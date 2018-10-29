Oct 29, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 4th ODI Highlights: Spectacular all-round display takes India to massive 224-run victory
Catch all the live action from fourth ODI between India and West Indies being played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
India win by 224 runs
Wicket! Roach b Kuldeep 6 (27)
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (61)
Wicket! Paul st Dhoni b Jadeja 19 (18)
Wicket! Nurse c Rohit b Kuldeep 8 (13)
Wicket! Allen c Rohit b Yadav 10 (17)
Wicket! Samuels c Rohit b Khaleel 18(23)
Wicket! R Powell b Khaleel 1 (9)
Wicket! Hetmyer lbw Khaleel 13 (11)
Wicket! Powell (run out) Kohli 0 (2)
Wicket! Hope run out Kuldeep Yadav 0 (2)
Wicket! Hemraj c Rayudu b Bhuvneshwar 14 (16)
Wicket! Dhoni c Hemraj b Roach 23 (15)
Wicket! Rayudu run-out Rayudu 100 (81)
HUNDRED up! Rayudu 100 (80)
Wicket! Rohit c Hetmyer b Nurse 162 (137)
FIFTY up for Rayudu! 50 (51)
HUNDRED up for Rohit! 100 (98)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (60)
Wicket! Kohli c Hope b Roach 16 (17)
Wicket! Dhawan c K Powell b Paul 38 (40)
Check out the highlights and key moments from the match in pictures here.
That’s it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed following all the action on our page. India take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with a massive 224-run victory. Join us again on Thursday for final ODI at 1.30 PM. Till then it’s goodbye!
Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match: "Been doing slip catching for a while. I can hear Virat laugh, but I've been catching in the slips for a while now. Important to hold on to them. Catches come to you all the time, but when you're fielding in the slips for Kuldeep, it's not easy off his hand, but I learnt to be ready for his googly. Very clinical performance from us after losing two early wickets. A big partnership was the game-changer, and in all four games we've had big partnerships that have allowed us to stay in the game and post big totals. We have understood the importance of them. And once you're set, you need to make it count. Also heartening to see us bowl as a unit. This kind of performance was a long time coming, but very happy to see such a dominating performance. Pacers were swinging the ball, spinners were turning it."
Rohit Sharma unsurprisingly is the Man of the Match for his 162 off just 137 balls.
Virat Kohli, the winning captain: "Definitely back on track. Ticked all the boxes, clinical in all three departments. We were put under a bit of pressure in the 3rd ODI, but we bounced back. Rayudu's taken his opportunity with both hands, and we need to back him till the 2019 World Cup. He reads the game well, and he bats with intelligence. Khaleel is an exciting talent. If the pitch has something to offer, he can extract something. Bowled in the right areas, not too full not too short. Happy to see him make the ball talk."
Jason Holder, the losing captain: "We didn't play well enough. I guess we allowed them to score too many runs, and then we didn't apply ourselves. Lost wickets up front, and no momentum thereafter. Run-outs are never something we want, and they were two of our better players. We had to do a lot to rebuild, but that never happened. I've been hearing about batting higher up the order myself, but need to see our team balance. Maybe next game!"
India win by 224 runs
Holder nudges the 1st ball towards deep square leg for a single. BOWLED! Kuldeep sends down a beautiful googly which sneaks past Roach’s outside edge and knocks down the off stump. India wrap up a clinical display as they win by a massive margin of 224 runs.
West Indies 153/10 after 36.2 overs
Wicket! Roach b Kuldeep 6 (27)
Finally the googly does the trick as Roach shapes up to defend but the ball sneaks past the outside edge to knock the off stump.
Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack. He starts with a short and wide delivery outside off which Roach drills through the covers for a single. Khaleel hits Holder on the pads with the 4th delivery and almost runs all the way up to the wickets while appealing but the umpire isn’t interested. Good decision by the umpire as replays show the ball pitched outside leg stump. Holder drives the next ball towards mid-off for a single. Just 2 runs from the over.
