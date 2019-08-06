India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Score: Rahul Chahar takes his first T20I wicket as he sends back Brathwaite

Live now
highlights
Rahul Chahar continues. Brathwaite is on strike. SIX! Short delivery from Rahul Chahar and Brathwaite clears leg side for a maximum. CAUGHT! Short delivery from Rahul Chahar and Brathwaite looks to pull but holes a straight forward catch to Sundar at long-on. Fabian Allen is the new batsman. No runs off next two deliveries. Allen plays fifth delivery to long-on for a single. Powell plays last delivery to short fine-leg for a quick single. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
West Indies 121/6 after 18 overs.
Krunal continues. On strike is Brathwaite. Brathwaite gets a single off first delivery. Powell plays second delivery for another run. Third delivery is a dot. Brathwaite plays fourth delivery down the ground for a single. Powell plays fifth delivery over cove for a single. Brathwaite pushes last delivery to cover for another single. 5 singles off the over.
West Indies 113/5 after 17 overs.
Saini continues. Powell is on strike. FOUR! Short ball outside off from Saini and Powell hits the ball down the ground for boundary. Powell hits second delivery to square-leg for a single. Third delivery is a dot. BOWLED! Slower delivery from Saini and Pollard is cleaned-up. Carlos Brathwaite is the new batsman. Brathwaite gets a single off the fifth delivery. Powell plays last delivery to backward point and gets 2 runs. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
West Indies 108/5 after 16 overs.
Krunal continues. Pollard is on strike. SIX! Full-toss from Krunal and Pollard clears mid-wicket for a maximum and complete his fifty. Pollard hits second delivery to long-on for a single. Powell gets a single on next delivery. SIX! A fuller delivery from Krunal and Pollard puts the ball on the roofs for a maximum. Pollard gets a single off fifth delivery. Powell gets a single off last delivery. 16 runs off the over.
West Indies 100/4 after 15 overs.
