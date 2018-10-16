App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs West Indies ODIs: ICC suspends Windies coach Stuart Law from first 2 ODIs against India

Windies coach has been charged for inappropriate behavior on Day 3 of Hyderabad Test

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Indies coach Stuart Law was suspended from the first two ODIs against India for making "inappropriate comments" against a match official, adding to the Caribbean team's woes after a disastrous Test outing here. Law was also fined 100 per cent of his match, the ICC said in a statement.

With the latest transgression, Law accumulated four demerit points within a 24-month period, leading to his suspension from the ODIs on October 21 and 24 against India in Guwahati and Visakhapatnam, respectively.

The incident that led to the action took place on the third and what turned out to be the final day of the second Test in Hyderabad.

Law, following the dismissal of opener Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire's room and made inappropriate comments, the ICC stated.

related news

"He then walked to the fourth umpire's area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official."

Law was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

This relates to "public criticism" or "inappropriate comment" of player, player support personnel, match official or team participating in any international match.

Law earlier received a 25 per cent fine and one demerit point during the final day's play in the Dominica Test against Pakistan in 2017.

Four demerit points convert into two suspension points. On Monday, Law admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad, ruling out the need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levied by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth official Nitin Menon.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel.

If Law reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points.

Four suspension points equate to a ban from one Test and two ODIs or two T20Is, two Tests or four ODIs or four T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 03:55 pm

