IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE: Ashley Nurse strikes again, sends back Pant

Kemar Roach comes back into the attack. Jason Holder turning to one of his best bowlers to keep up the pressure here. Roach sends down a slow bouncer outside off to start and Kohli does brilliantly as he lifts it towards third man for a FOUR. Kohli then picks up a single to rotate strike. Dhoni gets a thick outside edge to the 4th ball as they pick up a run. Kohli guides the last ball down to third man for a single. India need 93 runs to win from 90 deliveries now.
India 191/4 after 35 overs
Oct 27, 08:14 PM (IST)
This is a good match now. India's lower order will be tested. There isn't a lot after Dhoni. Good opportunity for him to get a solid innings in.
Nurse is into his final over now. He starts with two dot balls. Kohli guides the 3rd delivery down to third man for a single. Dhoni cuts the last ball though the gap at covers and they run hard to pick up a couple. 3 runs off the over. The batsmen will be happy to see the last of Nurse.
India 184/4 after 34 overs
Oct 27, 08:11 PM (IST)
Dhoni rocks back and knocks the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Allen pitches the 4th delivery full around middle and Kohli uses his wrists to clear midwicket for a FOUR. Kohli then guides the next ball down to third man for a single. 6 off the over.
India 181/4 after 33 overs
Oct 27, 08:09 PM (IST)
CAUGHT! Pant misses with his attempted sweep as the ball slips down the leg side. The Windies appeal for a caught behind and decide to go for the review. UltraEdge reveals there’s the slightest of contact as the ball brushes Pant’s glove and the batman has to return. MS Dhoni walks out to bat. He pushes the 2nd delivery though the covers and gets off the mark with a single. Kohli sends the 4th delivery to long-off and Dhoni cuts the next ball through point for singles. 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 175/4 after 32 overs
Oct 27, 08:05 PM (IST)
Wicket! Pant c Hope b Nurse 24 (18)
Nurse sends the ball down the leg side and Pant misses with his sweep shot. The Windies are confident there was an edge and go for the review. Ultraedge reveals the ball brushed off Pant's glove and the batsman has to walk back.
Oct 27, 08:02 PM (IST)
Allen pitches the 1st ball short and wide outside off and Kohli slaps it through the gap at cover for a FOUR. He then picks up a single off the next ball. Pant works the 4th ball towards square leg and rotates strike. 6 runs off the over. India need 112 to win.
India 172/3 after 31 overs
Oct 27, 07:58 PM (IST)
Nurse is back into the attack. Pant is on strike. Pant pushes 1st delivery towards long-off and gets a single. Kohli gets another single off 2nd delivery towards mid-wicket. Pant plays 4th delivery towards long-on and gets a single. 5th delivery is a dot. Kohli turns last delivery towards square leg for single. There was a close chance for a runout towards non striker’s end.
India 166/3 after 30 overs
Oct 27, 07:54 PM (IST)
Allen will continue. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single off first delivery towards long-on. Pant is on strike. SIX. Pant lifts a bad delivery over the bowlers head for six. Third ball is a dot. Pant plays 5th delivery towards covers and gets a single. No runs off the last ball.
McCoy will continue. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off 1st delivery towards mid-wicket. Pant plays 2nd delivery. Kohli plays third delivery towards third-man and gets a single. Pant is on strike. FOUR. Pant lifts the ball over mid-off for a boundary. WIDE. McCoy goes for a short ball but it is too high and umpire signals that as wide. 5th delivery is a dot. FOUR. McCoy goes short and Pant pulls the ball for a boundary. 12 runs off the over.
India 154/3 after 28 overs
Oct 27, 07:45 PM (IST)
Allen will continue. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off 2nd delivery towards Pant is on strike. FOUR. Pant scores a boundary towards leg side. No runs off remaining three deliveries.
India 142/3 after 27 overs
Oct 27, 07:41 PM (IST)
Bowling change. Obed McCoy is back into the attack. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single off first delivery towards deep square leg. Rayudu is on strike. Next two deliveries are dots. BOWLED! Rayudu is cramped for room and he gets an inside edge and ball hits the stumps. Rishabh Pant is the new man. DROPPED. Pant goes for a cut and Allen puts in a dive to take a blinder but the ball doesn’t stick in hands. Kohli plays last delivery towards sweeper cover for a single.
India 137/3 after 26 overs
Oct 27, 07:39 PM (IST)
Wicket! Rayudu b McCoy 22 (27)
Rayudu is cramped for room and he gets an inside edge and the ball hist the stumps
Oct 27, 07:34 PM (IST)
Allen will continue. Rayudu and Kohli get four single off the over. Good rotation of strike between the two batsmen.
India 134/2 after 25 overs
Oct 27, 07:33 PM (IST)
Nurse will continue. Rauyud is on strike. He gets two boundaries off 3rd and 4th delivery. He then gets a single off 4th delivery . Kohli gets a single off 5th delivery. Rayudu gets another single off the last ball.
