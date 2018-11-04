Nov 04, 2018 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 1st T20I LIVE: Oshane Thomas castles Dhawan as India lose second wicket
Catch all the live updates from the first T20I match between India and the West Indies being played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Wicket! Dhawan b Thomas 3 (8)
Wicket! Rohit c Ramdin b Thomas 6 (6)
India need 110 to win from 20 overs
Wicket! Allen c Umesh b Khaleel 27 (20)
Wicket! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep 4 (11)
Wicket! R Powell c Karthik b Kuldeep 4 (13)
Wicket! Bravo c Dhawan b Kuldeep 5 (10)
Wicket! Pollard c Pandey b Pandya 14 (26)
Wicket! Hetmyer c Karthik b Bumrah 10 (7)
Wicket! Hope run out Rahul/M Pandey 14 (10)
Wicket! Ramdin c Karthik b U Yadav 2 (5)
Thomas will continue. Rahul is on strike. No runs off 1st two deliveries. Thomas has got his tail up and is testing Rahul with good deliveries. Rahul plays 3rd delivery through point and gets two runs. No runs off 4th delivery. FOUR byes on 5th delivery. Oshane Thomas is generating good pace and bounce and the ball just flies over the batsman’s head. FOUR. Poor delivery from Thomas as he bowls on middle and leg and Rahul just connects his bat to the ball and the ball flies down to third-man boundary for four runs. 10 runs off the over.
India 32/2 after 5 Overs
Paul will continue. Rahul is on strike. No runs off 1st delivery. FOUR. Poor delivery outside off by Paul and Rahul plays it through cover for a boundary. No runs off next two deliveries. WIDE. Paul strays in his line and bowls a wide. Rahul plays 5th delivery to backward-point and takes a single. Pant is on strike. No runs off last delivery.
India 22/2 after 4 Overs
Oshane Thomas will continue. Rahul is on strike. He plays 1st delivery to mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Dhawan is now on strike. This should be interesting. Thomas dismissed Dhawan twice in the ODI series. 2nd delivery is a dot. Dhawan changing his bat after the 2nd delivery. FOUR byes. Thomas strays in his line on 3rd delivery and the ball hits Dhawan’s pads and runs down third-man boundary. Thomas tests Dhawan with a bouncer on 4th delivery and Dhawan defends successfully. BOWLED! Dhawan’s middle stump goes cart-wheeling as he tries to drive the ball but misses. This is big. Rishabh Pant is the new man. He defends last delivery. Good over from Thomas.
India 16/2 after 3 Overs
Dhawan’s middle stump goes cart-wheeling as he tries to drive the ball but misses. Brute of a delivery to get the wicket.
Keemo Paul will bowl the second over. Dhawan is on strike. Pauls starts off with a dot delivery. 2nd delivery is on middle and leg and Dhawan plays it towards fine-leg and gets 2 runs. 3rd delivery leaves the left hander and Dhawan is beaten. The batsman plays the 4th delivery in front of the wickets and sets off for a quick single. K L Rahul is on strike. 5th delivery is a dot. Rahul plays last delivery to cover and gets a single. 4 runs off the over.
India 11/1 after 2 Overs
Thomas starts with a scorching 144 kph delivery and a leading edge from Rohit sends the ball through extra cover for 2 runs. Thomas sends down two dot balls as Rohit is beaten by pace. Rohit manages to get bat to ball on the 4th delivery and it flies over cover-point for a FOUR. Thomas responds with another dot ball. The last ball is bowled wide and he has to send it down again. CAUGHT! The extra delivery comes back to haunt India as they lose Rohit Sharma. Thomas cuts through him and appeals for a caught behind but the umpire says no. They go for the review and Rohit has to walk back.
India 7/1 after the first over
Thomas cuts through Rohit and appeals for a caught behind but the umpire isn't interested. The Windies go for the review and replays reveal an edge as Rohit walks back.
Oshane Thomas will bowl the first over with Rohit on strike.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma walk out to open the innings for India.
Great bowling performance from India as they restrict the Windies to their lowest total against India. Kuldeep was brilliant as he picked up 3 wickets while giving away only 13 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Pierre squeezes the 1st ball towards midwicket for a quick run. Bumrah outfoxes Paul with a slower delivery as the batsman swings and misses. Paul misses again on the 3rd delivery which whizzes dangerously past the off-stump. Paul goes for a helicopter shot on the 4th ball but doesn’t connect cleanly sending it towards long-on for a run. Bumrah registers another dot ball with a slower delivery as this time Pierre swings and misses. Pierre gets a thick edge on the last ball and the ball runs away for a FOUR. Windies end with 109 runs.
