IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE: Hope and Nurse propel Windies to 283; Bumrah picks 4 wickets on return

Bumrah will bowl the last over of the innings. Roach is on strike. Bumrah fires the ball into the toes and Roach gets his bat down in time and gets a single. Nurse is on strike. He gets a single on 2nd delivery towards on side. Roach is on strike. FOUR. Slightly short from the bowler and Roach pulls the ball for a boundary. 1 Bye on 4th delivery. Nurse is on strike. LBW! Bumrah bowls another yorker and Nurse shuffles across but ball hits his boots. Bumrah appeals and umpire gives that as OUT. Nurse goes for the review and review shows three reds. Obed McCoy is the new man. He fails to connect on the last ball of the innings.

West Indies 283/9 after 50 overs