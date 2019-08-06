India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Score: Rahul Chahar takes his first T20I wicket as he sends back Brathwaite

Saini continues. Powell is on strike. FOUR! Short ball outside off from Saini and Powell hits the ball down the ground for boundary. Powell hits second delivery to square-leg for a single. Third delivery is a dot. BOWLED! Slower delivery from Saini and Pollard is cleaned-up. Carlos Brathwaite is the new batsman. Brathwaite gets a single off the fifth delivery. Powell plays last delivery to backward point and gets 2 runs. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.

West Indies 108/5 after 16 overs.