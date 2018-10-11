Ind vs WI 2nd Test: Here's why Pujara and Ashwin could be ruthless in Hyderabad

After defeating the West Indies by a record margin in the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, team India will look for a series win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in the second Test that begins on October 12.

Although it was a team effort at Rajkot that helped India, standout efforts by debutant Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and captain Virat Kohli, who all scored centuries, gave the Men in Blue an advantage. In the bowling department Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav did a fine job, with the latter of the three scalping five wickets in West Indies' second innings.

As the action moves down south to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, two players in India's ranks will be look to set records.

Ravichandra Ashwin is the bowler with the most wickets at the stadium, while Cheteshwar Pujara is the batsman with the most runs. The numbers of the duo are impressive and going into the second Test makes them the players to watch out for.

Ashwin, in the three Tests that he has played at the stadium has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 15.00 and economy of 2.47. The off-spinner was prolific with the ball and grabbed 12 wickets in a Test against New Zealand in 2012, which India won by an innings and 115 runs.

Pujara in the same number of outings has scored 500 runs at an average of 166.66. He has two centuries and two half-centuries to his credit at the ground.

In the Test game against New Zealand, Pujara scored a century in India's first innings, which helped India post a total of 438.

The duo next played at the stadium together against Australia in 2013, where Pujara scored a masterful 204 and Ashwin picked up 5 wickets. Thanks to their efforts India mauled Australia by an innings and 135 runs.

Following this, India played a Test against Bangladesh in 2017, the result of was in favour of the Men in Blue. On this occasion the margin of victory was 208 runs. Pujara again scored 83 and 54* in both innings. Ashwin bagged 6 wickets in the game.

With India already a Test up in the series and the tour to Australia around the corner, the two players would want to further their numbers in Hyderabad.