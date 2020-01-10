IND vs SL 3rd T20I Highlights: Men in Blue's dominant performance wraps up 2-0 series win

Sanju Samson who batted at no.3 got off the mark with a six but was trapped LBW off the very next delivery in the 11th over by Wanindu Hasaranga. Rahul also completed his half-century in quick time and similar to his opening partner, departed soon after getting stumped in the 13th over against Lakshan Sandakan. The bowler also got rid of Iyer in the same over, right after the Indian batsman got off the mark with a boundary. (Image: AP)