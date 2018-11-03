IND vs WI 1st T20I: Eden Gardens pitch promises high-scoring encounter

India and West Indies gear up for the first of their three-match T20I series scheduled for November 4 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India have been the dominant side so far, winning both the Test and ODI series 2-0 and 3-1 respectively. The hosts will be eager to end on a high before they travel for their tour ‘Down Under’.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the pitch laid out at the Eden Gardens promises a high scoring encounter. The strip that will be used for the game has a bit of grass on it which will allow the ball to come nicely onto the bat. With both sides coming into the game with some of the most destructive batsmen in recent times, we could be in for a real treat.

The weather though has been a bit of a bother as a sudden shower late on November 2 raised a few concerns. However, the met office has predicted clear skies for the next two days and fans will be hoping for the same.

India will have their task cut out for them against the Windies who are the reigning World T20 Champions. With Virat Kohli rested for the series, Rohit Sharma will once again step in as captain. India haven’t managed to register a win against the Windies in their last four T20I encounters.

Carlos Brathwaite the Windies T20 captain will be licking his lips at the prospect of walking out to bat once again at the Eden Gardens. It was here that Braithwaite became a household name with his four consecutive sixes in the final over against England which crowned the Windies World T20 Champions in 2016.

The Windies will be eager to put the crushing Test and ODI series defeat behind them as they welcome back T20 stalwarts Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell to the squad. India on the other hand will want to carry forward their winning momentum with a challenging tour of Australia next on their agenda.