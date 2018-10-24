Oct 24, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Kohli becomes fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs
Catch all the live updates from India vs West Indies 2nd ODI being played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
Top
highlights
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (106)
Wicket! Pant lbw Samuels 17 (13)
Wicket! Dhoni b McCoy 20 (25)
FIFTY up! Rayudu 54 (61)
FIFTY up! Kohli 50 (56)
Wicket! Dhawan lbw Nurse 29 (30)
Wicket! Rohit c Hetmyer b Roach 4 (8)
Playing XI
India win the toss and choose to bat.
Team News
Samuels continues. Jadeja works the first ball towards long on for 2 runs. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next 5 deliveries. Kohli looks for the big shot on the 5th delivery but doesn’t get a hold of it. India will be looking to accelerate now after this over.
India 267/5 after 46 overs
Kemar Roach comes into the attack. He starts with a slower ball which Kohli works to long on for 2 runs. Kohli whips the next ball to midwicket for a single. Jadeja squeezes the 4th ball to third man and wants to come back for a second. Kohli sends him back and Jadeja just about gets back in time thanks to a bad throw. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls to end the over.
India 260/5 after 45 overs
Samuels continues. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. LBW! Pant tries to sweep but misses as the ball hits him on the thigh pad. He goes for the review but there isn’t anything there to save him as India lose Pant and a review. Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single. Kohli sends the next ball to the cover boundary for a FOUR. That brings up century no. 37 for the Indian skipper who also has back-to-back hundreds in this series now. Kohli works the last ball to midwicket for a single.
India 254/5 after 44 overs
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (106)
Wicket! Pant lbw Samuels 17 (13)
Pant tries to sweep across the line of the delivery but misses as the ball hits him on the thigh pad. India go for the review but there isn't anything there to save him.
McCoy starts with a slower delivery which Pant whacks past mid-off for FOUR runs. He sends down a slower ball again and this time Pant is early into the shot as he sends it high but the ball lands safely at long on for 2 runs. Pant is in full flow now as he launches the 3rd ball over the bowler’s head for a FOUR. McCoy looks a bit shaken as he sends the next ball wide. Pant drives the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a single. McCoy sends down a slower bouncer to Kohli who pulls it with ease past midwicket for a FOUR. 16 runs off the over.
India 246/4 after 43 overs
Marlon Samuels comes back into the attack. Good captaincy by Holder as he brings back his most experienced player to keep up the pressure. The batsmen pick up singles off the first 3 deliveries. Pant plays the 4th delivery with soft hands through midwicket and gets two runs. Pant then stays back and cuts the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 6 runs off the over.
India 230/4 after 42 overs
Obed McCoy comes back into the attack. Kohli flicks the first ball to deep square leg for a single. BOWLED! McCoy sends down a slower one and Dhoni fails to read it and pays the price. The ball sneaks between the bat and pad to crash into the stumps. The stadium is stunned as Dhoni returns to the dressing room. Rishabh Pant is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single. Kohli guides the 5th ball down to third man for a run. Great over by McCoy as he gives away just 3 runs and gets a wicket.
India 224/4 after 41 overs
Wicket! Dhoni b McCoy 20 (25)
It's a big wicket for the youngster on his debut. He sends down a slower delivery which sneaks through the gap between bat and pad to hit the stumps.
Devendra Bishoo comes back into the attack. He starts with a shorter delivery and Dhoni cuts it through point for a single. Kohli is treated to a similar delivery and he cuts it to sweeper cover for another run. Bishoo corrects his line and sends down two dot balls before the batsmen pick up singles off the last two deliveries. 4 runs off the over.
India 221/3 after 40 overs
Kohli uses his wrists to guide the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Dhoni drives the 3rd delivery to long off for a run. Kohli picks the gap past short fine leg on the 4th delivery for 3 runs. Good work from Roach to save the boundary with his foot. Nurse raps Dhoni on the pads with a full and slow delivery but the umpire isn’t interested. Windies go for the review and it’s close. The impact is left to the umpire’s call and Dhoni survives. Dhoni works the last ball through midwicket for a single.
