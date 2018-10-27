App
Oct 27, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE: India win the toss and chose to field; Bhuvi, Bumrah and Khaleel in Playing XI

Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies 3rd ODI being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Matches

highlights

  • Oct 27, 01:43 PM (IST)

    Bhuvneshwar will continue. Powell is on strike. Powell plays the first ball to mid-on and gets a single. Hemraj is on strike. FOUR. Bhuvneshwar goes short and wide outside the off-stump and Hemraj slices the ball through cover for a boundary. Bowler is on mark for next three deliveries as batsman scores no runs off them. WIDE. Bhuvi bowls a wide.  Hemar defends the last delivery off the back foot. 6 runs off the over.

    West Indies 10/0 after 3 over.

  • Oct 27, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Jasprit Bumrah will bowl from the other end. Facing him will be Hemraj. Bumrah is on mark with all six deliveries of the over and troubles Hemarj. The batsman scores no runs off the over. Maiden.

    West Indies 4/0 after 2 over.

  • Oct 27, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Bhuvi is on mark for first two deliveries and Powell defends. FOUR. Third delivery is pitched on middle and leg and Powell pushes the ball through wide of mid-on for a boundary. Next three balls are dots. 4 runs off the first over.  

    West Indies 4/0 after first over.

  • Oct 27, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Windies opener Keiran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj have walked out to bat. India team walk out second. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is warming up and he should be bowling the first over. Powell is on striker's end. It will be Bhvneshwar bowling to Keiran Powell. 

  • Oct 27, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Live action is now minutes away. Hoping for another thrilling dual! 

  • Oct 27, 01:27 PM (IST)
  • Oct 27, 01:25 PM (IST)

    Someone sees the funnier side of Virat Kohli and his streak in tosses. 

  • Oct 27, 01:19 PM (IST)
  • Oct 27, 01:19 PM (IST)
  • Oct 27, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Live action in a short while. 

  • Oct 27, 01:15 PM (IST)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed come in place of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravendra Jadeja. Windies give debut to yet another player. Fabian Allen will play his 1st ODI  for Windies today. 

  • Oct 27, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • Oct 27, 01:10 PM (IST)

    PlayingXI

    India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Windies Playing XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

  • Oct 27, 01:07 PM (IST)

    TOSS

    India have won the toss and choosen to field first. 

  • Oct 27, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Betting odds for third ODI (bet 365):

    India: 1/6

    West Indies: 4

  • Oct 27, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Pitch Report

    The pitch is flat but with a tinge of grass. The green patches should assist fast bowlers initially but once the seam of the ball flattens out there are plenty of runs to be scored. Another high scoring game is on the card.

  • Oct 27, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Read more of what Windies coach Stuart Law said here. 

  • Oct 27, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Windies coach Stuart Law on being asked about return of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had this to say, 

    "Yeah I would like to think so (on their comeback). That's probably the reason why they've (India) called back their two most experienced one-day bowlers. To our credit, we haven't shied away from it,"

  • Oct 27, 12:47 PM (IST)

    As we build yup for the toss of this match here is an ode to India's captain Virat Kohli who became the fastest player to score 10000 runs in ODIs. Here are his other records. 

  • Oct 27, 12:43 PM (IST)

    The two players to watch out for in this match would be Virat Kohli and Shimron Hetmyer. Kohli has been in imperious form this year and has been plundering runs with consummate ease. He has 297 runs in the series so far from just two matches. The ‘Run Machine’ will be looking to add to his tally of centuries making it three consecutive hundreds on his return to ODIs after sitting out of the Asia Cup. As for Hetmyer, he scored a quick-fire 94 off just 64 balls which got the Windies going. Hetmyer also scored a century in the first ODI as he entertained the crowds with his power hitting. The 21-year-old has been a central figure in the Windies middle order coming to the rescue after frail performances from the top order.

  • Oct 27, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Check the story of 2nd ODI in pictures here as we build up to this match. 

  • Oct 27, 12:35 PM (IST)

    India lead the series 1-0 and would want to widen the gap today by registering yet another win. The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been called back in the squad for three ODIs. 

  • Oct 27, 12:33 PM (IST)

    The 2nd ODI played at Visakhapatnam was a humdinger match which ended in a tie. Indian captain Virat Kohli completed his 10000 runs in ODI in that match and slammed yet another century. Thanks to his ton India posted a strong 321/6. In reply Windies batsmen Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer batted well to almost get a win for their team. It was not to be and the match ended in a thrilling tie. 

  • Oct 27, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome the live coverage of 3rd ODI between India and Windies being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. 

