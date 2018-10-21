Oct 21, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Bishoo breaks Kohli-Sharma partnership as he dismisses Kohli
Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies 1st ODI being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India
Top
highlights
WICKET! Kohli st Hope b Bishoo 140 (107)
HUNDRED up! Sharma 100 (84)
Hundred up! Kohli 101 (88)
FIFTY up! Sharma 50 (51)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (35)
WICKET! Dhawan b Thomas 4 (6)
WICKET! Holder b Chahal 38 (42)
WICKET! Hetmyer c Pant b Jadeja 106 (78)
HUNDRED up! Hetmyer 104 (74)
WICKET! Powell b Jadeja 22 (23)
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 50 (41)
WICKET! Hope c Dhoni b Shami 32 (51)
WICKET! Samuels lbw Chahal 0 (2)
WICKET! Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel 51 (39)
FIFTY up for Powell! 50 (36)
WICKET! Hemraj bowled b Shami 9 (15)
Playing XI
Toss
Bishoo will continue. Rayudu is on strike. He gets a single off the second ball towards long-off. Sharma on strike. No runs off the third ball. SIX. Sharma dances down the track and hits a massive six. He gets a single off the fifth ball towards extra-cover. Rayudu defends the last ball.
India 278/2 after 37 overs.
Jason Holder will bowl. Rayudu is on strike. First ball is a dot. Rayudu plays the second ball towards third-man and gets a single. Sharma on strike. Next two balls are dots. Sharma pulls the next ball towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Rayudu finishes the over with another single. 3 runs off the over.
India 270/2 after 36 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Rayudu is on strike. Rayudu gets a single off the first ball towards long-off. Sharma on strike now. Sharma plays out the next five deliveries. Just one run off the over.
India 267/2 after 35 overs.
Bowling change. Jason Holder to bowl now. Sharma is on strike. Sharma gets a single on second delivery towards fine leg. Ambati Rayudu the new man is on strike now. He is off the mark with a single. Sharma is now on strike. SIX. Sharma pulls the ball and gets a maximum. He plays the fifth ball for a single. Rayudu gets a single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
India 266/2 after 34 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Sharma is on strike. He gets two runs off the second ball FOUR. Sharma gets a boundary off the third ball. He plays the fourth ball for a single. Kohli is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. STUMPED! Kohli misses to read the last ball and is stumped.
India 256/2 after 33 overs.
WICKET! Kohli st Hope b Bishoo 140 (107)
Kohli fails to read the spin on the ball and is stumpped
Nurse continues. Kohli is on strike. SIX. Kohli gets a six off the first ball towards cow-corner. He gets a single off the next ball towards deep square leg. Sharma is on strike. SIX. He gets another SIX. Sharma plays the fifth ball towards fine leg and gets two runs. FOUR. Sharma gets a boundary off the last ball and completes his hundred too. 19 runs off the over.
India 248/1 after 32 overs.
HUNDRED up! Sharma 100(84)
Bishoo will continue. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. Kohli starts the over with a boundary through backward point. FOUR. Another boundary for Kohli and this time through wide of mid-off. Next two balls are dots. He punches the next ball to long-on and gets a single. Last ball is a dot.
India 229/1 after 31 overs.
Nurse will continue. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball towards long-on. Sharma is on strike. He gets a single on third ball behind square-leg. Kohli gets a single on fifth ball towards deep mid-wicket. Last ball is a dot. 3 runs off the over.
India 220/1 after 30 overs.
Roach will continue. Kohli is on strike. SIX. Kohli starts the over in style as he gets a maximum on the first ball. FOUR. Kolhi is murdering Windies bowling as he gets another boundary and this time through extra-cover. He gets a single on third ball. Sharma on strike. No run off the next ball. FOUR. Sharma gets a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. FOUR. Another boundary by Sharma. 19 runs off the over.
India 217/1 after 29 overs.
Nurse continues bowling. Sharma is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. Kohli cuts the ball through backward-point for a boundary. He gets a single on the next ball. Sharma is on strike. SIX. He gets a maximum on the next ball over deep mid-wicket. Last two balls are dots.
India 198/1 after 28 overs.
Bowling change. Kemar Roach is brought back into the attack. Sharma is on strike. First ball is a dot. Sharma plays the second ball to leg-side and gets a single. Kohli is on strike now. He is batting on 97. No runs off the next two balls. FOUR. Kohli drives the next ball through the cover and gets his century. Absolute masterclass from the Indian captain. FOUR. There is not stopping Kohli today and this time he cuts the ball through point for another boundary.
