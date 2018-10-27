Oct 27, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE: Hope and Nurse propel Windies to 283; Bumrah picks 4 wickets on return
Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies 3rd ODI being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Wicket! Nurse lbw b Bumrah 40 (22)
Wicket! Hope b Bumrah 95 (113)
Wicket! Allen c Pant b Chahal 5 (7)
Wicket! Holder c Jadeja (sub) b Bhuvneshwar 32 (39)
FIFTY up for Hope! 50 (72)
Wicket! R Powell c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 4 (16)
WICKET! Hetmyer st Dhoni b Kuldeep 37 (21)
WICKET! Samuels c Dhoni b Khaleel 9 (17)
WICKET! Powell c Rohit b Bumrah 21 (25)
WICKET! Hemraj c Dhoni b Bumrah 15(20)
Bumrah will bowl the last over of the innings. Roach is on strike. Bumrah fires the ball into the toes and Roach gets his bat down in time and gets a single. Nurse is on strike. He gets a single on 2nd delivery towards on side. Roach is on strike. FOUR. Slightly short from the bowler and Roach pulls the ball for a boundary. 1 Bye on 4th delivery. Nurse is on strike. LBW! Bumrah bowls another yorker and Nurse shuffles across but ball hits his boots. Bumrah appeals and umpire gives that as OUT. Nurse goes for the review and review shows three reds. Obed McCoy is the new man. He fails to connect on the last ball of the innings.
West Indies 283/9 after 50 overs
Bhuvneshwar will continue. Nurse is on strike. SIX. Nurse lifts firs delivery over long-off for a maximum. FOUR. Nurse makes room for himself and gets a delivery towards third-man. WIDE. Bhuvneshwar feels pressure and he bowls a ball way outside the off-stump. FOUR. Nurse is hammering some vital runs here and he gets another boundary and this time towards off side. Nurse plays 4th delivery towards mid-off and gets a single. Roach then plays the 5th delivery towards off-side and gets a single. Nurse is on strike. FOUR. Nurse shuffles across and gets a boundary towards square-leg. 21 runs off the over.
West Indies 276/8 after 49 overs
Bumrah will continue. Nurse is on strike. Nurse plays 1st delivery towards long-on for a single. Roach is on strike. No runs off next 5 deliveries. Bumrah mixes his deliveries well and keeps Roach guessing. There was a mix of slow balls and well directed Yorkers. Just 1 run off the over.
West Indies 255/8 after 48 overs
Bhuvneshwar is back. Roach is on strike. Roach and Nurse work Bhuvneshwar for four singles of first four deliveries. Roach is on strike. SIX. Roach just stands and delivers as he belts a poor ball for a six over long-on for a maximum. Last ball is a dot.10 runs off the over.
West Indies 254/8 after 47 overs
Bumrah will continue. Nurse is on strike. Nurse and Roach work Bumrah for three singles of first three deliveries. Next deliveries is a dot. WIDE. Bumrah strays down the leg-side. 5th delivery is again a dot. Roach gets a single off last delivery.
West Indies 244/8 after 46 overs
Chahal is back. Nurse is on strike. SIX. Nurse hits 3rd delivery for a six. FOUR. 4th delivery is poor from Chahal and Nurse rightly punishes the ball by playing it for a boundary. Nurse gets a quick single on 5th delivery. Last ball is a dot. 11 runs off the over.
West Indies 238/8 after 45 overs
Jasprit Bumrah is back. Shai Hope is on strike. Hope and Nurse get 4 singles of first four deliveries. Hope is on strike. BOWLED! Peach of a yorker from Bumrah as he fires the ball right onto Hopes’ toes. The ball hits Hopes’ boots and crashes onto the stumps. Kemar Roach is the new batsman. Bumrah fires yet another yorker and Roach defends. 4 runs and a wicket.
West Indies 227/8 after 44 overs
Bowling change. Bhuvneshwar comes back into the attack. Shai Hope is on strike. He starts the over with a single towards off-side. Ashley Nurse is on strike. He plays 3rd delivery towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Hope plays 4th delivery towards third-man and gets another single. Nurse turns 5th delivery towards off-side and gets a single. Hope finishes the over with another single.
West Indies 223/7 after 43 overs
Chahal into the attack. Hope is on strike. Hope cuts the 1st delivery but a diving Rohit Sharma stops the ball. Chahal fires the 2nd delivery into Hopes’ leg and Hope plays the ball towards fine-leg and gets a single. CAUGHT! Nicely tossed up delivery from Chahal and Allen gets greedy as he goes for a big shot. He mistimes the shot and Rishabh Pant standing at long-on takes an easy catch. Ashley Nurse is the new man. Shai Hope is on strike. He defends 4th and 5th deliveries. He plays last ball to long-on and gets a single.
West Indies 218/7 after 42 overs
Khaleel Ahmed is back. Shai Hope is on strike. Hope plays 1st delivery towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Allen is on strike. Khaleel bowls a slower one and Allen fails to connect his bat to the ball. Third ball is again a dot delivery. FOUR. Khaleel offers width and Allen cuts the ball for a boundary towards third-man. Allen goes on back foot and defends 5th delivery. He repeats his motions for 6th delivery. 5 runs off the over.
West Indies 216/6 after 41 overs.