West Indies 109/8 after 20 overs
Khary Pierre walks out to bat as Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. He starts with a full toss which Paul sends to long-on for a single. Pierre gets a thick edge which goes past a diving Karthik for a FOUR. The 3rd ball brushes Pierre’s pads as they pick up a leg bye. Paul drills the 4th ball straight back to Umesh who gets a hand on it as they pick up 2 runs. Umesh goes short and Paul spots it early as he nails the pull shot for a FOUR. Umesh ends with a poor delivery down leg and Paul flicks it behind square for back-to-back FOURs. 16 runs from the over.
West Indies 103/8 after 19 overs
Great start by Khaleel as he sends down a slower delivery and all Allen connects with is air. Allen gets an inside edge into his body on the 2nd ball but they pick up a quick single. Paul pulls the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a run. Allen is beaten but gets an edge to the 4th delivery which travels down to third man for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Allen looks for the pull on the last delivery but can only pick out Umesh who takes a good catch at deep midwicket. Khaleel ends his spell with a wicket on debut while giving away only 16 runs.
West Indies 87/8 after 18 overs
Allen pulls at the shorter delivery but only picks out Umesh Yadav who takes a good catch at deep midwicket.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Allen reaches out outside off and heaves the 1st ball over midwicket. Rahul who comes across from deep midwicket doesn’t manage to prevent the FOUR. Allen gets a top edge as he pulls the 2nd delivery but it lands safely in mid-on for 2 runs. Allen sends the 3rd ball straight down the ground and Pandey does well as he dives in to save the boundary. The batsmen picked up 3 runs from that ball though. Bumrah responds with a dot ball before both batsmen pick up singles off the last 2 balls. 11 from the over.
West Indies 81/7 after 17 overs
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. DROPPED! Allen heaves the 1st ball down the ground and Rahul dashes towards it form long-on but he doesn’t judge it well and in the end only helps the ball find its way to the boundary for a FOUR. Allen slogs the 2nd ball to long-on again for a single. Paul squeezes the 4th ball to point for a run. Allen manages to send the last ball to long-on for a single. 7 runs off the over.
West Indies 70/7 after 16 overs
Allen frees his arms and lofts the 1st ball towards long-on for a FOUR. He then goes for the inside-out shot on the 3rd ball and picks up a single. LBW! Brathwaite is trapped plumb in front of the wicket on the 5th delivery and wants to go for the review but Allen advices against it. Big wicket for India as the Windies tail is exposed now. Keemo Paul walks out to bat and there’s a big appeal for LBW on the last ball. India go for the review but the ball was pitched down leg and they lose their review. 5 runs and wicket from the over.
West Indies 63/7 after 15 overs
The Windies skipper looks to tuck the ball through square leg but is beaten as the ball raps him on the pads. Windies in trouble here.
Krunal is in fine form as he starts with 4 dot balls. Brathwaite nudges the 5th delivery towards point for a quick single. Allen gets an inside edge onto the pad and steals off for a quick run on the last ball. Brilliant from Krunal giving away just 2 runs.
West Indies 58/6 after 14 overs
Powell gets a top-edge to the 1st ball as he goes for the sweep but the ball lands safely in front of deep midwicket. The 2nd ball comes off the pads as they pick up a leg bye. CAUGHT! Powell doesn’t read the googly as he edges the ball back to the keeper. Replays however show that there wasn’t any contact there and Powell had hit his own boot. Strange that he didn’t opt for the review there. Fabian Allen comes out to bat. Kuldeep ends the over with 3 dot balls. Just 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
West Indies 56/6 after 13 overs
Powell fails to read the googly as he edges the 3rd delivery back to the keeper.
Krunal does brilliantly as he starts the over with 5 dot deliveries. Powell slices the last ball through sweeper for a single. Great over by Krunal giving away just 1 run.
West Indies 54/5 after 12 overs
CAUGHT! Kuldeep lures Bravo into the shot with a tossed up delivery. Bravo doesn’t get much on it, sending it flat towards Dhawan who takes a good catch at long-on. Carlos Brathwaite comes to the crease. He pushes the 2nd ball to midwicket for a single. Powell sweeps the 4th ball behind square for a run. Kuldeep beats Brathwaite on the 5th ball which whizzes past the outside edge. Brathwaite then squeezes the last ball to sweeper cover for 2 runs.
West Indies 53/5 after 11 overs
Kuldeep tosses up the 1st ball luring Bravo into the big shot. Bravo hits it flat towards long-on where Dhawan runs across and takes a good catch.
Krunal continues. There’s a big appeal for LBW on the 1st ball but the umpire isn’t interested as the ball looked like it was missing leg. CAUGHT! Pollard tries to go big but doesn’t get enough on it finding Pandey at long-on. Rovman Powell walks out to bat. Krunal seems to have grown in confidence as he sends down two dot balls. Powell and Bravo pick up singles off the last two balls. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
West Indies 49/4 after 10 overs
Pollard goes for the big shot but doesn't get enough on it sending it straight down the throat of Manish Pandey at long-on.