IND vs SL 3rd T20I Highlights: Men in Blue's dominant performance wraps up 2-0 series win

After winning the 2nd T20I, India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the series at Pune. The home team held a 1-0 lead in the series with the first match washed out. Virat Kohli made three changes with Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav. Lasith Malinga won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP)