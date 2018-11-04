Nov 04, 2018 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 1st T20I Highlights: Karthik, Pandya steer India home, seal a 5-wicket victory
Catch all the live updates from the first T20I match between India and the West Indies being played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
India win the match by 5 wickets
Wicket! Pandey c&b Pierre 19 (24)
Wicket! Rahul c Bravo b Brathwaite 16 (22)
Wicket! Pant c Bravo b Brathwaite 1 (4)
Wicket! Dhawan b Thomas 3 (8)
Wicket! Rohit c Ramdin b Thomas 6 (6)
India need 110 to win from 20 overs
Wicket! Allen c Umesh b Khaleel 27 (20)
Wicket! Brathwaite lbw Kuldeep 4 (11)
Wicket! R Powell c Karthik b Kuldeep 4 (13)
Wicket! Bravo c Dhawan b Kuldeep 5 (10)
Wicket! Pollard c Pandey b Pandya 14 (26)
Wicket! Hetmyer c Karthik b Bumrah 10 (7)
Wicket! Hope run out Rahul/M Pandey 14 (10)
Wicket! Ramdin c Karthik b U Yadav 2 (5)
Kuldeep Yadav is the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance. He picked up 3 wickets while giving away just 13 runs in his 4 overs.
Rohit Sharma (India captain): It was an exceptional performance with the ball. There was quite a bit for the seamers upfront. Even for the spinners, if they put in the revs, it was spinning. There was a little bit in every department. We used the conditions well, were in trouble chasing. We knew it won't be easy given the seamers they have, but there's some learning for us there, what we should do as a batting unit when conditions are in our favour. Oshane Thomas is a really exciting talent without doubt, good height plus that jump he takes, if he bowls in the right areas, it won't be easy for any batsman in the world to counter that. He's really talented, also has the advantage of height which gives him the extra edge. I wish him the best in the future.
Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies captain): I don't think we applied ourselves. We were either too defensive or too attacking. We could've scored 130-140, which would've been a winning total, had we kept some wickets for the back end. As young bunch of guys, we want to be fearless. We have our chance to do something for West Indies, we have a task to get to the standards where we should be. (On Oshane Thomas) Don't know his long-term plans, had a few chats with him and he's in the best place he could be. He understands the opportunities he has, he has to continue to get fitter and stronger. The world is at his feet, it's for West Indies to help him become another Joel Garner or Michael Holding.
Dinesh Karthik following up his Nidahas trophy exploits with yet another match-saving knock for India. Got the hosts out of a tough spot with a steady batting performance.
India win the match by 5 wickets
Keemo Paul will continue. Krunal Pandya is on strike. India just need 10 more runs. Pandya starts the over with a single. DK is on strike. He steers 2nd delivery to third man and gets a single. Pandya is on strike. He gets 2 runs off the 3rd delivery. FOUR. Poor delivery from the bowler as Pandya gets a boundary towards deep midwicket. Pandya plays 5th delivery over the fielder standing at cover and take 2 runs. India have chased down the target.
India 110/5 after 17.5 Overs
Pierre will bowl out. DK is on strike. Appeal on 1st delivery for caught behind by keeper. Umpire says that as NOT OUT and Windies take the review. Review shows that there is no edge so umpire’s decision stays as is. DK flicks 3rd delivery to midwicket and gets a single. Pandya is on strike. FOUR. Late cut and the ball runs down to third-man for a boundary. He gets a single off 5th delivery towards midwicket. That single takes India to 100. Last ball is a dot.
India 100/5 after 17 Overs
Bowling change. Fabain Allen is introduced into the attack. DK is on strike. Krunal Pandya is the new man. Expensive over from the bowler as India get 11 runs off it. DK and Panday rotate strike off 1st 5 deliveries and Pandya reverse sweep the bowler for a boundary on the last ball.
India 94/5 after 16 Overs
Kharry Pierre will continue. DK is on strike. Dk and Pandey take 2 single off 1st two deliveries. 3rd delivery is a dot. DK plays 4th delivery through cover and gets a single. Pandey is on strike. He defends 5th delivery. CAUGHT! Ball grips and jumps onto the surface as Pandey goes for a defensive stroke. Pierre puts in a dive and completes catch off his own bowling.
