Sharma standing at first slip makes no mistake. Fabian Allen is the new man. No runs off last two deliveries. Top over from Khaleel. Just 1 run and a wicket
West Indies 56/6 after 14 overs
Wicket! Samuels c Rohit b Khaleel 18(23)
Samuels chases an away going delivery and edges the ball to Rohit Sharma standing at first slip who makes no mistake
Jadeja will continue. Holder is on strike. He gets a single on 3rd delivery towards sweeper cover. Samuels then gets another single towards long-off. Holder gets a quick single on last delivery. 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 55/5 after 13 overs
Khaleel will continue. Powell is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. BOWLED! Excellent seam position from Khaleel and ball swings in and goes through Powell’s defence and breaks the wickets. Khaleel is excited. Windies captain Jason Holder is the new man in. He gets a single off 5th delivery towards mid-wicket. FOUR. Samuels gets a boundary off last delivery towards long-on. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
West Indies 52/5 after 12 overs
Wicket! R Powell b Khaleel 1 (9)
Ball pitches on seam and swings back sharply in and goes through Powell's defense to crash onto stumps
Bowling change. Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack. Marlon Samuels is on strike. First two deliveries are dost. Samules plays 3rd delivery to cover and gets a single. Powell is on strike. Next two deliveries are dots again. Powell gets a leading edge on last delivery and ball moves towards long-on and batsmen cross for a single.
West Indies 47/4 after 11 overs
Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack. He makes immediate impact as Hetmyer edges the 1st ball but it doesn’t carry back to Dhoni. Hetmyer swings at the next ball and connects with the toe end of his bat for 2 runs. LBW! Khaleel hits Hetmyer with a slower delivery and the batsman goes for the review immediately. The impact is left to umpire’s call and Hetmyer has to depart. Windies retain the review though which could be useful later in the game. Rovman Powell is the new man in and he plays out the rest of the over. Just 2 runs and a wicket from Khaleel’s first over.
West Indies 45/4 after 10 overs
Wicket! Hetmyer lbw Khaleel 13 (11)
Khaleel hits Hetmyer's back leg with a slower delivery. The Windies batsman decides to go for a review but the impact is umpire's call as HawkEye shows the ball clipping the top of middle stump. Windies in trouble now.
Samuels gets going now as he punches the 1st ball through the gap at cover for a FOUR. He then picks up a single off the 3rd delivery. Hetmyer plays the next ball late, sending it down to third man for a single. Samuels plays a brilliant drive on the last delivery, sending the ball past mid-on for a FOUR to end the over.
West Indies 43/3 after 9 overs
Samuels jabs the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Hetmyer makes room and lofts the 4th ball over cover for a FOUR. The last ball is full onto the pads and Hetmyer flicks it with ease for a FOUR through midwicket. 9 runs off the over.
West Indies 33/3 after 8 overs
Bhuvneshwar has found his rhythm now as he starts the over with 5 dot deliveries. Samuels finally gets a run on the last ball of the over as he guides the good length delivery to third man for a single. Just 1 run off the over.
West Indies 24/3 after 7 overs
RUN OUT! The Windies are in self-destruct mode here with the second run-out within 5 deliveries. Powell takes off without spotting Kohli who came charging in to collect the ball at extra cover. Samuels sends him back but Kohli hits the stumps with an under-arm throw even when completing his dive. Shimon Hetmyer is the new man in. Samuels gets off the mark with a single on the 3rd ball. Hetmyer pulls the last delivery over midwicket for 2 runs. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
West Indies 23/3 after 6 overs
Wicket! Powell (run out) Kohli 0 (2)
Samuels flicks the ball to cover and Powell dashes off but is sent back by Samuels. Kohli meanwhile picks up the ball and sends an under-arm throw onto the wickets even while competing his dive.
