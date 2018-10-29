IND vs WI 4th ODI Highlights: Spectacular all-round display takes India to massive 224-run victory

Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match: "Been doing slip catching for a while. I can hear Virat laugh, but I've been catching in the slips for a while now. Important to hold on to them. Catches come to you all the time, but when you're fielding in the slips for Kuldeep, it's not easy off his hand, but I learnt to be ready for his googly. Very clinical performance from us after losing two early wickets. A big partnership was the game-changer, and in all four games we've had big partnerships that have allowed us to stay in the game and post big totals. We have understood the importance of them. And once you're set, you need to make it count. Also heartening to see us bowl as a unit. This kind of performance was a long time coming, but very happy to see such a dominating performance. Pacers were swinging the ball, spinners were turning it."