India 217/3 after 39 overs
Kohli steps out and drives Samuels’ 2nd ball towards long on for a single. Dhoni lifts the 4th delivery over midwicket for 2 runs. The former Indian captain then winds back the years as he sends the 5th delivery sailing into the crowds for a massive SIX. With Dhoni in this mood and Kohli notching up the runs, we could be in for something special here.
India 211/3 after 38 overs
Nurse drops the first ball short and Dhoni pulls it to deep midwicket for a single. Kohli pushes the 3rd ball past the bowler to long on for a single. That’s 10,000 ODI runs for the Indian skipper. His legend just continues to grow as he beats Tendulkar’s record by 54 innings to become the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs. Dhoni cuts the next ball to deep point for 3 runs. Nurse sends the next ball wide before Kohli taps the 5th delivery to long on for a single. 7 runs off the over.
India 202/3 after 37 overs
Bowling change. Marlon Samuels is on strike. Kohli is on strike. No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. He gets a boundary on third delivery. He plays the fifth ball for a single towards cover. Dhobi gets another single on the last ball.
India 195/2 after 36 overs
Nurse continues. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single on 1st delivery towards long-on. Dhoni on strike. Leg Bye. Kohli plays the third bowler towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Dhoni plays the fouth ball towards long-on and gets a single. 1 Leg Bye on the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot.
India 189/2 after 35 overs
Bishoo continues. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays the first ball to cover and gets a single. Dhoni then plays the second ball towards sweeper cover and gets one more single. Kohli is on strike. He plays the fourth ball towards long-on and gets a single. Dhoni scores no runs off the last two balls.
India 184/2 after 34 overs
Bowling change. Ashley Nurse is back. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single off the 1st delivery. Rayudu is on strike. BOWLED! Rayudu fails to read the spin and goes for a sweep and is bowled. M S Dhoni is the new man in. He is off the mark right away with a single towards long-on. Kohli is on strike. He plays the fifth ball long-on and gets a single.
India 181/2 after 33 overs
WICKET! Rayudu b Nurse 73 (80)
Rayudu goes for a lazy sweep and is bowled
Bowling change. Devendra Bishoo is back. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays the first ball towards long-off and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. Second ball is pitched outside off stump and Rayudu slashes the ball and gets 2 runs. Another cut shot by Rayudu on third ball through point and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. No runs off the 4th delivery. FOUR. Kohli goes inside out and gets a boundary towards long-off. He settles for a single on the last ball.
India 178/2 after 32 overs
Roach will continue. Kohli is on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Kohli plays the third ball towards square-leg and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. Rayudu plays the next ball towards mid-off and McCoy puts in a brave dive and stops the ball. Batsmen in the meantime get two runs. He seems to have hurt his shoulder in the process of putting in the dive and is gets some treatment from physio. He gets no runs off the last two balls. 3 runs off the over.
India 169/2 after 31 overs
Holder will continue. Rayudu is on strike. WIDE. Holder starts off with a wide. FOUR. Rayudu gets a boundary on second ball towards long-off. He settles for a single on the next ball. FOUR. Kohli is in top form and gets a boundary past mid-wicket. Kohli and Rayudu then take three singles on next three balls.
India 166/2 after 30 overs
Bowling change. Kemar Roach is back. Kohli gets a single off the first ball. Rayudu is on strike. He gets a single on the 2nd delivery towards long-on. Kohli pulls the third ball and gets another single. Rayudu plays the fourth ball towards long-on and gets two runs. Rayudu plays the fifth ball for a single. No runs off the last ball.
India 153/2 after 29 overs
Holder will continue. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays the second ball towards long-on for a single. Rayudu on strike. FOUR. Rayudu plays the fourth ball for a boundary. No runs off the remaining deliveries.
India 147/2 after 28 overs