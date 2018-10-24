Oct 24, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: India lose both openers early as Nurse traps Dhawan lbw
Catch all the live updates from India vs West Indies 2nd ODI being played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
Wicket! Dhawan lbw Nurse 29 (30)
Wicket! Rohit c Hetmyer b Roach 4 (8)
Playing XI
India win the toss and choose to bat.
Team News
Rayudu plays the 1st ball with soft hands as he sends it towards point for a single. Kohli stands tall and slaps the next ball through the cover region for a FOUR. Exquisite timing from the Indian skipper. Kohli taps the 4th ball towards long off for 2 runs. The last ball is chipped towards midwicket for a single. 8 runs off the over.
India 49/2 after 10 overs
Nurse comes from round the wicket to Dhawan. He starts well with two dot balls before sending the next ball wide down the leg side. Dhawan gets a leading edge to the 3rd delivery but it falls away from the keeper. LBW! The umpire wasn’t interested but the Windies go for the review. Replays show the impact was on the leg stump and India lose their other opener. Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat early in the game. He nudges the 5th ball down the leg side for a single to get off the mark. Great over by Nurse as he gives away just 2 runs and gets a wicket in it.
India 41/2 after 9 overs
Wicket! Dhawan lbw Nurse 29 (30)
Dhawan has to return to the dressing room after a successful review from the Windies. Nurse gets the ball to skid off the track and rap the batsman on the pads. The umpire wasn't interested but it was a good review from the Windies.
Roach bangs the 2nd ball short outside off and Dhawan goes for the upper-cut just about getting the ball over Powell at third man for a SIX. Dhawan then defends the next two deliveries. The 5th ball is full outside off and Dhawan goes for the cover drive but gets an inside edge which takes the ball dangerously close to the stumps. Kohli races across for the single and Dhawan is forced to follow suit. Kohli defends the last delivery straight back to the bowler.
India 39/1 after 8 overs
Ashley Nurse comes into the attack. Holder recognizes he’s been going for runs and brings out his spinner to replace him. Nurse starts well with 3 dot balls. The 4th delivery is tossed up and Kohli whips it to backward square for a single. Dhawan punches the last ball to long-off for another single. Good first over by Nurse giving away just 2 runs.
India 32/1 after 7 overs
Roach starts with a full delivery outside off which Kohli cuts towards backward point, he’s lucky as the ball falls just short of the man there. Kohli plays it safe as he defends the next two deliveries before dabbing the 4th ball to backward point for a single. Dhawan then plays out the over. Roach has looked dangerous with his pace and line today. Just 1 run off the over.
India 30/1 after 6 overs
Dhawan gets inside the line of the 1st ball, tucking it backward of square for 2 runs. He gets lucky then as an outside edge to the 3rd ball takes it wide of the keeper for FOUR. The 5th delivery is short and wide outside off and this time Dhawan connects beautifully as he slaps it through the point region for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over. Holder has been expensive after a good first over.
India 29/1 after 5 overs
CAUGHT! Roach strikes with his first ball in the over as he entices Rohit into going for the cut with a short and wide delivery outside off. The Indian vice-captain picks out Hetmyer who shows good reflexes to take a good catch. Virat Kohli steps out to bat. He lets the first two balls he faces to travel back to the keeper. Roach sends the 4th ball full outside off and Kohli is off the mark with a boundary as he finds the gap between point and backward point for a FOUR. Good over by Roach as he gets a wicket and gives away just 4 runs.
India 19/1 after 4 overs
Wicket! Rohit c Hetmyer b Roach 4 (8)
Roach pitches the 1st ball short and wide outside off. Rohit looks for the cut but ends up holing out to Shimron Hetmyer at backward point.
Holder sends down a back of a length delivery to Dhawan on the 2nd ball and the Indian opener swivels as he pulls it for a FOUR to the square leg boundary. The next ball it aimed at the pads and Dhawan flicks it past midwicket for back-to-back FOURs. Holder decides to come from over the wicket now to Dhawan. The last ball is pitched short outside off and Dhawan lifts it over mid-on for 2 runs. 10 off the over.
India 15/0 after 3 overs
Kemar Roach comes into the attack. He starts well with 4 dot balls forcing Dhawan to defend. The 5th ball is angling back into Dhawan who clips it behind square for a single. Rohit defends the last ball to the off-side. Good over by Roach as he gives away just 1 runs.
India 5/0 after 2 overs
Holder starts with a shorter delivery outside off which Rohit cuts but Hetmyer at backward point does brilliantly as he makes the stop with a dive. Holder follows this up with 2 dot balls. The 4th ball is a bit too straight onto the pads and Rohit flicks it with ease to the fine leg boundary for a FOUR. Holder responds well with 2 dot balls to end the over. 4 runs off the over.
India 4/0 after the first over
Jason Holder will bowl the first over with Rohit Sharma on strike.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma step out to open the batting.
Virat Kohli is just 81 runs away from entering the 10,000 runs club in ODIs. Let's hope we see the Indian skipper achieve something special today.
It's the third debutant for the Windies in two ODI matches. Can Oben McCoy make an impact for the Windies today?
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy
Virat Kohli decides to bat first as he feels the pitch will get slower in the second half. India will want to make the most of their spinners and this approach will give them that opportunity.
India win the toss and choose to bat.
The captains are on the field for the toss. What do you think the winning captain will decide?
Here's what the Windies skipper Jason Holder had to say in the build-up to today's game.
Players to watch out for:
Shikhar Dhawan - Dhawan failed to make an impact in the first ODI but given the conditions, he should come good with the bat soon enough. The kind of form that he displayed in the Asia Cup still makes him a player to watch out for. The southpaw is always a start away from getting a big score. Once the initial overs are negotiated, Dhawan would fancy having a go at the Windies bowling attack. The Delhi batsman is is 211 runs short of the 1000 run mark for this calendar year.
Marlon Samuels - At 37, Marlon Samuels is the oldest player in the Windies squad. With an experience of 200 ODIs, he is also the most experienced player in the Windies side. The Jamaican first toured India 16 years ago and made an immediate impact with two centuries. His 104 in the first innings of 3rd Test at Kolkatta and unbeaten 108 in the 7th ODI at Vijayawada established him in as a future star of Windies cricket. Samuels loves the sight of Men in Blue as he is one of the eight Windies player to have scored 1000+ ODI runs against them. Samuels will have to shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs up top with fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle being absent.
Team News
Not many changes changes are expected in the either side. Indian would not want to meddle with the winning combination but one change is expected. Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could be drafted in place of Umesh Yadav if the conditions are conducive for spin. Windies could field the same playing XI.
Spinners did the job for India in the first ODI, but pacer trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed picked up just three wickets in their assigned quota of 30 overs while going for 209 runs. Kohli will be hoping for a much improved performance from his pacers today.
Kohli and Sharma dished out special performances at Guwahati. But their batting display again masked India's frailties in the middle order. On the eve of 1st ODI, Kohli had emphasised on importance of batting at No.4. He backed Ambati Rayudu to do that job for the team but by the time Rayudu walked out to bat at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the fate of the match had already been sealed. Also untested was Rishabh Pant, who was drafted in the team as a specialist batsman.
Windies looked a better team in the first game until the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli partnership made a mockery of a competitive total of 322.