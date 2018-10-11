App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ind vs WI 2nd Test: Here's why Pujara and Ashwin could be ruthless in Hyderabad

Cheteshwar Puajara and R Ashwin have had impressive outings each time they have played a Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After defeating the West Indies by a record margin in the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, team India will look for a series win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in the second Test that begins on October 12.

Although it was a team effort at Rajkot that helped India, standout efforts by debutant Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and captain Virat Kohli, who all scored centuries, gave the Men in Blue an advantage. In the bowling department Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav did a fine job, with the latter of the three scalping five wickets in West Indies' second innings.

As the action moves down south to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, two players in India's ranks will be look to set records.

Ravichandra Ashwin is the bowler with the most wickets at the stadium, while Cheteshwar Pujara is the batsman with the most runs. The numbers of the duo are impressive and going into the second Test makes them the players to watch out for.

related news

R Ashwin

Ashwin, in the three Tests that he has played at the stadium has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 15.00 and economy of 2.47. The off-spinner was prolific with the ball and grabbed 12 wickets in a Test against New Zealand in 2012, which India won by an innings and 115 runs.

Pujara in the same number of outings has scored 500 runs at an average of 166.66. He has two centuries and two half-centuries to his credit at the ground.

Pujara Century

In the Test game against New Zealand, Pujara scored a century in India's first innings, which helped India post a total of 438.

The duo next played at the stadium together against Australia in 2013, where Pujara scored a masterful 204 and Ashwin picked up 5 wickets. Thanks to their efforts India mauled Australia by an innings and 135 runs.

Following this, India played a Test against Bangladesh in 2017, the result of was in favour of the Men in Blue. On this occasion the margin of victory was 208 runs. Pujara again scored 83 and 54* in both innings. Ashwin bagged 6 wickets in the game.

With India already a Test up in the series and the tour to Australia around the corner, the two players would want to further their numbers in Hyderabad.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #cricket #India #West Indies

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.