IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: India lose both openers early as Nurse traps Dhawan lbw

Players to watch out for:

Shikhar Dhawan - Dhawan failed to make an impact in the first ODI but given the conditions, he should come good with the bat soon enough. The kind of form that he displayed in the Asia Cup still makes him a player to watch out for. The southpaw is always a start away from getting a big score. Once the initial overs are negotiated, Dhawan would fancy having a go at the Windies bowling attack. The Delhi batsman is is 211 runs short of the 1000 run mark for this calendar year.

Marlon Samuels - At 37, Marlon Samuels is the oldest player in the Windies squad. With an experience of 200 ODIs, he is also the most experienced player in the Windies side. The Jamaican first toured India 16 years ago and made an immediate impact with two centuries. His 104 in the first innings of 3rd Test at Kolkatta and unbeaten 108 in the 7th ODI at Vijayawada established him in as a future star of Windies cricket. Samuels loves the sight of Men in Blue as he is one of the eight Windies player to have scored 1000+ ODI runs against them. Samuels will have to shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs up top with fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle being absent.