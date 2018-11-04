IND vs WI 1st T20I LIVE: Oshane Thomas castles Dhawan as India lose second wicket

Thomas starts with a scorching 144 kph delivery and a leading edge from Rohit sends the ball through extra cover for 2 runs. Thomas sends down two dot balls as Rohit is beaten by pace. Rohit manages to get bat to ball on the 4th delivery and it flies over cover-point for a FOUR. Thomas responds with another dot ball. The last ball is bowled wide and he has to send it down again. CAUGHT! The extra delivery comes back to haunt India as they lose Rohit Sharma. Thomas cuts through him and appeals for a caught behind but the umpire says no. They go for the review and Rohit has to walk back.

India 7/1 after the first over