India 186/1 after 27 overs.
Hundred up! Kohli 101 (88)
Bowling change. Ashley Nurse is brought back into the attack. FOUR. Sharma welcomes Nurse with a boundary through cover. No runs off the second ball. Sharma sweeps the third ball and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single off the fouth ball towards sweeper-cover. Sharma gets a single from the fifth ball towards deep square-leg. Kohli is on strike. He gets two runs off the last ball and moves to 97.
India 177/1 after 26 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Sharma is on strike. First ball is a dot. NO BALL. Bishoo over steps and umpire calls No BALL. Free hit delivery coming up. FOUR. Sharma smashes the ball really hard through the cover for a boundary. It is another NO BALL so another free hit for Sharma. Bishoo finally bowls a legal delivery and he darts the ball on Sharma’s pads which the batsman fails to connect. Next ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball and Sharma muscles it towards mid-wicket boundary. No runs off the fifth ball. Sharma sweeps the last ball for a single. 11 runs off the over.
India 168/1 after 25 overs.
Thomas will continue. No runs off the first three balls. FOUR. Kohli breaks the dry spell of three balls by getting a boundary towards fine-leg region. He plays the fourth delivery towards third-man and gets a single. Sharma is on strike. He gets a single on fifth ball. Kohli defends the last ball by going on back-foot. 6 runs off the over.
India 157/1 after 24 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Kohli is on strike. Kohli gets a single on third ball towards long-off. Sharma then plays the next ball towards long-off again and gets another single. Kohli plays the fifth ball towards square-leg and gest one more single. Last ball is a dot. Three runs off the over.
India 151/1 after 23 overs.
Bowling change. Oshane Thomas is back into the attack. Virat Kohli is on strike. First ball is slightly short and Kohli plays the ball to fine-leg and settles for a single. Sharma is on strike. He is 49. Second ball is a dot delivery. Sharma plays the third ball in front of point and gets a fifty. This is his 37th ODI fifty. Kohli gets a single on fifth ball towards leg-side. FOUR. Sharma closes the over in style as he gets a boundary through off-side. 7 runs off the over.
India 148/1 after 22 overs.
FIFTY up! Sharma 50 (51)
Bishoo will continue. Sharma is on strike. First ball is a dot. Sharma plays the next ball towards long-on and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. No runs off the third ball. Kohli turns the next ball towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Sharma is on strike. SIX. Great use of the feet by Sharma as he dances down the track and gets a maximum. SIX. Another six and this time through a pull shot over mid-wicket boundary. 14 runs off the over.
India 141/1 after 21 overs.
Kohli moves towards the leg-side and works the first ball to fine leg for 2 runs. Holder gets some extra bounce on the next delivery and Kohli guides it to third man for a single. Rohit plays a half-pull shot to deep square leg on the 4th ball for a single. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last two balls to end the over. 6 runs off the over. India need 196 runs to win from 180 balls.
India 127/1 after 20 overs
Bishoo tosses up the first delivery outside off and Kohli times his shot to perfection as he drives it past long-off for a FOUR. Kohli then drives the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. Rohit rotates strike with a punch down to long-off. Bishoo drops the 5th ball short and Kohli cuts it between short third man and point for a FOUR. Kohli then tucks the last ball to the on-side for a single. 11 off the over.
India 121/1 after 19 overs
Holder continues his spell. Rohit tucks the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Holder bangs the 3rd ball a bit short and Kohli cuts it with great timing past point for a FOUR. Kohli then whips the next ball to deep square leg for a single. That brings up the 100-run partnership between the two. 6 runs off the over.
India 110/1 after 18 overs
Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack. Kohli drives the first ball to long off for a single. Windies bring in a slip for Rohit who nudges the 3rd ball to fine leg for a run. Just 2 runs off the over. Good start by Bishoo.
India 104/1 after 17 overs
Holder starts with a good length delivery at the stumps and Kohli whips it to deep square leg for a single. Rohit guides the next ball to third man to rotate strike. Kohli charges out on the 3rd ball and pulls it down the leg-side for a single. Holder then sends down 3 dot balls to end the over.
India 102/1 after 16 overs
Nurse continues. He doesn’t do much to trouble the batsmen as they pick up singles from every ball in the over. Windies need to look for wickets before Kohli and Rohit take the match beyond their reach. 6 runs from the over.
India 99/1 after 15 overs