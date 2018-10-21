IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Rohit Sharma completes his 37th ODI fifty, India comfortable in chase

Thomas is given another over by Holder despite going for 18 runs in his previous one. The Windies skipper recognizing that wickets are important at this stage. Thomas starts with a shorter delivery outside off which beats Kohli who went for the cut. Kohli pulls the 3rd ball through the gap at midwicket for a FOUR. The Indian captain then connects with the shot he was trying to play on the first delivery, this time sending the ball for a one-bounce FOUR. Kohli edges the last ball to third man for a single 9 off the over.

India 57/1 after 8 overs