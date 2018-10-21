IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Bishoo breaks Kohli-Sharma partnership as he dismisses Kohli

Bishoo will continue. Sharma is on strike. First ball is a dot. NO BALL. Bishoo over steps and umpire calls No BALL. Free hit delivery coming up. FOUR. Sharma smashes the ball really hard through the cover for a boundary. It is another NO BALL so another free hit for Sharma. Bishoo finally bowls a legal delivery and he darts the ball on Sharma’s pads which the batsman fails to connect. Next ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball and Sharma muscles it towards mid-wicket boundary. No runs off the fifth ball. Sharma sweeps the last ball for a single. 11 runs off the over.

India 168/1 after 25 overs.