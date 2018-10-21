Oct 21, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Rohit Sharma completes his 37th ODI fifty, India comfortable in chase
Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies 1st ODI being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India
FIFTY up! Sharma 50 (51)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (35)
WICKET! Dhawan b Thomas 4 (6)
WICKET! Holder b Chahal 38 (42)
WICKET! Hetmyer c Pant b Jadeja 106 (78)
HUNDRED up! Hetmyer 104 (74)
WICKET! Powell b Jadeja 22 (23)
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 50 (41)
WICKET! Hope c Dhoni b Shami 32 (51)
WICKET! Samuels lbw Chahal 0 (2)
WICKET! Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel 51 (39)
FIFTY up for Powell! 50 (36)
WICKET! Hemraj bowled b Shami 9 (15)
Check out the highlights and key moments of the ODI match in pictures here
Bowling change. Ashley Nurse is brought back into the attack. FOUR. Sharma welcomes Nurse with a boundary through cover. No runs off the second ball. Sharma sweeps the third ball and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single off the fouth ball towards sweeper-cover. Sharma gets a single from the fifth ball towards deep square-leg. Kohli is on strike. He gets two runs off the last ball and moves to 97.
India 177/1 after 26 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Sharma is on strike. First ball is a dot. NO BALL. Bishoo over steps and umpire calls No BALL. Free hit delivery coming up. FOUR. Sharma smashes the ball really hard through the cover for a boundary. It is another NO BALL so another free hit for Sharma. Bishoo finally bowls a legal delivery and he darts the ball on Sharma’s pads which the batsman fails to connect. Next ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball and Sharma muscles it towards mid-wicket boundary. No runs off the fifth ball. Sharma sweeps the last ball for a single. 11 runs off the over.
India 168/1 after 25 overs.
Thomas will continue. No runs off the first three balls. FOUR. Kohli breaks the dry spell of three balls by getting a boundary towards fine-leg region. He plays the fourth delivery towards third-man and gets a single. Sharma is on strike. He gets a single on fifth ball. Kohli defends the last ball by going on back-foot. 6 runs off the over.
India 157/1 after 24 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single on third ball towards long-off. Sharma then plays the next ball towards long-off again and gets another single. Kohli plays the fifth ball towards square-leg and gest one more single. Last ball is a dot. Three runs off the over.
India 151/1 after 23 overs.
Bowling change. Oshane Thomas is back into the attack. Virat Kohli is on strike. First ball is slightly short and Kohli plays the ball to fine-leg and settles for a single. Sharma is on strike. He is 49. Second ball is a dot delivery. Sharma plays the third ball in front of point and gets a fifty. This is his 37th ODI fifty. Kohli gets a single on fifth ball towards leg-side. FOUR. Sharma closes the over in style as he gets a boundary through off-side. 7 runs off the over.
India 148/1 after 22 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Sharma is on strike. First ball is a dot. Sharma plays the next ball towards long-on and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. No runs off the third ball. Kohli turns the next ball towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Sharma is on strike. SIX. Great use of the feet by Sharma as he dances down the track and gets a maximum. SIX. Another six and this time through a pull shot over mid-wicket boundary. 14 runs off the over.
India 141/1 after 21 overs.
Kohli moves towards the leg-side and works the first ball to fine leg for 2 runs. Holder gets some extra bounce on the next delivery and Kohli guides it to third man for a single. Rohit plays a half-pull shot to deep square leg on the 4th ball for a single. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last two balls to end the over. 6 runs off the over. India need 196 runs to win from 180 balls.
India 127/1 after 20 overs
Bishoo tosses up the first delivery outside off and Kohli times his shot to perfection as he drives it past long-off for a FOUR. Kohli then drives the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. Rohit rotates strike with a punch down to long-off. Bishoo drops the 5th ball short and Kohli cuts it between short third man and point for a FOUR. Kohli then tucks the last ball to the on-side for a single. 11 off the over.
India 121/1 after 19 overs
Holder continues his spell. Rohit tucks the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Holder bangs the 3rd ball a bit short and Kohli cuts it with great timing past point for a FOUR. Kohli then whips the next ball to deep square leg for a single. That brings up the 100-run partnership between the two. 6 runs off the over.
India 110/1 after 18 overs
Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack. Kohli drives the first ball to long off for a single. Windies bring in a slip for Rohit who nudges the 3rd ball to fine leg for a run. Just 2 runs off the over. Good start by Bishoo.
India 104/1 after 17 overs
Holder starts with a good length delivery at the stumps and Kohli whips it to deep square leg for a single. Rohit guides the next ball to third man to rotate strike. Kohli charges out on the 3rd ball and pulls it down the leg-side for a single. Holder then sends down 3 dot balls to end the over.
India 102/1 after 16 overs
Nurse continues. He doesn’t do much to trouble the batsmen as they pick up singles from every ball in the over. Windies need to look for wickets before Kohli and Rohit take the match beyond their reach. 6 runs from the over.