CAUGHT! Hemraj tries to lift the 2nd delivery over cover but ends up sending it straight towards Rayudu who takes a brilliant catch with both arms extended upwards. Shai Hope is the new man in. RUN OUT! What a loss it is for the Windies as they lose arguably their best batsman of the last two matches cheaply. Hope defends the ball to mid-on and dashes off for a single but a brilliant throw from Kuldeep sends him back for a duck. The next ball from Bhuvi cuts through Powell as it travels back to the keeper. What a brilliant maiden over from Bhuvi as they get two wickets from it.
West Indies 20/2 after 5 overs
Wicket! Hope run out Kuldeep Yadav 0 (2)
What a blow it is for the Windies as Hope defends the ball and dashes off for a single but a direct hit from Kuldeep extends his run all the way to the dug out.
Wicket! Hemraj c Rayudu b Bhuvneshwar 14 (16)
Hemraj tries to lift the ball over cover but Rayudu reaches out and takes a brilliant catch with both arms extended over his head.
Bumrah starts with an absolute scorcher sending down a 143 kph delivery which beats the inside edge of Powell. Powell is struggling against Bumrah as he cannot connect cleanly with the next two deliveries. The 5th delivery cuts through Powell and there’s a definite sound with Dhoni appealing for a caught behind. India decide to go for the review but replays show the ball brushes Powell’s thigh pad without any bat involved. India lose their review early. Excellent over by Bumrah as he doesn’t concede any runs.
West Indies 20/0 after 4 overs
Bhuvneshwar starts well with 4 dot deliveries. Hemraj finally fires as he cuts the 5th ball though the gap in the off-side for a FOUR. Bhuvi once again sends down a wide delivery and has to bowl it again. He pitches the last ball a bit short and Hemraj lofts it over the cow corner for a SIX. 11 runs off that over.
West Indies 20/0 after 3 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. India have two slips in place for the over. Bumrah starts with two dot balls before Hemraj nudges the 3rd delivery to midwicket for a single. Powell doesn’t manage to get any runs off the next three deliveries. Good start by Bumrah giving away just 1 run. He was India’s best bowler at Pune, picking up 4 wickets. Can he replicate that form again tonight?
West Indies 9/0 after 2 overs
Bhuvneshwar starts well with 3 dot deliveries. Hemraj gets a big leading edge after trying to work the 3rd ball to the leg side but it lands just short of Kohli at extra cover. Hemraj punches the 4th ball through the covers and gets off the mark with 2 runs. Bhuvi sends the next ball wide down the leg side and has to bowl it again. Hemraj gets a big edge to the 5th delivery which runs down to third man for a single. Powell lifts the last ball over midwicket as he gets off the mark with a FOUR.
West Indies 8/0 after the first over
The players are out on the pitch for the 2nd Innings. Chandrapaul Hemraj and Kieran Powell step out to open the batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball for the first over.
That concludes India's innings. What a knock from Rohit Sharma and an equally good effort from Ambati Rayudu. It was a slugfest. This should be an easy target to defend but you never know in cricket. Windies have the likes of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer in their ranks and they could give Indian supporters some nervy moments.
Keemo Paul will finish the proceedings. Jadeja is on strike. Jadeja starts off with a single towards long-off. Jadhav is on strike. FOUR. He plays 2nd delivery towards through backward point for a boundary. 3rd delivery towards sweeper cover and gets a single. Jadeja is on strike. FOUR.Paul bowls short and Jadeja pulls for a boundary. Jadeja goes towards long-on and gets a single. Jadhav is on strike for the last delivery. FOUR. Jadhav closes the over and innings in style as he gets a boundary.
India 377/4 after 50 overs
Kemar Roach will bowl the penultimate over. Dhoni is on strike. Short delivery and Dhoni cuts and gets 2 runs. Dhoni plays 2nd delivery high in the air and gets 2 more runs. CAUGHT! Dhoni shuffles across to play a shot towards fine-leg but give a catch straight into the hands of Hemraj standing at short fine-leg. Jadeja is the new man. He starts off with a single towards third man. Jadhav gets 2 byes on 5th delivery. FOUR. Jadhav closes the over with a boundary.
India 362/5 after 49 overs