India 130/2 after 24 overs
Oct 27, 07:30 PM (IST)
Allen will continue. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets 2 runs off 2nd delivery. He gets another single towards sweeper cover. Rayudu plays 5th delivery towards long-off and gets a single. SIX. Kohli finishes the over in style with a six.
India 119/2 after 23 overs
Oct 27, 07:27 PM (IST)
FIFTY up! Kohli 53 (65)
Oct 27, 07:26 PM (IST)
Nurse is on strike. WIDE. Nurse starts off with a WIDE. Ryudu plays 2nd delivery towards mid-on and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. Kohli smashes 2nd delivery towards mid-wicket for a boundary. He palys 3rd delivery towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Rayudu pushes 4th delivery towards long-off and gets a single. Kohli tucks 5th delivery towards leg-side and gets a single. Rayudu gets 2 runs off the last ball.
India 109/2 after 22 overs
Oct 27, 07:22 PM (IST)
Allen will continue. Rayudu is on strike. Rayudu plays 3rd delivery towards long-off and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. He scores no runs off next three deliveries.
India 98/2 after 20 overs
Oct 27, 07:20 PM (IST)
Nurse will continue. Kohli is on strike. First 2 deliveries are dots. Kohli plays 3rd delivery towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Rayudu plays 5th delivery towards on side and gets a single. No runs off the last ball.
India 97/2 after 19 overs
Oct 27, 07:18 PM (IST)
Allen will continue. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single of 1st delivery. Rayudu scores no runs off 2nd delivery. He plays 3rd delivery towards long-off and gets a single. Kohli cuts 4th delivery towards sweeper and gets a single. Rayudu and Kohli get 2 more single off last two deliveries.
India 95/2 after 18 overs
Oct 27, 07:14 PM (IST)
Nurse will continue. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off 1st delivery. LBW! Dhawan goes for a sweep but the ball doesn’t spin and crashes onto the Dhawan’s pads. Nurse appeals and umpire raises his finger. Ambati Rayudu is the new man in the middle. He is off the mark straight away with a single towards fine-leg. Kohli is on strike. Kohli scores no runs off 4th delivery. He plays 5th delivery towards cover and gets a single. Last delivery is a dot.
India 90/2 after 17 overs
Oct 27, 07:11 PM (IST)
Wicket! Dhawan lbw b Nurse 35 (45)
Dhawan goes for a sweep but the ball doesn't spin and hits the pads of the left hander.
Oct 27, 07:08 PM (IST)
Allen will continue. Dhawan is on strike. No runs off first three deliveries. Dhawan pushes fourth delivery towards cover and sets for a quick single. Kohli cuts 5th delivery towards third-man and gets 2 runs. Last ball is a dot. 3 runs off the over.
India 88/1 after 16 overs
Oct 27, 07:05 PM (IST)
Nurse will continue. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays 1st delivery towards leg-side for a single. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan misses next two deliveries. Dhawan goes on back foot and punches 4th delivery to long-on and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. He scores no runs off next two balls. 2 runs off the over.
India 85/1 after 16 overs
Oct 27, 07:02 PM (IST)
Bowling change. First look of debutant Fabian Allen. Shikhar Dhawan is on strike. Allen starts with a short delivery and Dhawan pulls and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. Kohli punches 2nd delivery to off side and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. 3rd delivery is a dot. Dhawan plays 4th delivery towards leg side and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays last delivery towards long-on and gets a single.
India 83/1 after 15 overs
Oct 27, 06:59 PM (IST)
Nurse will continue. Kohli is on strike. No runs off 1st delivery. Kohli plays 2nd delivery towards mid-wicket. Dhawan is on strike. He plays 4th delivery towards off-side and gets a single. Kohli scores no runs off last two deliveries.
India 79/1 after 14 overs
Oct 27, 06:56 PM (IST)
Obed McCoy will continue. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. McCoy bowls on Kohli’s pads and Kohli gets just enough bat to turn the ball to fine leg boundary. FOUR. Majestic from Kohli as plays a beautiful straight drive for yet another boundary. Kohli turns the third ball towards square leg for a single. Dhawan is on strike. He plays 4th delivery towards leg side and gets a single. 5th delivery is a dot. Kohli opens the face of his bat and plays the last ball towards third man for a single.
India 77/1 after 13 overs
Oct 27, 06:52 PM (IST)
Another bowling change. Ashley Nurse is introduced into the attack. Kohli is on strike. Nurse bowls 1st delivery on middle and leg stump line and Kohli plays the ball on leg side. Kohli plays 2nd delivery to mid-wicket and takes a single. Ball hung in the air for a while. Dhawan is on strike. He gets a single on 4th delivery towards long-off. Kohli plays 5th delivery towards sweeper cover and gets a single. Dhawan scores no runs off the last ball.