India 99/1 after 15 overs
Holder maintains a tight line in the over as he restricts the batsmen to just singles. Rohit runs the first ball down to third man for a run. Kohli gets a thick edge to deep square leg on the 4th ball and Rohit guides the 5th ball to third man. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 93/1 after 14 overs
Nurse continues. Rohit works the first ball to backward square leg for a single. The 4th ball is shorter and Kohli flicks it off the back foot to deep midwicket for a run. Rohit drives the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. Just 3 off the over. India need 233 runs to win.
India 90/1 after 13 overs
Holder starts with a wide ball down the leg side. He has to bowl that again and starts well with two dot balls. The 3rd ball is full and onto the stumps which Kohli flicks with ease for a FOUR through midwicket. Holder responds well with 3 dot balls to end the over. Just 5 runs off the over.
India 87/1 after 12 overs
Ashley Nurse comes into the attack. Kohli gets back and cuts the 2nd delivery over Hemraj at short third man for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the Indian skipper. It’s his 49th ODI fifty and coming off just 35 deliveries. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next 3 deliveries before Rohit pulls the shorter last delivery over backward square leg for a FOUR. 11 runs off the over.
India 82/1 after 11 overs
Windies skipper Jason Holder comes into the attack. Holder sends the first delivery straying down the leg side and Kohli clips it through square leg for a FOUR. Holder responds well with 3 dot balls. Kohli flicks the 5th ball and Roach at short fine leg allows the ball to slip underneath him for another FOUR. Kohli then drives the last ball to cover for a single. Good start for India after losing Dhawan early.
India 71/1 after 10 overs
Kohli dabs the first ball past first slip for a run. Rohit doesn’t manage to get any runs off the next 3 deliveries. Roach sends the 5th ball onto the pads and Rohit flicks it beautifully down the leg side for a FOUR. That brings up the 50-run partnership between the two batsmen. 5 off the over.
India 62/1 after 9 overs
Thomas is given another over by Holder despite going for 18 runs in his previous one. The Windies skipper recognizing that wickets are important at this stage. Thomas starts with a shorter delivery outside off which beats Kohli who went for the cut. Kohli pulls the 3rd ball through the gap at midwicket for a FOUR. The Indian captain then connects with the shot he was trying to play on the first delivery, this time sending the ball for a one-bounce FOUR. Kohli edges the last ball to third man for a single 9 off the over.
India 57/1 after 8 overs
Kohli is taken by surprise with the sudden bounce on the first ball but defends it to mid-off for a single. Rohit misses his flick on the next delivery but it glances off the thigh pad for a leg bye. Roach sends down a bouncer to Kohli who gets on top of it beautifully to pull it for a FOUR. Kohli then steers the next ball to third man for a single. 7 runs off the over.
India 48/1 after 7 overs
Thomas hits 148 kph on the first delivery which is overpitched on the off stump which Rohit drives back to the bowler. The next delivery hits Rohit on the thigh pad and Kohli calls for a quick single. Thomas pushes Kohli on the back foot but the Indian skipper gets an edge which takes the ball past second slip for a FOUR. Kohli then flicks the next ball past deep midwicket for back-to-back FOURs. Thomas pitches the 5th ball full onto the stumps and Kohli gets a leading edge past cover for three runs. Rohit is treated to a bouncer to end the over and the Indian opener pulls it over long leg for a SIX. 18 runs off the over.
India 41/1 after 6 overs
Rohit uses his wrists to send the first ball to square leg for a single. Roach sends the next ball onto the pads of Kohli who places it past Bishoo at midwicket for a FOUR. Roach responds well with 4 dot balls to end the over. Kohli nearly falls over as he loses his balance while going for the flick on the last ball. The Windies pacers are doing a good job here.
India 23/1 after 5 overs
Kohli clips the first ball behind square on the leg side for 2 runs. Thomas bangs the next ball short and Kohli is happy to let it pass back to the keeper. Thomas misses his line as he sends the 4th ball at 144 kph straight onto the pads of Kohli who tickles it fine for FOUR. Thomas ends the over with another bouncer and Kohli has a smile on his face after letting that one travel to the keeper. 6 off the over.
India 18/1 after 4 overs
Virat Kohli steps out to bat. Rohit is late in bringing down his bat and gets an inside edge to the 3rd ball sending it to long-leg for a single. Kohli works the 5th ball towards mid-on for a run. Just 2 runs from the over.
India 12/1 after 3 overs
Debutant Oshane Thomas comes into the attack. Windies have two slips in place for the over. Thomas sends the 2nd delivery full and wide which Dhawan carves past point for a FOUR. Thomas shows off his pace as he sends down the 4th delivery at 49 kph. BOWLED! Thomas sends down a 147 kph shorter delivery and Dhawan is cramped for room as he goes for the cut but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Thomas picks up a wicket in his debut ODI over. Great start by the 21-year-old pacer.
India 10/1 after 2 overs
Thomas sends down a shorter delivery and Dhawan ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps. Thomas gets a wicket in his debut over.