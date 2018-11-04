IND vs WI 1st T20I Highlights: Karthik, Pandya steer India home, seal a 5-wicket victory

Rohit Sharma (India captain): It was an exceptional performance with the ball. There was quite a bit for the seamers upfront. Even for the spinners, if they put in the revs, it was spinning. There was a little bit in every department. We used the conditions well, were in trouble chasing. We knew it won't be easy given the seamers they have, but there's some learning for us there, what we should do as a batting unit when conditions are in our favour. Oshane Thomas is a really exciting talent without doubt, good height plus that jump he takes, if he bowls in the right areas, it won't be easy for any batsman in the world to counter that. He's really talented, also has the advantage of height which gives him the extra edge. I wish him the best in the future.