West Indies 152/9 after 36 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Roach clips the 1st ball to deep backward square leg for a single. Holder sends the next ball straight past the bowler for a run. Kuldeep beats Roach with a sharp turn as the 3rd ball hits him on the pads. They appeal but the umpire says no as the ball looked like missing leg stump. Roach misses the last ball which deflects off his pads towards square leg for a leg bye. Windies still 228 runs short of the target.
West Indies 150/9 after 35 overs
Holder misses with the flick on the first ball and there’s a big appeal for LBW. The umpire isn’t interested though as the batsmen pick up a quick single. Roach defends the next two deliveries before sending the 4th ball towards third man for a single. Holder defends the last two balls. 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 147/9 after 34 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack. Holder blocks the 1st ball towards cover and picks up a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Windies skipper. It’s just his seventh ODI fifty but he’s been wonderful for the Windies with the bat all through the series. Roach once again manages to play out the rest of the over.
West Indies 145/9 after 33 overs
FIFTY up for Holder! 50 (61)
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Holder pushes the 2nd ball towards mid-on and steals a quick single. Roach manages to play out the rest of the over. How much longer can this Windies stand continue?
West Indies 144/9 after 32 overs
Kuldeep continues. Holder drives the 1st ball down to long-off for a single. Roach gets a thick edge past the man at first slip for 2 runs. He then rotates strike with a single to long-off. Holder gets his feet out of the way and drives the 4th ball through the covers for a FOUR. He then picks up a single off the last ball to keep strike for the next over.
West Indies 143/9 after 31 overs
Jadeja will continue. Holder is on strike. No runs off first three deliveries. Holder gets a single of 4th delivery. Roach scores no runs off last two balls. Just 1 run off the over.
West Indies 134/9 after 30 overs
Kuldeep will continue. Holder is on strike. He gets a single off 4th delivery towards cover. Roach defends last two deliveries.
West Indies 133/9 after 29 overs
Jadeja will continue. Holder is on strike. SIX. Holder starts the over in style with a flat six over the bowlers head. Holder again targets long-on region and ball falls short of Jasprit Bumrah and he gets a single. Paul is on strike. SIX. Paul targets cow corner and gets a huge six. 4th delivery is a dot. STUMPED! Ball spins away from the right hander and Paul misses the ball. Dhoni in a flash removes the bails to send Paul on his way. Kemar Roach is the new man. No runs off last delivery.
West Indies 132/9 after 28 overs
Wicket! Paul st Dhoni b Jadeja 19 (18)
Paul stretches to defend but ball spins away and Dhoni removes the bails in flash to sen Paul on his way
Kuldeep will continue. Holder is on strike. No runs off first 3 deliveries. Holder gets an inside edge on 4th delivery and batsman gets 2 runs. Holder plays 5th delivery behind square and gets a single. Paul is on strike. He defends last ball. 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 119/8 after 27 overs
Jadeja will continue. Paul is on strike. No runs off the over. Maiden. Jadeja keeps the line and length tight in that over.
West Indies 116/8 after 26 overs
Kuldeep will continue. Paul is on strike. Paul misses 1st delivery. SIX. Paul goes for a slog sweep and connects well. The ball sails over square leg boundary for a huge six. Paul and Holder get 3 single off next three deliveries. Holder defends last ball.
West Indies 116/8 after 25 overs
Jadeja will continue. Holder is on strike. No runs off first three deliveries. Holder pushes 4th delivery to long-on and gets a single. Paul scores no runs off 5th delivery. He gets a single off last ball.
West Indies 107/8 after 24 overs
Kuldeep will continue. Nurse is on strike. Kuldeep is on the mark for first three deliveries. CAUGHT! Nurse goes for a cut but edges the ball to Rohit standing at first slip. Keemo Paul is the new man. FOUR. He is off the mark with a boundary towards mid-wicket. He defends last delivery. 4 runs and a wicket.
West Indies 105/8 after 23 overs
Wicket! Nurse c Rohit b Kuldeep 8 (13)
Nurse goes for a cut but edges the ball to Rohit standing at first slip.