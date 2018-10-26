India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Preview, possible XI, betting odds and live-streaming

After a thrilling last-ball tie in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam, India and West Indies will once again square off against each other for the third match of the five-ODI series on October 27.

With India winning the first match convincingly, the hosts were expected to run riot in the second game. The Windies, however, put up a much better fight and almost took the game away.

India got off to a good start as Captain Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli's unbeaten 157 helped India post a commanding 322 for the Windies to chase.

Shai Hope (123*) and Shimron Hetmyer (94) stitched together a massive 143-run partnership, which brought the Windies agonizingly close to victory. Mohammed Shami's brilliant death-overs bowling helped India mount a late comeback, before Hope managed to salvage a draw with a last-ball boundary. In short, the game could've gone either way.

The Windies can take heart from their performance, as they gave the number-one ranked ODI side in the world a run for their money. However, they'll be left feeling shortchanged, having missed out on a golden opportunity to level the series. One major concern for the Windies will be the form Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in.

Kohli has notched up 297 runs from 236 balls so far in the series. None of the Windies bowlers have been able to trouble him and he has plundered them at will. The Windies will have to come up with a new plan to deal with Kohli.

The form of batsmen Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer will bode well for the visitors as they look to gain a foothold in the series. With three games left and India having won only one of the two games played, the Windies will have everything to play for.

They will, however, have to figure out a way to deal with Kuldeep Yadav, who posed all sorts of problems for the batsmen with his variations.

Team News

India will welcome back pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah who were rested for the first two ODIs. The Indian pace attack looked toothless without the duo who will pose a whole new set of problems to the Windies batsmen. Mohammed Shami who was India’s best pacer in the first two matches has been rested for the final three games.

The Windies handed a debut to Obed McCoy in the previous game and the youngster had a mixed outing as he scalped MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja while also giving away 71 runs. It will be interesting to see whether they bring back pacer Oshane Thomas for the third game or stick with McCoy. Thomas who debuted in the first ODI troubled the batsmen with his raw pace while also castling Shikhar Dhawan. However, he gave away 83 runs from his 9 overs as both Kohli and Rohit Sharma used his pace to find the boundary at will.

Players to watch out for

Virat Kohli

Kohli has been in imperious form this year and has been plundering runs with consummate ease. He has 297 runs in the series so far from just two matches. The ‘Run Machine’ will be looking to add to his tally of centuries making it three consecutive hundreds on his return to ODIs after sitting out of the Asia Cup.

Shimron Hetmyer

Despite Shai Hope grabbing the headlines in the second ODI, it was Hetmyer’s quick-fire 94 off just 64 balls which got the Windies going. Hetmyer also scored a century in the first ODI as he entertained the crowds with his power hitting. The 21-year-old has been a central figure in the Windies middle order coming to the rescue after frail performances from the top order.

Possible XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Keiran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