India 83/5 after 15 Overs
Wicket! Pandey c&b Pierre 19 (24)
Ball grips and jumps onto the surface as Pandey goes for a defensive stroke. Pierre puts in a dive and completes catch off his own bowling
Brathwaite will bowl out. DK is on strike. No runs off first 2 deliveries. DK punches 3rd delivery to third-man and gets a single. 4th delivery is a dot. FOUR. Pandey punches 5th delivery through extra cover for a boundary. 2 runs off the last delivery.
India 80/4 after 14 Overs
Kharry Pierre will continue. Pandey is on strike. Pandey and DK take 2 singles of 1st 2 deliveries. Pandey plays 4th delivery to backward point and gets a single. No runs off last two deliveries.
India 73/4 after 13 Overs
Bowling change. Big man Kieron Pollard comes in to bowl. DK is on strike. FOUR. Pollard stars with a poor delivery towards leg and DK turns the ball towards fine-leg boundary. No runs off next 4 deliveries. Pollard keeps the line and length tight. FOUR. Not good bowling from Pollard as he strays onto pads and DK plays it towards fine-leg boundary for four runs. FOUR. Another boundary and this time in front of square. 12 runs off the over.
India 69/4 after 12 Overs
Spin for the first time in the innings. Kharry Pierre is into the attack. DK is on strike. Pierre starts with a flat delivery and DK punches it to sweeper cover for a single. Pandey is on strike. He knocks 3rd delivery towards long-on and gets a single. No runs off next two deliveries. DK plays last delivery towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Just three runs off the over.
India 57/4 after 11 Overs
India need 56 runs off 60 balls.
Brathwaite will continue. Manish Pandey is on strike. Brathwaite tests Pandey on first 4 deliveries and Pandey scores no runs off them. 5th delivery is outside off and Pandey plays it through cover for a single. Karthik is on strike. He takes a quick single off last delivery. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 54/4 after 10 Overs
No breathing space for Indians as Oshane Thomas is back. Pandey is on strike. Pandey gets a single on 1st delivery to fine-leg. That ball was bowled at express pace of 149.4kph. Karthik is on strike. No runs off next 3 deliveries. SIX. Slightly short from Thomas and Karthik pulls for a six over fine-leg. No runs off last delivery. Thomas bowls out. 2/21 in his spell.
India 52/4 after 9 Overs
Brathwaite continues. Rahul is on strike. No runs off 1st two deliveries. CAUGHT! Slightly short from the Windies captain and Rahul goes for pull but manages to send the ball straight to Darren Bravo standing at deep square leg. Dinesh Karthik is the new man. No runs off the next three deliveries. Top stuff from Windies captain. Wicket Maiden.
India 45/4 after 8 Overs
Wicket! Rahul c Bravo b Brathwaite 16 (22)
Slightly short from the Windies captain and Rahul goes for pull but manages to send the ball straight to Darren Bravo standing at deep square leg.
Keemo Paul is back. Rahul is on strike. Rahul starts the over with a single towards third-man. Pandey is now on strike. He gets a thick edge on 2nd delivery and the ball flies to third-man and the batsmen cross for a single. Rahul plays 3rd delivery towards deep square-leg and gets a single. WIDE. Poor ball from Paul as he strays down leg and gifts a wide. FOUR. Pandey gets a boundary on 4th delivery. He gets a single on 5th delivery. Rahul closes the over with a single towards point.
India 45/3 after 7 Overs
Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite is now into the attack. Pant is on strike. Pant plays 1st delivery to third-man and gets a single. Rahul is on strike. 2nd delivery is a dot. 1 leg bye on 3rd delivery. Pant is on strike. WIDE. Brathwaite strays in his line and bowls a wide. CAUGHT! Pant goes for a wild swing and the ball balloons high in the air and Darren Bravo standing at cover takes an easy catch. Manish Pandey is the new man. He scores no runs off last two deliveries.
India 35/3 after 6 Overs
Wicket! Pant c Bravo b Brathwaite 1 (4)
Pant goes for a wild swing and the ball balloons high in the air and Darren Bravo standing at cover takes an easy catch