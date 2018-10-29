IND vs WI 4th ODI LIVE: India win the toss and bat first; Jadhav and Jadeja back in playing XI

Players to watch out for

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah announced his return to the Indian squad by bowling a dream spell of 4/35 in his quota of 10 overs. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar was faltering in the death overs, Bumrah was deadly with his pinpoint yorkers. If India has to control Windies to a sub 300 total then Bumrah has to fire all cylinders. If Kumar comes good with the ball then Bumrah could prove to be twice as effective. There is a reason why Bumrah is the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world.

Shai Hope

If Windies are still alive in the series and nurse further hopes of clinching the same then it is due to one batsman and he is Shai Hope. The Batsman is leading run scorer for Windies with 250 runs at an average of 125.00 He could trouble Indian bowlers again with his batting which has right mix of stroke play and defence. Given the flat tracks that are on offering Hope could have another great day in the office in Mumbai