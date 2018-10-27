Oct 27, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE: India win the toss and chose to field; Bhuvi, Bumrah and Khaleel in Playing XI
Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies 3rd ODI being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Top
highlights
Playing XI
TOSS
Pitch Report
Bhuvneshwar will continue. Powell is on strike. Powell plays the first ball to mid-on and gets a single. Hemraj is on strike. FOUR. Bhuvneshwar goes short and wide outside the off-stump and Hemraj slices the ball through cover for a boundary. Bowler is on mark for next three deliveries as batsman scores no runs off them. WIDE. Bhuvi bowls a wide. Hemar defends the last delivery off the back foot. 6 runs off the over.
West Indies 10/0 after 3 over.
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl from the other end. Facing him will be Hemraj. Bumrah is on mark with all six deliveries of the over and troubles Hemarj. The batsman scores no runs off the over. Maiden.
West Indies 4/0 after 2 over.
Bhuvi is on mark for first two deliveries and Powell defends. FOUR. Third delivery is pitched on middle and leg and Powell pushes the ball through wide of mid-on for a boundary. Next three balls are dots. 4 runs off the first over.
West Indies 4/0 after first over.
Windies opener Keiran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj have walked out to bat. India team walk out second. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is warming up and he should be bowling the first over. Powell is on striker's end. It will be Bhvneshwar bowling to Keiran Powell.
Live action is now minutes away. Hoping for another thrilling dual!
Someone sees the funnier side of Virat Kohli and his streak in tosses.
Live action in a short while.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed come in place of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravendra Jadeja. Windies give debut to yet another player. Fabian Allen will play his 1st ODI for Windies today.
PlayingXI
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
Windies Playing XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy
TOSS
India have won the toss and choosen to field first.
Betting odds for third ODI (bet 365):
India: 1/6
West Indies: 4
Pitch Report
The pitch is flat but with a tinge of grass. The green patches should assist fast bowlers initially but once the seam of the ball flattens out there are plenty of runs to be scored. Another high scoring game is on the card.
Read more of what Windies coach Stuart Law said here.
PRE MATCH QUOTES | We have forced India to bring back Bumrah, Bhuvi: Stuart Law
West Indies coach Stuart Law is happy that his batsmen have been able to "manufacture" changes in the Indian bowling line-up with their premier pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah set to play the final three ODIs.
Windies coach Stuart Law on being asked about return of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had this to say,
"Yeah I would like to think so (on their comeback). That's probably the reason why they've (India) called back their two most experienced one-day bowlers. To our credit, we haven't shied away from it,"
As we build yup for the toss of this match here is an ode to India's captain Virat Kohli who became the fastest player to score 10000 runs in ODIs. Here are his other records.
SLIDESHOW | Virat Kohli quickest to climb Mount 10,000 in ODIs, here's a look at his records
Here's a look at Virat Kohli's stellar record in ODIs.
The two players to watch out for in this match would be Virat Kohli and Shimron Hetmyer. Kohli has been in imperious form this year and has been plundering runs with consummate ease. He has 297 runs in the series so far from just two matches. The ‘Run Machine’ will be looking to add to his tally of centuries making it three consecutive hundreds on his return to ODIs after sitting out of the Asia Cup. As for Hetmyer, he scored a quick-fire 94 off just 64 balls which got the Windies going. Hetmyer also scored a century in the first ODI as he entertained the crowds with his power hitting. The 21-year-old has been a central figure in the Windies middle order coming to the rescue after frail performances from the top order.
Check the story of 2nd ODI in pictures here as we build up to this match.
SLIDESHOW | IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Kohli, Hope score hundreds as India and Windies share spoils in a thrilling encounter
Catch all the top moments from 2nd ODI between India and West Indies being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
India lead the series 1-0 and would want to widen the gap today by registering yet another win. The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been called back in the squad for three ODIs.
The 2nd ODI played at Visakhapatnam was a humdinger match which ended in a tie. Indian captain Virat Kohli completed his 10000 runs in ODI in that match and slammed yet another century. Thanks to his ton India posted a strong 321/6. In reply Windies batsmen Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer batted well to almost get a win for their team. It was not to be and the match ended in a thrilling tie.
Hello and welcome the live coverage of 3rd ODI between India and Windies being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.