Hope leans forward to defend the 1st ball but is beaten as the ball raps into his pads. Big appeal for LBW but the umpire isn’t interested as the ball looked to be going over the wickets. Hope uses the spin to send the next ball to backward square leg for a single. Kuldeep comes from round the wicket now. Allen sends the 3rd ball to long-off and gets off the mark with a single. Hope uses his wrists brilliantly as he sends the 5th ball though extra cover for a FOUR. Hope then picks up a single off the last ball. 7 off the over.
West Indies 211/6 after 40 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Hope carves the 2nd ball to sweeper cover for a single. CAUGHT! Holder looks to clear long-off but he ends up slicing the ball high towards mid-off where Jadeja makes no mistake taking the catch. Debutant Fabian Allen walks out to the crease. Hope guides the 4th ball to backward square leg for a 2 runs. Bhuvi pitches the next ball on a good length outside off and Hope drives it beautifully past mid-off for a FOUR. Hope steers the last ball to third man for a single. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
West Indies 204/6 after 39 overs
Kuldeep starts with a googly, Holder picks it as he clears his front leg and sends it flying over long-on for a SIX. Holder then drives the next ball to long-off for a single. There’s a big appeal for LBW on the 5th delivery as Hope is outdone by the turn but the umpire isn’t interested. Hope then flicks the last ball to deep square leg for a run. 9 off the over.
West Indies 196/5 after 38 overs
Hope drives the 1st ball to mid-off and races off for the single. A needless throw from Bumrah towards the non-strikers end allows the batsmen to come back for the second. Hope punches the next ball again to mid-off and this time Bumrah pulls up clutching the back of his knee after collecting the ball. It doesn’t look too serious though as he walks off the field with a smile. The batsmen pick up singles off the 4th and 5th deliveries. Khaleel’s last-ball bouncer is a bit too high and the umpire signals a wide. The extra delivery costs him though as Hope launches it straight down the ground for a SIX.
West Indies 188/5 after 37 overs
Holder drives the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Hope drills the 3rd ball straight back towards Kuldeep and it’s a half-chance for a catch. The ball is a bit too low and Kuldeep doesn’t manage to latch on to it as they pick up a single. Holder chips the 4th delivery towards long-off and it lands safely as they pick up a run. Hope then picks the googly and sends the 5th ball towards deep square leg for a single. 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 177/5 after 36 overs
Holder dabs the 1st ball down to third man for a single. Khaleel bangs the next ball short and Hope punishes him with a pull over deep midwicket for a SIX. That delivery didn’t have the pace to trouble Hope at all making it easy for the batsman. Hope rotates strike pushing the next ball to mid-off. Holder taps the last ball to mid-on for a single. 9 runs off the over.
West Indies 173/5 after 35 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. The 2nd ball it pitched around leg and Hope paddle sweeps it to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. Hope then guides the 5th ball to square leg for a single. The last ball is a bit short and Holder punches it past extra cover for a run.
West Indies 164/5 after 34 overs
Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Khaleel sends down a bouncer on the 3rd delivery and this time Holder pulls it beautifully into the gap at midwicket for a FOUR. Holder dabs the 5th ball down to third man for a single. Hope brings up his FIFTY with a run off the last delivery. He’s been brilliant for the Windies so far. 8 runs off the over.
West Indies 158/5 after 33 overs
The batsmen are wary of Chahal now as the spinner is getting some turn off the surface. Hope slices the 2nd ball to backward point for a single and Holder eases the next ball to long-on to rotate strike. Just the 2 runs from the over as the Windies go up to the 150-run mark.
West Indies 150/5 after 32 overs
Bhuvneshwar continues after drinks. Holder lofts the 1st ball over mid-on and the ball is in the air for a while. Bumrah runs back and tries to reach the ball with a dive but it lands beyond him. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next two deliveries. Holder drives the last ball through the gap at covers and Khaleel does well to cut off the boundary as the batsmen pick up 2 runs. 5 off the over.
West Indies 148/5 after 31 overs
Chahal continues. Hope drives the 1st ball to long on and a fumble by Pant allows them to come back for the second. Chahal tosses up the next delivery and Hope works it to square leg for a single. Holder sends the 4th delivery down to cover for a run. Just 4 runs from the over. Chahal is beginning to threaten the batsmen with some turn now.
West Indies 142/5 after 30 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Holder takes a big stride forward and drives the 1st ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. Bhuvi responds brilliantly with 5 dot balls to finish the over. Windies need to protect their wickets and maybe look to accelerate later in the innings.
West Indies 138/5 after 29 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. He’s been expensive so far going for 38 runs in his last 5 overs. Chahal sends down a turner which beats Hope on the 4th ball sailing past the outside edge and Dhoni has the bails off in a flash, but there’s no appeal from the wicket-keeper. Chahal finishes the over without giving away any runs.
West Indies 134/5 after 28 overs
Bumrah cramps Hope for space as he comes from over the wicket but the batsman drives the 2nd delivery to the covers for a single. Kohli was the man there and he seems frustrated with himself that he couldn’t stop the run. Holder carves the next ball into the gap at covers for a single and Hope taps the 4th ball to sweeper cover to rotate strike. Bumrah hits Holder on the helmet with a scorching bouncer on the 5th delivery and there’s a pause in play as the Windies skipper asks for a new helmet. 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 134/5 after 27 overs