Oct 21, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Chahal sends back Samuels for a duck after Khaleel dismisses Powell
Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies 1st ODI being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India
WICKET! Samuels lbw Chahal 0 (2)
WICKET! Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel 51 (39)
FIFTY up for Powell! 50 (36)
WICKET! Hemraj bowled b Shami 9 (15)
Hetmyer and Hope both pick up singles off the first two deliveries from Jadeja. Hetmyer dances down the track and slogs the 4th ball over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then drives the next ball to long-on for a single. Hope guides the last ball towards point for a run. Good over for the Windies as they get 10 runs off it.
West Indies 112/3 after 21 overs
Chahal tosses up the 3rd delivery and Hope pushes it to long-off for a single. The next ball is a bit short and Hetmyer rocks back and pulls it over midwicket for a FOUR. He then guides the last ball behind square for a run. Windies need to pick up the scoring rate to post a competitive total.
West Indies 102/3 after 20 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. India have a slip in place for the over. Hope moves towards the leg-side and drives the 1st ball through the covers for a single. Hetmyer punches the next ball to long-on and rotates strike. The 4th ball is too straight and Hope easily turns it to short midwicket for a run. Jadeja ends with two dot balls. Good start from Jadeja.
West Indies 96/3 after 19 overs
Hope sends the 2nd ball towards long-on for a single. Hetmyer clips the next ball to deep square leg to rotate strike. Hope then drives the 4th delivery to long-on for a run. Chahal ends the over with two dot balls to Hetmyer. Just 3 runs off the over.
West Indies 93/3 after 18 overs
Hope is playing sensibly here as he plays the first ball through extra cover for a single. India have a wide slip in place for Hetmyer who misses the first ball as he goes for the drive. Khaleel keeps up the pressure on the batsman with two dot balls before sending down a bouncer on the 5th delivery which beats Hetmyer’s attempted pull. Khaleel sends down another short ball but this time it’s called wide. Hetmyer mistimes his drive on the last ball and ends up scooping the ball straight down the ground. Dhawan is running back to gather it but doesn’t get there in time as the batsmen pick up a couple.
West Indies 90/3 after 17 overs
Hope drives the first ball past Chahal for a single. Samuels is drawn forward on the 2nd delivery but it spins sharply away missing the outside edge. LBW! Samuels fails to pick the googly and pays the price as he returns for a duck on his 200th ODI. Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in and he plays out the rest of the over. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over. India have pulled themselves right back in this game with these two quick wickets.
West Indies 86/3 after 16 overs
WICKET! Samuels lbw Chahal 0 (2)
Chahal sends down a googly which Samuels fails to pick and gets caught on the pads while playing for the leg-spin. The umpire has no doubt as he gives it out. Samuels wanted to go for the review but was a bit late and has to walk back.
Khaleel starts with a good length delivery on off stump and Powell mistimes the cut towards square leg for a single. Hope looks for the pull on the next ball but gets an inside edge into his body. Khaleel sends the next ball angling into the batsman cramping him for space. Hope steers the 4th ball to point for a single. CAUGHT! Powell tries to smack the 5th ball over long-on but doesn’t connect cleanly and ends up feeding Dhawan just near the boundary. Really good comeback from Khaleel who was expensive early on. Marlon Samuels is the new man in. Hope guides the last ball to third man for a single. 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
West Indies 85/2 after 15 overs
WICKET! Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel 51 (39)
Powell tries to lift Khaleel straight down the ground but he doesn't connect well as Dhawan takes an easy catch near the boundary. Finally India have a breakthrough.
Chahal starts with a flatter delivery at the stumps and Powell turns it to the leg-side for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Windies batsman, it’s his 9th ODI fifty. Chahal raps Hope on the pads with the next ball but doesn’t opt for the appeal as he thinks it’s going down leg. Hope pushes the 4th ball to long-off for a single. Chahal sends down a googly which raps Powell on the pads as he mistimes the sweep but the batsmen pick up a leg bye. Just 3 off the over.
West Indies 82/1 after 14 overs
FIFTY up for Powell! 50 (36)
Khaleel sends the 1st ball angling across Hope who goes for the cut but misses. Hope defends the next two deliveries before turning the 4th ball to the on-side for a single. Powell taps the last ball to midwicket for a single. Good comeback over by Khaleel as he gives away just 2 runs.
West Indies 79/1 after 13 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. First signs of spin from India. Hope drives the first ball to long-off for a single. Powell gets on one knee and paddles the next ball fine of square leg for 2 runs. Kohli brings in the leg slip after that shot but it doesn’t matter as Powell heaves the 3rd delivery over deep square leg for a SIX. Powell then rotates strike with a single down the leg-side. Hope pushes the 5th ball to long-on for another run. 11 off the over. India need a wicket here to get back in the game.
