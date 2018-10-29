Oct 29, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 4th ODI LIVE: India win the toss and bat first; Jadhav and Jadeja back in playing XI
Catch all the live action from fourth ODI between India and West Indies being played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Roach will continue. Dhawan is on strike. Roach is on mark for first two deliveries and Dhawan defends. FOUR. Good balance and nice flow of the bat from Dhawan as he pushes the ball through offside and gets a boundary. Good comeback from Roach as he gives no room to Dhawan to free arms. Last three deliveries are dots. 4 runs off the over.
India 13/0 after 3 overs
Jason Holder will bowl from the other end. Rohit has the strike. FOUR. Holder starts with a fuller delivery and Rohit leans and opens the face of the bat. The ball runs through cover for a boundary. Jason is getting some movement off the track. Sharma scores no runs off remaining deliveries. Good come back from the Windies captain. 4 runs off the over.
India 9/0 after 2 overs
FOUR. Roach stars with a short ball outside off and Sharma slices the ball in the air over cove for a boundary. 2nd delivery is on middle and leg and Sharma plays it in front of the wickets and takes a single. Dhawan is on strike. 3rd delivery comes into the left hander and Dhawan goes for a flick but misses. There is slight appeal but the appeal shows that there is an inside edge. No runs off the remaining deliveries.
India 5/0 after first over
Kemar Roach has the new ball in his hand and Rohit Sharma has the strike.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is in the house and he has rung the CCI bell which signals the start of play at the Brabourne stadium. And after he has rung the bell players step in the field. Windies players are in a huddle and Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma step out to bat.
Men in Blue are ready!
We are building up towards the live action.
Playing XI
Windies Playing XI : Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah
TOSS: India have won the toss and have opted to bat first
Pitch Report: Spinners might get the ball to grip on the surface but the ball will come nicely on the bat and there are lots of runs in store. If dew is not the factor then the teams would like to chase. The outfield is lush and should help batsmen getting boundaries
Head-to-Head (last five matches):
India: 2
Windies: 2
Tied: 1
Players to watch out for
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah announced his return to the Indian squad by bowling a dream spell of 4/35 in his quota of 10 overs. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar was faltering in the death overs, Bumrah was deadly with his pinpoint yorkers. If India has to control Windies to a sub 300 total then Bumrah has to fire all cylinders. If Kumar comes good with the ball then Bumrah could prove to be twice as effective. There is a reason why Bumrah is the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world.
Shai Hope
If Windies are still alive in the series and nurse further hopes of clinching the same then it is due to one batsman and he is Shai Hope. The Batsman is leading run scorer for Windies with 250 runs at an average of 125.00 He could trouble Indian bowlers again with his batting which has right mix of stroke play and defence. Given the flat tracks that are on offering Hope could have another great day in the office in Mumbai
For the Windies, four players have debuted in the three matches so far. Oshane Thomas and Chandrapaul Hemraj debuted in the 1st ODI, while Obed McCoy and Fabian Allen debuted in the subsequent two matches. And it seems like the Caribbean side have finally figured out their best XI. In all likely hood, Windies could field same team that featured in Pune.
Kedar Jadhav should start in the fourth ODI, but the question remains, who will he replace? It remains to be seen whether Kohli will continue with Khaleel Ahmed given that he leaked 65 runs in 10 overs, or will the skipper go to Ravindra Jadeja. The duo, playing together, can give India the much-needed edge in the lower order
As we build up towards 4th ODI here is all the action from 3rd ODI in pictures.
Not just the results, the series has been extremely competitive between the willow and the leather. Both teams have posted totals above 300 runs, while bowlers have managed to pick 42 wickets. The fourth game, should be extremely interesting
The ongoing ODI series between India and Windies is turning out to be a feisty affair. The three matches played so far have produced three different outcomes, a win for India, a tie and a win for the Caribbean side.
West Indies finally managed to win a match on this tour when they defeated India in the 3rd ODI by 43 runs. The win leveled the series 1-1.
Goodafternoon and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th ODI between India and West Indies being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.