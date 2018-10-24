IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Kohli becomes fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs

Samuels continues. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. LBW! Pant tries to sweep but misses as the ball hits him on the thigh pad. He goes for the review but there isn’t anything there to save him as India lose Pant and a review. Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single. Kohli sends the next ball to the cover boundary for a FOUR. That brings up century no. 37 for the Indian skipper who also has back-to-back hundreds in this series now. Kohli works the last ball to midwicket for a single.

India 254/5 after 44 overs