West Indies 77/1 after 12 overs
Khaleel Ahmed continues. He catches Powell on the pads with a length delivery on the 1st ball but it’s going down leg and the umpire isn’t interested in the appeals. Powell pushes the next ball to long-on for a single. Khaleel bangs the 4th ball short and Hope pulls it to deep square leg for a single. Powell pushes the next ball down the ground and some sloppy fielding from Shami at mid-off lets it escape for a FOUR. The last delivery is wide down the leg-side and Khaleel has to bowl that again. He raps Powell on the pads with the last ball but once again the umpire isn’t interested in the appeals. 7 off the over.
West Indies 66/1 after 11 overs
Yadav will continue. Shai Hope is on strike. Hope gets two runs off the first ball. FOUR. Third ball is dispatched for a boundary by the right-hander through the off-side. He then gets a single on the fifth ball down to third man. Powell finishes the over with another single towards square-leg. Eight runs off the over.
West Indies 59/1 after 10 overs.
First bowling change in the innings. Khaleel Ahmed is introduced into the attack. Powell is on strike. No runs off the first ball. FOUR. Short and wide from Khaleel and Powell cuts the ball through sweeper cover for a majestic boundary. Powell then gets a single on the next ball towards mid-on. Shai Hope plays the fifth delivery to point and a miss-field by Kohli gives Windies a run. Powell is on strike. FOUR. He finishes the over in style as he gets a boundary towards long-on. Ten runs off the over.
West Indies 51/1 after 9 overs.
Umesh Yadav will continue. Shai Hope is on strike. WIDE. Second ball is sprayed by Yadav and umpire gives that as wide. FOUR. Hope scores a majestic boundary on the fourth delivery through off-side. No runs off the last two balls. Five runs off the over.
West Indies 41/1 after 8 overs.
Mohammed Shami will continue. Powell is on strike. FOUR. Shami keeps the ball short and Powell pulls the ball through leg-side for a boundary. No runs off the next four deliveries. SIX. Powell ends the over in style as he lifts the ball over long-on boundary for a big six. Ten runs off the over.
West Indies 36/1 after 7 overs.
Umesh Yadav will continue. Powel is on strike. Powell gets three runs on the first ball towards mid-off. Shai Hope is on strike now. No runs scored by Hope on remaining deliveries. Three runs off the over.
West Indies 26/1 after 6 overs.
Shami will continue. Powell is on strike. He gets a single in the first ball. Hemraj is on strike. No runs scored off the second ball. BOWLED! Hemraj fails to read the bounce on the third ball and goes for a pull shot but is clean bowled. Shai Hope is the new man in. He gets a single on the next ball. Powell gets a single towards third-man on the fifth delivery. Shai hope finishes the over with two runs.
West Indies 23/1 after 5 overs.
WICKET! Hemraj bowled b Shami 9 (15)
Hemraj fails to read the bounce on the ball and goes for a pull shot but gets an inside edge and is bowled.
Yadav will continue. Powell is on strike. FOUR. Flurry of boundaries for Windies and on this occasion Powell gets one. Next ball is a dot. Powell plays the third ball to mid-on and takes a quick single. Hemraj on strike now. No runs off the remaining deliveries. Five runs off the over.
West Indies 18/0 after 4 overs.
Shami will continue. On strike is Chandrapaul Hemraj. No runs off the first four deliveries. FOUR. Pure timing from Hemraj as he lifts the ball over the bowler’s head for a boundary. FOUR. Last ball is pitched short and outside off and Hemarj cuts the ball through point for another boundary. Eight runs off the over.
West Indies 13/0 after 3 overs.
Umesh Yadav will bowl from the other end. On strike is debutant Chandrapaul Hemraj. No runs off the first three balls. Hemraj plays the fourth ball towards fine-leg and opens his account in one day cricket. Powell on strike for next two deliveries. No runs off the last two balls. One run off the over.
West Indies 5/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR. Shami bowls a nice juicy half-volley and Powell punches the ball through off-side for a boundary. Good start for the Windies. No runs off the remaining deliveries. Four runs off the over.
West Indies 4/0 after first over.
West Indies will open with debutant Chandrapaul Hemraj and Kieran Powell. Mohammed Shami has the new ball in his hand.
Proud moment for Rishabh Pant. Passing of baton of sorts.
Action is set to begin. The two umpires have walked out and the two teams follow. Teams will first lineup for the national anthems.