IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE: Ashley Nurse strikes again, sends back Pant

Kemar Roach comes back into the attack. Jason Holder turning to one of his best bowlers to keep up the pressure here. Roach sends down a slow bouncer outside off to start and Kohli does brilliantly as he lifts it towards third man for a FOUR. Kohli then picks up a single to rotate strike. Dhoni gets a thick outside edge to the 4th ball as they pick up a run. Kohli guides the last ball down to third man for a single. India need 93 runs to win from 90 deliveries now.

India 191/4 after 35 overs